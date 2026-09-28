Top 12 Florida High School Football Performances From Week 6

Week 6 had no shortage of standout performances across Florida high school football, including two running backs with five touchdowns apiece and a defensive back with three interceptions and a blocked punt. Dunbar quarterback Brandon Seabrook led the way with 461 passing yards and five touchdowns in a 48–7 win over rival Fort Myers.

12. James Perrone, QB, Miami Central

Perrone threw multiple touchdown passes and ran for another as Miami Central beat rival Miami Northwestern 52–10. The matchup carried extra weight after Northwestern beat Central twice last season, including in the regional finals.

11. Rome McKinnond, DB, Jones

McKinnond scored twice on defense, returning an interception and a fumble recovery for touchdowns in Jones’ 33–0 district win over Kathleen.

10. Jakobe Gilyard, RB, Niceville

Gilyard totaled 155 yards and three touchdowns on 23 touches as Niceville held off Tate 34-33 in a district matchup. His third put the Eagles ahead in the fourth quarter.



Tate entered 4-1 and missed an extra point in the final minutes, allowing Niceville to hold on for the one-point win.

Niceville running back Jakobe Gilyard totaled 155 yards and three touchdowns in a 34–33 win over Tate. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

9. Dorien Jones, RB, Venice

The senior running back needed just 18 carries to rush for 208 yards and three touchdowns in Venice’s 57–33 win over Sarasota. He sat most of the second half but still led the Indians on the ground against a team that came into Friday 4–1.



The victory kept Venice unbeaten at 6–0

Venice running back Dorien Jones (2) rushed for 208 yards and three touchdowns against Sarasota. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

8. Jaelyn Powell, RB, Edgewater

Powell rushed for 148 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries as Edgewater handed West Orange its first loss, 31–6. The Eagles ran for 285 yards and attempted only four passes in the district opener, as the senior running back carried the load offensively.

7. Tavian Martinez, DE, Gateway

The senior defensive end had 12 tackles and five sacks in Gateway’s 42–0 win over Nova Lakes. The Panthers finished with nine sacks as a team, with Martinez accounting for more than half. The defense kept Nova Lakes off the scoreboard as Gateway improved to 5–0.

6. Jaxon Flowers, DB, Bolles

Flowers tallied three interceptions, returned one for a touchdown, and blocked a punt as Bolles beat Baldwin 58–10. The Bulldogs trailed 10–0 before scoring 58 unanswered, as the junior defensive back made his mark in the district-opening comeback.

Bolles defensive back Jaxon Flowers intercepted three passes and blocked a punt in the Bulldogs’ win over Baldwin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

5. Gio Marenco, RB, Gulf Coast

The senior running back carried 34 times for 247 yards and four touchdowns in Gulf Coast’s 50–27 Catfish Bowl win over Barron Collier. Marenco scored all four touchdowns before halftime, including a 49-yard run.

4. Carter Quinn, QB, St. John Neumann

Quinn accounted for seven touchdowns in a 56–0 district win over Community School of Naples. The senior quarterback completed 16 of 22 passes for 251 yards and six scores all in the first half. He also rushed for 26 yards and a touchdown and helped the Celtics score on their first seven possessions.

St. John Neumann quarterback Carter Quinn (8) scrambles after being flushed from the pocket. Quinn accounted for seven touchdowns in Week 6 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

3. Nydrell Thigpen, RB, Gateway

The junior running back rushed for 202 yards and five touchdowns in Gateway’s 42–0 win over Nova Lakes. It was his third straight 200-yard game, helping the Panthers improve to 5–0 for the first time since 1985.

2. Connail Jackson, RB, Cardinal Mooney

The senior running back scored five touchdowns and rushed for more than 200 yards as Cardinal Mooney handed previously unbeaten Braden River its first loss, 62-7. He delivered all five scores in barely more than one half. Braden River came in 4-0, but Jackson helped turn the meeting of winning teams into a rout.

Cardinal Mooney running back Connail Jackson, the 2025 Herald-Tribune Football Offensive Player of the Year, scored five touchdowns against Braden River in Week 6. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

1. Brandon Seabrook, QB, Dunbar

The senior quarterback completed 24 of 31 passes for 461 yards and five touchdowns in Dunbar’s 48-7 win over rival Fort Myers, including a 70-yard touchdown pass to Andre Moss on the Tigers’ second play from scrimmage. Dunbar went on to claim its eighth straight win in the Edison Corridor Showdown.