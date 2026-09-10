5 Must-See Florida High School Football Games in Week 4

It’s only Week 4 of the 2026 Florida high school football season, but big showdowns are a weekly tradition in the Sunshine State.

On Thursday, Sept. 10, Cardinal Newman (3-0) visits West Boca Raton (2-0) in a battle of defending state champions, while nationally ranked Columbus (2-1) travels to unbeaten Miami Palmetto (3-0).

Also Thursday, Miami Central (3-0) travels to Georgia to face Buford (2-0), another nationally ranked opponent.

On Friday, nine-time state champion Lakeland (1-1) visits Osceola (2-1), while defending Class 4A state champion American Heritage Plantation (1-2) travels to Jacksonville to face Trinity Christian Academy (2-1).

Cardinal Newman (3-0) at West Boca Raton (2-0)

Thur., Sept. 10 – 6:30 p.m.

Defending Class 1A state champion Cardinal Newman visits two-time defending Class 6A state champion West Boca Raton in a matchup of unbeaten teams. The Bulls already own a 24-7 victory over defending Class 4A state champion American Heritage Plantation and are led by quarterback Trey Moran. Cardinal Newman defeated defending Class 2A state champion Cardinal Mooney 47-46 earlier this season. Quarterback Pedro Martinez and running back Janarro Sumpter lead the Crusaders.

Columbus (2-1) at Miami Palmetto (3-0)

Thur., Sept. 10 – 7:30 p.m.

Columbus, ranked nationally by High School On SI, looks to rebound from a 31-24 loss to St. Thomas Aquinas. The Explorers are led by one of the best athletes in the nation, Miami commit A’mir Sears.

Miami Central (3-0) at Buford (GA) (2-0)

Thur., Sept. 10 – 7:30 p.m.

Miami Central heads out of state for the second time this season to face Buford, the nation's No. 5 team. But Central rallied for a 23-22 road victory over Orange Lutheran (California) in Week 2. Quarterback James Perrone leads the Rockets.

Buford defeated Mallard Creek (North Carolina) 41-7 last week.

Lakeland (1-1) at Osceola (2-1)

Fri., Sept. 11 – 7 p.m.

The nine-time state champion Dreadnaughts look to rebound from a 32-25 double-overtime loss to Venice. Lakeland quarterback Kelin Hendrix will face an Osceola defense that forced four turnovers in last week's 17-9 victory over defending Class 7A state champion Lake Mary.

American Heritage Plantation (1-2) at Jacksonville Trinity Christian Academy (2-1)

Fri., Sept. 11 – 7 p.m.

Defending Class 4A state champion American Heritage Plantation continues a challenging early-season schedule with a trip to Trinity Christian Academy. The Patriots' two losses have come against defending state champions West Boca Raton and Cardinal Mooney. Miami Northwestern transfer Neimann Lawrence starts at quarterback for American Heritage.

Trinity Christian has won two straight since a 42-40 overtime loss to Ed White in its season opener.

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962