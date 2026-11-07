Breaking Down the 2026 Florida Class 2A Football Playoff Bracket: First-Round Matchups Revealed
Chaminade-Madonna’s move to the Open Division leaves a Class 2A championship field led by Bolles, The First Academy, Cardinal Newman and Immaculata-La Salle.
The FHSAA released the 26-team bracket Friday, Nov. 6. Ten regional quarterfinals are scheduled for Nov. 13, while six schools advance directly to the Nov. 20 regional semifinals.
Carol City also remains out of the postseason after a judge denied an emergency injunction challenging its playoff ban. All seeds below are regional.
Region 1: Bolles Takes the Top Seed
Bolles (7-2) enters after beating Buchholz 31-28 in its regular-season finale. Pensacola Catholic holds the No. 2 seed, with Walton third and Florida High fourth.
The Bulldogs would face the Florida High–Andrew Jackson winner if they advance.
- No. 8 Freeport at No. 1 Bolles
- No. 5 Andrew Jackson at No. 4 Florida High
- No. 7 Destin at No. 2 Pensacola Catholic
- No. 6 Gadsden County at No. 3 Walton
Region 2: The First Academy Leads a Deep Field
The First Academy (7-3) heads a region that includes Clearwater Central Catholic, Berkeley Prep, Tampa Catholic, and Cocoa. No. 3 Berkeley Prep travels to No. 6 Bradford in the opening round.
A First Academy win would set up a regional semifinal against Tampa Catholic or Cocoa.
- No. 8 Calvary Christian at No. 1 The First Academy
- No. 5 Cocoa at No. 4 Tampa Catholic
- No. 7 Lakewood at No. 2 Clearwater Central Catholic
- No. 3 Berkeley Prep at No. 6 Bradford
Region 3: All Four Teams Receive Byes
Cardinal Newman (7-3), Saint Andrew’s, Booker T. Washington and Edison begin in the regional semifinals. Newman needs two postseason victories to reach the state semifinals, with the Saint Andrew’s–Booker T. Washington winner on the opposite side.
Regional semifinals — Nov. 20
- No. 1 Cardinal Newman vs. No. 4 Edison
- No. 2 Saint Andrew’s vs. No. 3 Booker T. Washington
Region 4: Unbeaten La Salle Receives a Bye
Immaculata-La Salle (9-0) and No. 2 Killian receive first-round byes. La Salle awaits the Westminster Christian–Gulliver Prep winner, while Killian will face Ransom Everglades or Somerset Academy (Silver Palms).
Both top seeds begin Nov. 20, one win from the regional final.
- No. 5 Gulliver Prep at No. 4 Westminster Christian
- No. 6 Somerset Academy (Silver Palms) at No. 3 Ransom Everglades
Class 2A Playoff Schedule
Regional semifinals are Nov. 20, followed by regional finals Nov. 27 and state semifinals Dec. 4. The Class 2A championship will be played during the Dec. 9-12 finals at South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium in Miami.
Jon Van Hoozer is a South Florida-based sportswriter covering high school athletics, with a primary focus on football, basketball, and recruiting. A graduate of the University of Tennessee, Van Hoozer provides on-site coverage throughout South Florida, including game reporting, player and coach interviews, and recruiting coverage. His coverage focuses on the athletes, programs, and storylines shaping one of the nation's most competitive high school sports markets. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2026.