Breaking Down the Florida Class 5A Football Playoff Bracket: First-Round Matchups Revealed
West Boca Raton’s move to the inaugural Open Division leaves a Florida Class 5A football championship field led by Mandarin, Sebring, Armwood and Archbishop McCarthy.
The FHSAA released the 32-team bracket Friday, Nov. 6. All 16 regional quarterfinals are scheduled for Nov. 13, with no first-round byes.
All seeds below are regional, with the host listed second.
Region 1: Mandarin Takes the Top Seed
Mandarin (9-1) hosts Oakleaf, with Evans or Bartram Trail next if the Mustangs advance.
Second-seeded Buchholz opens against Ponte Vedra. No. 3 Nease travels to No. 6 Pace, with that winner facing Buchholz or Ponte Vedra in the regional semifinals.
- No. 8 Oakleaf at No. 1 Mandarin
- No. 5 Bartram Trail at No. 4 Evans
- No. 7 Ponte Vedra at No. 2 Buchholz
- No. 3 Nease at No. 6 Pace
Region 2: Sebring Opens on the Road
Sebring (6-4) earned the top seed but begins at No. 8 Wiregrass Ranch. The winner advances to face Gaither or Lake Gibson.
Oviedo holds the No. 2 seed and hosts Bartow. Third-seeded Osceola opens against Melbourne on the same side of the bracket.
- No. 1 Sebring at No. 8 Wiregrass Ranch
- No. 5 Lake Gibson at No. 4 Gaither
- No. 7 Bartow at No. 2 Oviedo
- No. 6 Melbourne at No. 3 Osceola (Kissimmee)
Region 3: Armwood Leads Tampa Bay Field
Armwood (9-1) opens at home against Cape Coral. A victory would set up a regional semifinal against Sumner or Manatee.
Tampa Bay Tech is seeded second and Palmetto third. Both begin at home, with a potential second-round meeting if they advance.
- No. 8 Cape Coral at No. 1 Armwood
- No. 5 Manatee at No. 4 Sumner
- No. 7 Plant at No. 2 Tampa Bay Tech
- No. 6 Royal Palm Beach at No. 3 Palmetto
Region 4: Archbishop McCarthy Earns No. 1
Archbishop McCarthy (4-6) hosts Flanagan, with Miami Southridge or Piper awaiting if the Mavericks advance.
No. 2 Coconut Creek opens against Deerfield Beach, while No. 3 Monarch travels to No. 6 Mater Academy Charter. Those winners meet in the regional semifinals.
- No. 8 Flanagan at No. 1 Archbishop McCarthy
- No. 5 Piper at No. 4 Miami Southridge
- No. 7 Deerfield Beach at No. 2 Coconut Creek
- No. 3 Monarch at No. 6 Mater Academy Charter
Class 5A Playoff Schedule
Regional semifinals are Nov. 20, followed by regional finals Nov. 27 and state semifinals Dec. 4. The Class 5A championship will be played during the Dec. 9-12 finals at South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium in Miami.
Jon Van Hoozer is a South Florida-based sportswriter covering high school athletics, with a primary focus on football, basketball, and recruiting. A graduate of the University of Tennessee, Van Hoozer provides on-site coverage throughout South Florida, including game reporting, player and coach interviews, and recruiting coverage. His coverage focuses on the athletes, programs, and storylines shaping one of the nation's most competitive high school sports markets. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2026.