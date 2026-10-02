Bolles Defensive Back Jaxon Flowers Tied for Florida Lead With 6 Interceptions

Jaxon Flowers entered Week 6 already among Florida's interception leaders.

Then the Bolles junior doubled his total in one night.

Flowers intercepted three passes, including one he returned for a touchdown, and blocked a punt in the Bulldogs' 58-10 win over Baldwin on Sept. 25.

The performance gave Flowers six interceptions through five games, tying Wakulla's Demarkus Roberts for the most in Florida, according to MaxPreps.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Flowers spent his first two varsity seasons listed at quarterback before adding defensive back to his role this fall.

Five games into the season, nobody in Florida has more interceptions.

Flowers Reaches Six Interceptions Through Five Games

Flowers and Roberts are the only Florida players with six interceptions through Week 6, according to MaxPreps.

Miami's Caleb Morris, Boone's CJ Nassar and Killian's Antonio Simmons are next with five apiece.

Flowers entered Bolles' Week 6 matchup against Baldwin with three interceptions through the Bulldogs' first four games.

His first came in a season-opening 20-19 loss to Columbia. The Tigers have since improved to 6-0.

Flowers added two interceptions in a 35-13 victory over Bishop Kenny on Sept. 11. He did not record an interception the following week against Oakleaf but broke up two passes in Bolles' 42-24 victory.

Flowers intercepted three passes in the 58-10 victory, including one he returned for a touchdown, and blocked a punt as Bolles won its fourth consecutive game.

Through five games, Flowers has recorded 31 tackles, including 24 solo stops, six interceptions and two pass breakups. His interceptions have produced 60 return yards.

Quarterback Background Carries Into The Secondary

Flowers' emergence in the secondary has added another dimension to a player who entered high school playing quarterback.

As a sophomore, he completed 5 of 7 passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 86 yards and another score.

He continues to contribute at quarterback this fall, completing both of his pass attempts for 35 yards and a touchdown, but most of his statistical production has come on defense.

Flowers is listed as a defensive back and quarterback by MaxPreps and has completed both of his pass attempts this season for 35 yards and a touchdown. Most of his statistical production, however, has come on defense.

College programs were already evaluating Flowers in the secondary when the season began. During Bolles' opener against Columbia, 247Sports reporter Tyler Harden identified Flowers as a Florida 2028 safety target while documenting his first interception of the season.

Florida 2028 safety target Jaxon Flowers (7) comes up with the interception.



He’s got two tackles and a pick almost at the end of the first quarter.



Lots of upside.@JaxonFlowers7



➡️: https://t.co/mA6PjSgcmV pic.twitter.com/C0YFxu4y76 — Tyler Harden (@ttjharden8) August 21, 2026

He is rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals in the Class of 2028. Vanderbilt became the latest program to offer Flowers this week, an offer he announced Tuesday on social media.

Miami is also among the programs recruiting Flowers, who has discussed an upcoming visit with the Hurricanes.

Flowers' Breakout Comes During Bolles' 4-1 Start

The Bulldogs' only loss came by one point against undefeated Columbia in the season opener. Since then, Bolles has defeated Archbishop McCarthy 21-14, Bishop Kenny 35-13, Oakleaf 42-24 and Baldwin 58-10.

Bolles is No. 34 in the latest MaxPreps Florida rankings.

Five games into his junior season, Flowers has six interceptions for a 4-1 team, a total no player in Florida has surpassed.