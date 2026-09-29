Something will have to give when two undefeated Florida high school football powers meet Friday night in Jacksonville.

Venice arrives at Earl S. Kitchings Stadium with one of the state's most explosive offenses, averaging 54.5 points per game during a 6-0 start.

Raines counters with a defense that hasn't allowed an opponent to score more than 14 points while opening 5-0.

Add the implications surrounding Florida's inaugural Open Division playoff race, and Friday's matchup at “The Graveyard” has become one of the most significant games on the Week 7 schedule.

Raines, the defending Class 3A state champion, is coming off a 31-13 victory over previously unbeaten Mandarin. Venice remained perfect with a 57-33 win over Sarasota.

For Venice coach John Peacock, Friday's game has been circled for another reason.

“I think it all comes down to Lakeland and Raines,” Peacock said while discussing his team's Open Division prospects. “We’ve got Raines next week, and that’ll be a huge challenge. If we take care of business there, we’ll be in.”

Venice has already completed the first half of that challenge, defeating Lakeland 32-25 in double overtime.

Now comes Raines.

Venice's Offense Faces Its Toughest Defensive Test

Venice has scored 327 points through six games.

The Indians are averaging 424.5 yards per game, including 266.8 on the ground, and have scored at least 57 points in each of their past three games.

Senior running back Dorien “Macho” Irving-Jones has been at the center of that production, averaging 126 rushing yards per game.

Venice has scored at least 60 points three times this season.

Raines has allowed 54 points all season.

That's what makes Friday's matchup so intriguing.

The Vikings opened with a 21-7 victory over Oakleaf before holding Ed White to 12 points and Parker to eight. Raines' defense again delivered against Mandarin, helping the Vikings pull away for a 31-13 victory.

Miami quarterback commit Carson Annis and the Mandarin offense struggled against the Raines defensive front.

Venice presents a considerably different challenge because of its ability to generate explosive plays and run the football.

Raines Puts Long Winning Streak on the Line

Raines hasn't lost since the 2024 postseason.

The Vikings went 15-0 in 2025, completing their undefeated season by defeating Miami Northwestern in the Class 3A state championship game.

They haven't lost in 2026, either.

That puts one of Florida's longest active winning streaks on the line against a Venice program that has already demonstrated it can survive close games.

The Indians needed overtime to defeat Rabun Gap-Nacoochee 42-40 and later went to double overtime before beating Lakeland 32-25.

Those games showed a different side of a team that has otherwise overwhelmed opponents offensively.

Raines now gets its opportunity to do something no Venice opponent has accomplished this season: keep the Indians' offense under control for four quarters.

Open Division Implications

Friday's result could also have significant implications in Florida's new Open Division playoff format.

Venice and Raines are both attempting to position themselves among the eight teams that will eventually make up the inaugural Open Division field.

Peacock has been particularly direct about what he believes the Lakeland and Raines games mean for Venice's postseason chances.

His team survived the first.

The second sends Venice more than 250 miles north to face an undefeated defending state champion on its home field.

Whether Friday actually determines either team's Open Division fate will depend on how the remainder of the season and the playoff ratings unfold.

What it will provide is a significant result between two undefeated teams trying to establish themselves among Florida's best.

And the matchup could hardly be more distinct.

Venice brings an offense averaging more than 54 points per game.

Raines brings a defense allowing fewer than 11.

On Friday night at “The Graveyard,” one of those trends is going to change.

Game Information

Venice (6-0) at Raines (5-0)

When: Friday, Oct. 2, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Earl S. Kitchings Stadium (“The Graveyard”)