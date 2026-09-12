American Heritage Goes for 2 in Overtime to Survive Trinity Christian

American Heritage had every opportunity to let Friday night's football game slip away.

Four turnovers, a Trinity Christian touchdown in the final minute of regulation and another fumble at the goal line weren't enough to sink the Patriots visiting from South Florida.

Instead, American Heritage survived it all before quarterback Neimann Lawrence ran in a two-point conversion in overtime to give the Patriots a 15-14 victory over Trinity Christian.

Patriots Survive Early Mistakes

Neither offense could find the end zone in the first half as both teams struggled to finish drives.

American Heritage had the first opportunity to score early in the second quarter but missed a 34-yard field goal.

Trinity Christian responded with a methodical drive, leaning on its running game to move into American Heritage territory. The Conquerors eventually attempted a 39-yard field goal, but Florida commit Amare Nugent blocked it to keep the game scoreless.

Nugent made another big play late in the half.

With 1:23 remaining, he intercepted Trinity Christian quarterback Terel Dallas and returned it 41 yards, giving the Patriots first-and-goal from the 9.

The opportunity disappeared when Lawrence fumbled and Trinity Christian's Rashon Jones recovered, sending the teams into halftime tied 0-0.

American Heritage finally broke through with 7:45 remaining in the third quarter when Lawrence, a Texas commit, connected with Kentucky commit Trae Proctor for the game's first touchdown and a 7-0 lead.

But the turnovers continued.

Lawrence fumbled again later in the third quarter on a botched handoff, giving Trinity Christian possession at the American Heritage 25. The Conquerors again failed to capitalize.

Trinity Christian defensive back Zakhari Greene intercepted Lawrence with nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, but once again the American Heritage defense kept the Conquerors out of the end zone.

A Wild Finish in Regulation

Trinity Christian finally broke through with 37 seconds remaining.

Dallas found Christian Washington for a 24-yard touchdown, tying the game at 7.

American Heritage needed just one play to threaten again.

Lawrence connected with Michael Stringer for 66 yards, and an offside penalty on the next play moved the Patriots to the goal line.

Then came another stunning turn.

With 23 seconds remaining, Lawrence fumbled into the end zone. Trinity Christian recovered for a touchback and ran out the remaining time to force overtime.

American Heritage Goes for the Win

Trinity Christian had the first possession in overtime and appeared to come away empty when American Heritage blocked a fourth-down field-goal attempt.

But an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against the Patriots gave the Conquerors another opportunity.

Dallas capitalized, scoring on a 4-yard keeper to give Trinity Christian a 14-7 lead.

American Heritage answered immediately.

Lawrence found Stringer for a 10-yard touchdown on the Patriots' first play, pulling American Heritage within 14-13 and presenting coach Mike Smith with a choice: kick the extra point or go for the win.

The Patriots chose the latter.

An offside penalty against Trinity Christian moved the ball closer to the goal line before Lawrence kept it himself and crossed the goal line for the two-point conversion and a 15-14 victory.

American Heritage (2-2) travels to Lakeland to face the Dreadnaughts on Sept. 18.

Trinity Christian (2-2) will try to bounce back the same night against unbeaten Columbia.