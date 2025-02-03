2025 Way-too-early Florida high school football rankings
Is it ever too early to start thinking about the next high school football season?
Well, we don't think so as the game has turned into an almost year-round deal in some states and we begin on the East Coast with our 'Way-too-early' rankings as we head into the spring.
We continue over in the Southeast region and begin with the state of Florida. Though the Sunshine State is among one of the last when it comes to starting their high school football seasons, we make them the first when it comes to our rankings.
2025 Way-too-early Florida high school football rankings
1. Chaminade-Madonna
Having quarterback Tyler Chance, wide receiver Jansen Lopez, running back Arwin Jackson and athlete Derrek Cooper all returning makes this team once again the best in the state.
2. IMG Academy
Gonna be hard to not really like what the Ascenders will have year to year, but it will be interesting to see who they bring in as the new head coach. Whomever it is will have plenty of talent to work with.
3. Miami Northwestern
We've got to bump these guys up not just for the Teddy Bridgewater factor, but because of what they'll return and bring in. The defending Class 3A state champs look to have a quarterback battle brewing between 2024 starter Leon Strawder and incumbent Niemann Lawrence, a Ransom Everglades transfer.
4. Venice
Venice finished No. 2 in our final 2024 rankings and we bump them down a couple spots because they do lose some pretty good firepower. John Peacock does return plenty of talent, including stud sophomore running Dorien Irving-Jones. The Indians will surely be right there to compete to win another 7A crown.
5. West Boca Raton
I mean, come on. Dylan Potts might've lost Mason Mallory at quarterback, but he gained Omari McNeal from Blanche Ely and still have Trey Moran, Javian Mallory coming back. Oh yeah, and the defense is almost back completely intact. Yikes.
6. St. Thomas Aquinas
Speaking of Mason Mallory, the Raiders will be looking forward to the southpaw competing for the starting gig coming from the Class 6A state champions. Having Julius Jones back to throw to will be a luxury along with what's sure to be a stout offensive line and backfield.
7. Jones
Having your quarterback (Dereon Coleman) and one of your top pass catchers (Larry Miles) back on offense makes for a very dangerous offense come 2025. The Fightin' Tigers in our opinion are the top Central Florida team heading into the spring.
8. Plantation American Heritage
Dia Bell (Texas commitment) returns under center for Mike Smith, giving the Patriots another year of having one of the state's best passers on offense. Losing Malachi Toney and Byron Louis will give the offense a bit of a different look, though.
9. Miami Central
The Rockets had to forfeit all of their wins from last season due to an ineligible player, but don't expect Miami Central to not be right back heading into the spring as one of South Florida's best. Anthony McQueen is slated to be back under center after having himself a stellar 2024 campaign.
10. Cardinal Mooney
Hear us out on this one: Jared Clark has a very good team put together in order to make a run at the Class 2A state title. The entire offense for the most part returns along with a pretty solid defense. Yeah, hard to say the Cougars won't be the favorite in Class 2A come '25.
11. Lake Mary
Anytime you have a quarterback like Noah Grubbs on your team, you've got a chance to compete with just about anyone. The Notre Dame commitment is slated to return for his senior campaign and looks to have the Rams right there in 7A once again.
12. Gadsden County
Yes, yes. We know the Jaguars lose a pair of 1,500-yard plus rushers from last year's runnerup team, but we believe Russell Ellington has plenty of talent returning outside of the two. Junior linebacker Daylen Green will be back after racking up 111 tackles in 2024.
13. Cocoa
You might ask how can we drop the Cocoa Tigers down to No. 13. Welp, losing Brady Hart, Jayvan Boggs and Javion Hilson all to graduation certainly hurts for sure. Then defensive guru Matt Diesel taking the Titusville job is another. We're sure the Tigers will figure things out, but they do need to fill some important spots on both sides of the ball.
14. Buchholz
Trace Johnson and Justin Williams back on offense for the Bobcats in 2025? I mean, how could we not see Buchholz right back in the thick of things in Class 5A? This could very easily be West Boca Raton's opponent come December, if everything plays out the way we think it could.
15. Armwood
Evan Davis has plenty of talent coming back, including super efficient quarterback Rhys Brush. No Girard Pringle will be hard but expect the Hawks to be one of Hillsborough County's best teams once again.
16. Lakeland
Let's head right down Interstate 4 to Lakeland to check on the Dreadnaughts. Last time we saw the 'Naughts, it was a shellacking by St. Thomas Aquinas in the 5A title game. They do have stud Malik Morris back, but how will this offense look in 2025?
17. Tampa Bay Tech
We really like Jayson Roberts and the Titans to compete with Armwood for the title of best team in Hillsborough. There's a lot to like with quarterback Darryon Jones and defensive dynamo Tyson Stroud both back.
18. Columbus
You can never count out a Dave Dunn-coached team and they had Venice on the ropes in the Class 7A state semifinals. Dunn has a lot to replace, especially on offense but we believe the experienced head coach will figure it out like he did in 2024.
19. Miami Norland
Having a quarterback like Kai Moore waiting in the wings behind Ennio Yapoor is such a luxury. Now Moore will get his chance to show everyone what kind of passer he can be as the Vikings' starter.
20. Southridge
Honestly, the Spartans could be higher in these rankings. Going 12-3 last season, Southridge just continues to trend upwards and bringing back sophomore quarterback James Perrone and a plethora of talent on offense makes this a group that could easily shoot their way up these ranks.
21. Manatee
It was such an impressive 2024 season for Jacquez Green's Hurricanes. Can they pull off another trip to the state semis again? Getting Logan Rogers in via transfer fills what looked to be a void at quarterback and there's plenty of talent at the skill position.
22. Lake Wales
There's been a flurry of transfers heading over to the Highlanders and it definitely makes us believe this Lake Wales team is making the case to being the best team out of the 863. Can Lakeland and Lake Wales just play each other already, please?
23. Clearwater Central Catholic
This was hard to put the Marauders here, but losing an all-timer like Jershaun Newton will be tough to replace. We know CCC head coach Chris Harvey has proven year in and year out that he's up for the challenge. Good thing for them is there's some experience under center with Khayse Barrett taking over for Newton.
24. Sanford Seminole
Don't think we forgot about the rest of Central Florida as we go down towards the end of these rankings. The Seminoles under the watch of Karl Calhoun always will be prepared to compete with the best of 'em. Sanford Seminole will bring back Illinois commit Michael Clayton Jr. to the offense.
25. Cardinal Newman
Whenever you have a talent like Jyron Hughley coming back on offense, you've got to like the team's chances to compete. The Crusaders will be right there with CCC in trying to upend Chaminade-Madonna in Class 1A.
On the outside looking in: Delray Beach Atlantic, Orlando Bishop Moore, Bishop Verot, Bolles, Choctawhatchee, Clearwater, Dr. Phillips, Eau Gallie, Edgewater, Naples First Baptist Academy, Kissimmee Osceola, Jesuit, Madison County, Mandarin, Miami Booker T. Washington, Monarch, Naples, Nease, Niceville, Oakleaf, Palm Beach Central, Plant, Port Charlotte, Raines, Sarasota Booker, Tallahassee Lincoln, Orlando The First Academy, Ocala Vanguard, Vero Beach, West Orange
More From High School On SI
• Gadsden County (Florida) to travel north and face Illinois' Class 6A champ in September
• West Boca Raton (Florida) to face multiple national football powers in 2025
• Ricky Bell named next Leon (Florida) head football coach
• IMG Academy Has Begun Its Search for Billy Miller’s Replacement as Head Football Coach
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi