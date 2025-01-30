5 in-state Florida quarterback transfers that could make an impact in 2025
It's that time of the year when movement amongst players throughout the state of Florida is plentiful.
With the high school football season having ended about a month and a half ago, player movement is heavy all over. A position that sees and receives possibly the most publicity is at quarterback.
Though there's been more than several passers that have changed zip codes in the Sunshine State, we plucked out 5 that stand out to us so far this off-season and could make an impact in 2025. Take a look at our list below and let us know if you feel we're missing anyone.
Niemann Lawrence, Miami Northwestern
One of the most highly coveted 2028 quarterbacks around, Lawrence is already turning heads after a couple years playing varsity football so far. In 2024, Lawrence completed 160-of-249 passes for 2,665 yards and 31 touchdowns. Lawrence already has offers from schools like Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Miami (FL) and Nebraska. Lawrence left Ransom Everglades for Miami Northwestern to compete with Leon Strawder for the starting job and learn under the tutelage of Teddy Bridgewater.
Logan Rogers, Manatee
Don’t think that the Hurricanes window to compete for a Class 5A state championship in 2025. Roger’s played at Hillsborough last season and transferred to Manatee. Last season for the Terriers, Rogers completed 32-of-86 passes for 401 yards and three touchdowns. Rogers has a lot of similarities to Manatee’s previous starter, Andrew Heidel (Army signee).
Mason Mallory, St. Thomas Aquinas
Last season for the undefeated Bulls, Mallory completed 126-of-189 passes for 1,707 yards, 18 touchdowns and just four interceptions. Mallory looks to be the heir apparent to Andrew Indorf, who graduates this spring after leading the Raiders to back-to-back state championships in 2023-24. The southpaw looks to compete with others to be the Raiders’ starting quarterback, taking over for graduating Andrew Indorf.
Omari McNeal, West Boca Raton
McNeal is best remembered for his play in Ely's thrilling 35-34 overtime win over Chaminade-Madonna. In the upset victory, McNeal accounted for 462 all-purpose yards and five total touchdowns. The junior finished the season throwing for 2,511 yards, 22 touchdowns to just two interceptions. McNeal also rushed for 358 yards and nine scores on the ground. The dual-threat quarterback will battle with Trey Moran for time under center for the defending Class 6A state champions.
Chad Williams, Lake Wales
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound quarterback saw time under center for the Class 5A state runner up Dreadnaughts. Williams left Lakeland to join Lake Wales after completing 28-of-54 passes for 386 yards, seven touchdowns and zero interceptions. The southpaw will have plenty of options on offense to throw to with the Highlanders.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi