2026–27 League Two Playoffs: Fixtures, Dates, Teams in Contention

League Two may sit at the bottom of the English Football League pyramid, but the quality and intensity of the competition should not be underestimated.

With ambitious clubs, former Premier League sides and some of the tightest budgets in professional soccer, every point matters. Add a demanding 46-game schedule, physical battles and razor-thin margins, and the fight for promotion to League One becomes one of the most challenging tests in English soccer.

Promotion can be earned in one of two ways: finishing in the top three to secure an automatic place, or surviving the pressure of the promotion playoffs.

This guide focuses on the latter, covering how the 2026–27 League Two playoffs are structured, when the games are scheduled, the financial value of moving up to League One, and which teams are battling for promotion.

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How do the League Two Playoffs Work?

Northampton Town have won the playoff final multiple times. | Leila Coker/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

When the League Two campaign reaches its conclusion, the clubs placed fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh keep their promotion hopes alive through the playoffs, with just one of them ultimately earning a place in League One.

The opening round consists of two semifinal matchups. Fourth meets seventh, while fifth goes up against sixth, with both contests played across two games. The team that finished higher in the standings gets the benefit of hosting the return fixture, giving league position some added value.

Progression is determined by the combined score across the two legs. Should the teams still be level after the second match, the tie goes into extra time before a penalty shootout is used if required.

That leaves two teams standing for the promotion final, which takes place at Wembley Stadium. Unlike the semifinals, the final is decided in a single match. If neither side can be separated after 90 minutes, extra time and penalties will determine the winner—and with it, a place in League One.

When Are the 2026–27 League Two Playoffs?

The 2025–26 League Two regular season is set to wrap up with the final round of fixtures on Saturday, May 8, 2027.

The EFL has yet to announce the official playoff dates, but based on the usual schedule, the semifinal ties and promotion final are expected to take place before the end of May.

Current League Two Playoffs, Standings

How Much Is Winning the League Two Playoff Final Worth?

Winning the League Two playoff final does not earn a specific cash prize from the EFL. Clubs already receive around £1.5 million ($2 million) each season through standard EFL distributions and Premier League solidarity payments, meaning the real financial reward is promotion itself.

The Wembley final can still deliver an immediate boost through ticketing and matchday revenue, but the bigger gains come afterward. Moving into League One brings higher distributions, greater solidarity payments, increased broadcast income and often larger crowds.

So while there is no official playoff jackpot, promotion can be hugely valuable financially.

Who Has the Best League Two Playoffs Record?

Blackpool have won the League Two playoffs three times. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Blackpool are the standout team in League Two playoff history, having lifted the trophy three times.

A number of sides have also enjoyed multiple playoff successes, with Cheltenham Town, Northampton Town, Southend United and AFC Wimbledon each winning the final twice.

At the other end of the record book, Exeter City and Torquay United have endured the heartbreak of losing the promotion final on three separate occasions.