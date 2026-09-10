Tampa Bay Tech vs. Plant Live Stream: How to Watch Florida High School Football

Thursday night high school football comes to Tampa when Tampa Bay Tech travels to face Plant in a matchup of two of the city's most recognizable programs.

Tampa Bay Tech has been impressive during the opening weeks of the 2026 season and enters Thursday coming off a dominant 38-0 victory over Jefferson.

The Titans will now turn their attention to a Plant program beginning an important stretch of its schedule.

The matchup also carries district implications as both programs compete in Florida's Class 5A.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Plant High School, and the game will stream live on the NFHS Network.

How to Watch Tampa Bay Tech vs. Plant

What: Tampa Bay Tech Titans at Plant Panthers

When: Thursday, Sept. 10

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Plant High School, Tampa, Florida

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: Tampa Bay Tech vs. Plant on the NFHS Network

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Tampa Bay Tech Off to Strong Start

Tampa Bay Tech has established itself as one of the Tampa area's stronger teams during the opening weeks of the season.

The Titans enter Thursday after shutting out Jefferson 38-0 in their most recent game.

That followed another impressive performance against Sumner in which Tampa Bay Tech's running game played a major role in the victory.

Junior running back Kesean Smith has emerged as one of the Titans' leading offensive weapons. He enters the Plant game averaging more than 100 rushing yards per game and has scored four touchdowns.

Senior receiver Carlos Lemons has provided another playmaking option and is averaging more than 90 receiving yards per game.

Tampa Bay Tech has also gotten production on the defensive side. Junior defensive tackle Devaris Daniels has recorded three sacks, while senior linebacker Rome Freeman has been among the team's leading tacklers.

The Titans entered the week ranked No. 8 in Florida's Class 5A by MaxPreps.

Plant Gets Thursday Night Home Test

Plant will try to slow Tampa Bay Tech while playing in front of its home crowd.

The Panthers have a long football tradition and face an important run of Tampa-area opponents during the next several weeks.

After Thursday's matchup, Plant is scheduled to face Durant before taking on Armwood later in September.

That makes Tampa Bay Tech the beginning of a stretch that should reveal plenty about the Panthers as they work toward the middle portion of the season.

Thursday also gives Plant an opportunity to make a statement against a Tampa Bay Tech team coming off consecutive convincing performances.

Tampa Programs Meet in District Matchup

The combination of geography and district implications adds significance to Thursday's game.

Both schools are located in Tampa, meaning players and supporters are familiar with one another and neither team has to travel far.

Tampa Bay Tech will try to continue its strong start and add another convincing result. Plant gets the opportunity to protect its home field and pick up an important district victory.

Fans unable to attend Thursday night's game can watch it live on the NFHS Network.

High School On SI will provide Florida high school football coverage throughout the 2026 season, including scores, rankings, recruiting news and top performances from across the state.