Breaking Down the 2026 Florida Class 3A Football Playoff Bracket: First-Round Matchups Revealed
With Raines and Miami Central selected for the inaugural Open Division, Godby, Merritt Island, Cardinal Mooney and Cardinal Gibbons lead the field for the Florida Class 3A football state playoffs.
The FHSAA released the 32-team bracket Friday, Nov. 6. All 16 regional quarterfinals are scheduled for Nov. 13, with no first-round byes.
All seeds below are regional, with the host listed second.
Region 1: Godby Opens on the Road
Godby (7-3) earned the top seed but travels to No. 8 Palatka. No. 4 Bishop Kenny also visits No. 5 Pine Forest.
The winners meet in the regional semifinals, with Baker County and Wakulla leading the opposite half.
- No. 1 Godby at No. 8 Palatka
- No. 4 Bishop Kenny at No. 5 Pine Forest
- No. 7 South Walton at No. 2 Baker County
- No. 6 Bay at No. 3 Wakulla
Region 2: Unbeaten Merritt Island Leads
Merritt Island (10-0) hosts Tenoroc to begin its postseason. A victory would set up a regional semifinal against Santa Fe or Dunnellon.
No. 4 Santa Fe travels to No. 5 Dunnellon. Eau Gallie and The Villages Charter occupy the opposite half.
- No. 8 Tenoroc at No. 1 Merritt Island
- No. 4 Santa Fe at No. 5 Dunnellon
- No. 7 Titusville at No. 2 Eau Gallie
- No. 6 South Sumter at No. 3 The Villages Charter
Region 3: Cardinal Mooney Takes No. 1
Cardinal Mooney (9-1) opens against Dunedin, with the Robinson–Tarpon Springs winner awaiting in the regional semifinals if the Cougars advance.
No. 2 Nature Coast Tech and No. 3 Braden River could meet in the regional semifinals.
- No. 8 Dunedin at No. 1 Cardinal Mooney
- No. 5 Tarpon Springs at No. 4 Robinson
- No. 7 Gibbs at No. 2 Nature Coast Tech
- No. 6 Jefferson at No. 3 Braden River
Region 4: Cardinal Gibbons Leads South Florida Field
Cardinal Gibbons (7-3) hosts Miami Jackson, with Glades Central or North Miami Beach next if the Chiefs advance.
Bishop Verot is seeded second, with Dillard third on the same side of the bracket.
- No. 8 Miami Jackson at No. 1 Cardinal Gibbons
- No. 5 North Miami Beach at No. 4 Glades Central
- No. 7 Key West at No. 2 Bishop Verot
- No. 6 Miami Springs at No. 3 Dillard
Class 3A Playoff Schedule
Regional semifinals are Nov. 20, followed by regional finals Nov. 27 and state semifinals Dec. 4. The Class 3A championship will be played during the Dec. 9-12 finals at South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium in Miami.
Jon Van Hoozer is a South Florida-based sportswriter covering high school athletics, with a primary focus on football, basketball, and recruiting. A graduate of the University of Tennessee, Van Hoozer provides on-site coverage throughout South Florida, including game reporting, player and coach interviews, and recruiting coverage. His coverage focuses on the athletes, programs, and storylines shaping one of the nation's most competitive high school sports markets. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2026.