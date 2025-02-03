High School

2025 Way-too-early Florida high school football rankings

We know the season ended about a month and a half ago, but it's never too early to take a look into who the top teams will be for 2025

Andy Villamarzo

Robson Lopes

Is it ever too early to start thinking about the next high school football season? 

Well, we don't think so as the game has turned into an almost year-round deal in some states and we begin on the East Coast with our 'Way-too-early' rankings as we head into the spring.

We continue over in the Southeast region and begin with the state of Florida. Though the Sunshine State is among one of the last when it comes to starting their high school football seasons, we make them the first when it comes to our rankings. 

1. Chaminade-Madonna

Derrek Cooper - Chaminade-Madonna football
Robson Lopes

Having quarterback Tyler Chance, wide receiver Jansen Lopez, running back Arwin Jackson and athlete Derrek Cooper all returning makes this team once again the best in the state.

2. IMG Academy

De Smet vs IMG Academy football Sept 3 2022
De Smet vs IMG Academy football Sept 3 2022 / Ron Rigdon

Gonna be hard to not really like what the Ascenders will have year to year, but it will be interesting to see who they bring in as the new head coach. Whomever it is will have plenty of talent to work with.

3. Miami Northwestern

Miami Northwestern defeated Raines, 41-0, in Saturday's FHSAA Class 2A state final
Robson Lopes

We've got to bump these guys up not just for the Teddy Bridgewater factor, but because of what they'll return and bring in. The defending Class 3A state champs look to have a quarterback battle brewing between 2024 starter Leon Strawder and incumbent Niemann Lawrence, a Ransom Everglades transfer.

4. Venice

Venice head coach John Peacock
Robson Lopes

Venice finished No. 2 in our final 2024 rankings and we bump them down a couple spots because they do lose some pretty good firepower. John Peacock does return plenty of talent, including stud sophomore running Dorien Irving-Jones. The Indians will surely be right there to compete to win another 7A crown.

5. West Boca Raton

Osceola Kissimmee vs West Boca Raton football
Robson Lipes

I mean, come on. Dylan Potts might've lost Mason Mallory at quarterback, but he gained Omari McNeal from Blanche Ely and still have Trey Moran, Javian Mallory coming back. Oh yeah, and the defense is almost back completely intact. Yikes.

6. St. Thomas Aquinas

St. Thomas Aquinas wide receiver Julius Jones
Matt Christopher

Speaking of Mason Mallory, the Raiders will be looking forward to the southpaw competing for the starting gig coming from the Class 6A state champions. Having Julius Jones back to throw to will be a luxury along with what's sure to be a stout offensive line and backfield.

7. Jones

Dereon Coleman - Jones football
Robson Lopes

Having your quarterback (Dereon Coleman) and one of your top pass catchers (Larry Miles) back on offense makes for a very dangerous offense come 2025. The Fightin' Tigers in our opinion are the top Central Florida team heading into the spring.

8. Plantation American Heritage

American Heritage quarterback and Texas commit Dia Bell (3).
American Heritage quarterback and Texas commit Dia Bell (3). / Jeff Klein

Dia Bell (Texas commitment) returns under center for Mike Smith, giving the Patriots another year of having one of the state's best passers on offense. Losing Malachi Toney and Byron Louis will give the offense a bit of a different look, though.

9. Miami Central

Miami Central football
Miami Central is looking to rebound from an 8-4 2023 season and the end of their run of four straight state championships as the 2024 season is set to get underway. / Robson Lopes

The Rockets had to forfeit all of their wins from last season due to an ineligible player, but don't expect Miami Central to not be right back heading into the spring as one of South Florida's best. Anthony McQueen is slated to be back under center after having himself a stellar 2024 campaign.

10. Cardinal Mooney

Cardinal Mooney quarterback Devin Mignery
Cardinal Mooney quarterback Devin Mignery (#14) carries the ball for a touchdown on a quarterback keeper to put the Cougars ahead of the Rams in the second quarter. The Riverview High Rams hosted the Cardinal Mooney Catholic High Cougars Friday evening, Oct. 18, 2024 in Sarasota. / Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hear us out on this one: Jared Clark has a very good team put together in order to make a run at the Class 2A state title. The entire offense for the most part returns along with a pretty solid defense. Yeah, hard to say the Cougars won't be the favorite in Class 2A come '25.

11. Lake Mary

Venice football - Lake Mary football - 2024 FHSAA Class 7A Football State Championship
Robson Lopes

Anytime you have a quarterback like Noah Grubbs on your team, you've got a chance to compete with just about anyone. The Notre Dame commitment is slated to return for his senior campaign and looks to have the Rams right there in 7A once again.

12. Gadsden County

Cocoa defeated Gadsden County, 38-27, for the Class 2A state championship
Zilla Photo

Yes, yes. We know the Jaguars lose a pair of 1,500-yard plus rushers from last year's runnerup team, but we believe Russell Ellington has plenty of talent returning outside of the two. Junior linebacker Daylen Green will be back after racking up 111 tackles in 2024.

13. Cocoa

Cocoa running back Latrison Lane
Zilla Photos

You might ask how can we drop the Cocoa Tigers down to No. 13. Welp, losing Brady Hart, Jayvan Boggs and Javion Hilson all to graduation certainly hurts for sure. Then defensive guru Matt Diesel taking the Titusville job is another. We're sure the Tigers will figure things out, but they do need to fill some important spots on both sides of the ball.

14. Buchholz

Buchholz quarterback Trace Johnson
Buchholz quarterback Trace Johnson (12) passes during the first half of an FHSAA 6A Semi Final against Osceola at Citzens Field in Gainesville, FL on Friday, December 6, 2024. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] / Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trace Johnson and Justin Williams back on offense for the Bobcats in 2025? I mean, how could we not see Buchholz right back in the thick of things in Class 5A? This could very easily be West Boca Raton's opponent come December, if everything plays out the way we think it could.

15. Armwood

Armwood quarterback Rhys Brush
The Portal 305

Evan Davis has plenty of talent coming back, including super efficient quarterback Rhys Brush. No Girard Pringle will be hard but expect the Hawks to be one of Hillsborough County's best teams once again.

16. Lakeland

St. Thomas Aquinas defeated Lakeland, 34-0, for the Class 5A crown on Thursday night at Pitbull Stadium
Zilla Photo

Let's head right down Interstate 4 to Lakeland to check on the Dreadnaughts. Last time we saw the 'Naughts, it was a shellacking by St. Thomas Aquinas in the 5A title game. They do have stud Malik Morris back, but how will this offense look in 2025?

17. Tampa Bay Tech

Tampa Bay Tech Football 2022
Alex Walworth

We really like Jayson Roberts and the Titans to compete with Armwood for the title of best team in Hillsborough. There's a lot to like with quarterback Darryon Jones and defensive dynamo Tyson Stroud both back.

18. Columbus

Columbus Explorers football.
The Columbus Explorers will offer Good Counsel a major early reason road test in a contest with national implications. / Matt Christopher

You can never count out a Dave Dunn-coached team and they had Venice on the ropes in the Class 7A state semifinals. Dunn has a lot to replace, especially on offense but we believe the experienced head coach will figure it out like he did in 2024.

19. Miami Norland

Photo
Juan Rodriguez of Miami Norland (Fla.) does a backflip while leading his teammates onto the field before the start of the FHSAA 2M state football championship game at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee. / Photo: Matt Christopher

Having a quarterback like Kai Moore waiting in the wings behind Ennio Yapoor is such a luxury. Now Moore will get his chance to show everyone what kind of passer he can be as the Vikings' starter.

20. Southridge

Miami Southridge quarterback James Perrone.
Miami Southridge quarterback James Perrone. / Joe Frisaro

Honestly, the Spartans could be higher in these rankings. Going 12-3 last season, Southridge just continues to trend upwards and bringing back sophomore quarterback James Perrone and a plethora of talent on offense makes this a group that could easily shoot their way up these ranks.

21. Manatee

Manatee defeated Hillsborough 40-0 in the kickoff classic
Manatee defeated Hillsborough 40-0 in the kickoff classic / Billy D. Photography

It was such an impressive 2024 season for Jacquez Green's Hurricanes. Can they pull off another trip to the state semis again? Getting Logan Rogers in via transfer fills what looked to be a void at quarterback and there's plenty of talent at the skill position.

22. Lake Wales

Lake Wales (12) Cedarius Christian
Lake Wales (12) Cedarius Christian eludes a tackle from a New Smyrna defender during first half action Friday November 15 2024, in Lake Wales Fl. Ernst Peters/The Ledger / Ernst Peters/The Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There's been a flurry of transfers heading over to the Highlanders and it definitely makes us believe this Lake Wales team is making the case to being the best team out of the 863. Can Lakeland and Lake Wales just play each other already, please?

23. Clearwater Central Catholic

Clearwater Central Catholic quarterback Khayse Barrett
Robson Lopes

This was hard to put the Marauders here, but losing an all-timer like Jershaun Newton will be tough to replace. We know CCC head coach Chris Harvey has proven year in and year out that he's up for the challenge. Good thing for them is there's some experience under center with Khayse Barrett taking over for Newton.

24. Sanford Seminole

Seminole High's Juan Berchal
Seminole High’s Juan Berchal was named the All-SAC Defensive Player of the Year after making 52 tackles, four interceptions and a fumble recovery through 11 games. / Photo Courtesy of Juan Berchal

Don't think we forgot about the rest of Central Florida as we go down towards the end of these rankings. The Seminoles under the watch of Karl Calhoun always will be prepared to compete with the best of 'em. Sanford Seminole will bring back Illinois commit Michael Clayton Jr. to the offense.

25. Cardinal Newman

Cardinal Newman quarterback Jyron Hughley
Cardinal Newman quarterback Jyron Hughley rolls out of the pocket against Benjamin during their football game on October 20, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida. / GREG LOVETT/THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK

Whenever you have a talent like Jyron Hughley coming back on offense, you've got to like the team's chances to compete. The Crusaders will be right there with CCC in trying to upend Chaminade-Madonna in Class 1A.

On the outside looking in: Delray Beach Atlantic, Orlando Bishop Moore, Bishop Verot, Bolles, Choctawhatchee, Clearwater, Dr. Phillips, Eau Gallie, Edgewater, Naples First Baptist Academy, Kissimmee Osceola, Jesuit, Madison County, Mandarin, Miami Booker T. Washington, Monarch, Naples, Nease, Niceville, Oakleaf, Palm Beach Central, Plant, Port Charlotte, Raines, Sarasota Booker, Tallahassee Lincoln, Orlando The First Academy, Ocala Vanguard, Vero Beach, West Orange

