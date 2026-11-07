Breaking Down the 2026 Florida Class 2A Football Playoff Bracket: First-Round Matchups Revealed

Chaminade-Madonna’s move to the Open Division leaves a Class 2A championship field led by Bolles, The First Academy, Cardinal Newman and Immaculata-La Salle.

The FHSAA released the 26-team bracket Friday, Nov. 6. Ten regional quarterfinals are scheduled for Nov. 13, while six schools advance directly to the Nov. 20 regional semifinals.

Carol City also remains out of the postseason after a judge denied an emergency injunction challenging its playoff ban. All seeds below are regional.

Region 1: Bolles Takes the Top Seed

Bolles (7-2) enters after beating Buchholz 31-28 in its regular-season finale. Pensacola Catholic holds the No. 2 seed, with Walton third and Florida High fourth.

The Bulldogs would face the Florida High–Andrew Jackson winner if they advance.

No. 8 Freeport at No. 1 Bolles

No. 5 Andrew Jackson at No. 4 Florida High

No. 7 Destin at No. 2 Pensacola Catholic

No. 6 Gadsden County at No. 3 Walton

Region 2: The First Academy Leads a Deep Field

The First Academy (7-3) heads a region that includes Clearwater Central Catholic, Berkeley Prep, Tampa Catholic, and Cocoa. No. 3 Berkeley Prep travels to No. 6 Bradford in the opening round.

A First Academy win would set up a regional semifinal against Tampa Catholic or Cocoa.

No. 8 Calvary Christian at No. 1 The First Academy

No. 5 Cocoa at No. 4 Tampa Catholic

No. 7 Lakewood at No. 2 Clearwater Central Catholic

No. 3 Berkeley Prep at No. 6 Bradford

Region 3: All Four Teams Receive Byes

Cardinal Newman (7-3), Saint Andrew’s, Booker T. Washington and Edison begin in the regional semifinals. Newman needs two postseason victories to reach the state semifinals, with the Saint Andrew’s–Booker T. Washington winner on the opposite side.

Regional semifinals — Nov. 20

No. 1 Cardinal Newman vs. No. 4 Edison

No. 2 Saint Andrew’s vs. No. 3 Booker T. Washington

Region 4: Unbeaten La Salle Receives a Bye

Immaculata-La Salle (9-0) and No. 2 Killian receive first-round byes. La Salle awaits the Westminster Christian–Gulliver Prep winner, while Killian will face Ransom Everglades or Somerset Academy (Silver Palms).

Both top seeds begin Nov. 20, one win from the regional final.

No. 5 Gulliver Prep at No. 4 Westminster Christian

No. 6 Somerset Academy (Silver Palms) at No. 3 Ransom Everglades

Class 2A Playoff Schedule

Regional semifinals are Nov. 20, followed by regional finals Nov. 27 and state semifinals Dec. 4. The Class 2A championship will be played during the Dec. 9-12 finals at South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium in Miami.