Armwood 2026 quarterback Rhys Brush commits to USF
One of the Tampa Bay area's top high school quarterbacks has decided he's going to play colliegiately right in his own backyard.
Tuesday morning, Armwood junior quarterback Rhys Brush announced on X that he's committing to the University of South Florida. Brush had offers also from Arkansas State, Bowling Green, Old Dominion, Penn and Troy.
Brush last season had his best as a high school signal caller, with the junior completing 118-of-189 passes for 2,256 yards, 36 touchdowns and just two interceptions. The junior also added 113 yards and a score on the ground.
Starting as a sophomore for Armwood in 2023, Brush came onto the scene and was impressive right out of the gates. Brush in '23 completed 108-of-169 passes for 1,640 yards, 23 touchdowns and just three picks.
More From High School On SI
• Monarch (Florida) to face Archbishop Spalding (Maryland) & Don Bosco Prep (New Jersey) in 2025
• West Boca Raton (Florida) to face multiple national football powers in 2025
• Miami Booker T. Washington head football coach Tim 'Ice' Harris retiring from coaching: Report
• IMG Academy Has Begun Its Search for Billy Miller’s Replacement as Head Football Coach
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi