West Boca Raton’s move to the inaugural Open Division leaves a Florida Class 5A football championship field led by Mandarin, Sebring, Armwood and Archbishop McCarthy.

The FHSAA released the 32-team bracket Friday, Nov. 6. All 16 regional quarterfinals are scheduled for Nov. 13, with no first-round byes.

All seeds below are regional, with the host listed second.

Region 1: Mandarin Takes the Top Seed

Mandarin (9-1) hosts Oakleaf, with Evans or Bartram Trail next if the Mustangs advance.

Second-seeded Buchholz opens against Ponte Vedra. No. 3 Nease travels to No. 6 Pace, with that winner facing Buchholz or Ponte Vedra in the regional semifinals.

No. 8 Oakleaf at No. 1 Mandarin

No. 5 Bartram Trail at No. 4 Evans

No. 7 Ponte Vedra at No. 2 Buchholz

No. 3 Nease at No. 6 Pace

Region 2: Sebring Opens on the Road

Sebring (6-4) earned the top seed but begins at No. 8 Wiregrass Ranch. The winner advances to face Gaither or Lake Gibson.

Oviedo holds the No. 2 seed and hosts Bartow. Third-seeded Osceola opens against Melbourne on the same side of the bracket.

No. 1 Sebring at No. 8 Wiregrass Ranch

No. 5 Lake Gibson at No. 4 Gaither

No. 7 Bartow at No. 2 Oviedo

No. 6 Melbourne at No. 3 Osceola (Kissimmee)

Region 3: Armwood Leads Tampa Bay Field

Armwood (9-1) opens at home against Cape Coral. A victory would set up a regional semifinal against Sumner or Manatee.

Tampa Bay Tech is seeded second and Palmetto third. Both begin at home, with a potential second-round meeting if they advance.

No. 8 Cape Coral at No. 1 Armwood

No. 5 Manatee at No. 4 Sumner

No. 7 Plant at No. 2 Tampa Bay Tech

No. 6 Royal Palm Beach at No. 3 Palmetto

Region 4: Archbishop McCarthy Earns No. 1

Archbishop McCarthy (4-6) hosts Flanagan, with Miami Southridge or Piper awaiting if the Mavericks advance.

No. 2 Coconut Creek opens against Deerfield Beach, while No. 3 Monarch travels to No. 6 Mater Academy Charter. Those winners meet in the regional semifinals.

No. 8 Flanagan at No. 1 Archbishop McCarthy

No. 5 Piper at No. 4 Miami Southridge

No. 7 Deerfield Beach at No. 2 Coconut Creek

No. 3 Monarch at No. 6 Mater Academy Charter

Class 5A Playoff Schedule

Regional semifinals are Nov. 20, followed by regional finals Nov. 27 and state semifinals Dec. 4. The Class 5A championship will be played during the Dec. 9-12 finals at South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium in Miami.