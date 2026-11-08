With Raines and Miami Central selected for the inaugural Open Division, Godby, Merritt Island, Cardinal Mooney and Cardinal Gibbons lead the field for the Florida Class 3A football state playoffs.

The FHSAA released the 32-team bracket Friday, Nov. 6. All 16 regional quarterfinals are scheduled for Nov. 13, with no first-round byes.

All seeds below are regional, with the host listed second.

Region 1: Godby Opens on the Road

Godby (7-3) earned the top seed but travels to No. 8 Palatka. No. 4 Bishop Kenny also visits No. 5 Pine Forest.

The winners meet in the regional semifinals, with Baker County and Wakulla leading the opposite half.

No. 1 Godby at No. 8 Palatka

No. 4 Bishop Kenny at No. 5 Pine Forest

No. 7 South Walton at No. 2 Baker County

No. 6 Bay at No. 3 Wakulla

Region 2: Unbeaten Merritt Island Leads

Merritt Island (10-0) hosts Tenoroc to begin its postseason. A victory would set up a regional semifinal against Santa Fe or Dunnellon.

No. 4 Santa Fe travels to No. 5 Dunnellon. Eau Gallie and The Villages Charter occupy the opposite half.

No. 8 Tenoroc at No. 1 Merritt Island

No. 4 Santa Fe at No. 5 Dunnellon

No. 7 Titusville at No. 2 Eau Gallie

No. 6 South Sumter at No. 3 The Villages Charter

Region 3: Cardinal Mooney Takes No. 1

Cardinal Mooney (9-1) opens against Dunedin, with the Robinson–Tarpon Springs winner awaiting in the regional semifinals if the Cougars advance.

No. 2 Nature Coast Tech and No. 3 Braden River could meet in the regional semifinals.

No. 8 Dunedin at No. 1 Cardinal Mooney

No. 5 Tarpon Springs at No. 4 Robinson

No. 7 Gibbs at No. 2 Nature Coast Tech

No. 6 Jefferson at No. 3 Braden River

Region 4: Cardinal Gibbons Leads South Florida Field

Cardinal Gibbons (7-3) hosts Miami Jackson, with Glades Central or North Miami Beach next if the Chiefs advance.

Bishop Verot is seeded second, with Dillard third on the same side of the bracket.

No. 8 Miami Jackson at No. 1 Cardinal Gibbons

No. 5 North Miami Beach at No. 4 Glades Central

No. 7 Key West at No. 2 Bishop Verot

No. 6 Miami Springs at No. 3 Dillard

Class 3A Playoff Schedule

Regional semifinals are Nov. 20, followed by regional finals Nov. 27 and state semifinals Dec. 4. The Class 3A championship will be played during the Dec. 9-12 finals at South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium in Miami.