Breaking Down the Florida Class 4A Football Playoff Bracket 2026: First-Round Matchups Revealed

American Heritage remains in the Florida Class 4A football championship field, joining unbeaten Columbia, Bishop Moore and Port Charlotte as the four No. 1 regional seeds.

The FHSAA released the bracket Friday, Nov. 6. All 32 teams begin in the regional quarterfinals Nov. 13, with no first-round byes.

All seeds below are regional, with the host listed second.

Region 1: Unbeaten Columbia Takes the Top Seed

Columbia (10-0) hosts Clay, with the Choctawhatchee–Mosley winner next if the Tigers advance.

St. Augustine is seeded second and Ed White third. Both host Tallahassee opponents, with the winners meeting Nov. 20.

No. 8 Clay at No. 1 Columbia

No. 5 Mosley at No. 4 Choctawhatchee

No. 7 Lincoln at No. 2 St. Augustine

No. 6 Rickards at No. 3 Ed White

Region 2: Bishop Moore Takes No. 1

Bishop Moore (8-2) opens against River Ridge. A victory would send the Hornets into a regional semifinal against Vanguard or Zephyrhills.

Jones holds the No. 2 seed and hosts Lake Weir, while No. 3 Lake Wales faces New Smyrna Beach on the same side.

No. 8 River Ridge at No. 1 Bishop Moore

No. 5 Zephyrhills at No. 4 Vanguard

No. 7 Lake Weir at No. 2 Jones

No. 6 New Smyrna Beach at No. 3 Lake Wales

Region 3: Port Charlotte Opens Against Gulf Coast

Port Charlotte (7-2) begins at home against Gulf Coast. No. 4 Dunbar travels to No. 5 Clearwater, with that winner potentially facing the Pirates in the second round.

Jesuit is seeded second and Naples third. They could meet in the regional semifinals Nov. 20.

No. 8 Gulf Coast at No. 1 Port Charlotte

No. 4 Dunbar at No. 5 Clearwater

No. 7 Estero at No. 2 Jesuit

No. 6 South Fort Myers at No. 3 Naples

Region 4: American Heritage Heads South Florida Field

American Heritage (6-3) hosts Blanche Ely, while No. 4 Miami Norland travels to No. 5 Atlantic in Delray Beach.

Miami Northwestern is seeded second and opens against Miramar. No. 3 McArthur also begins on the road, visiting No. 6 Jensen Beach.

No. 8 Blanche Ely at No. 1 American Heritage

No. 4 Miami Norland at No. 5 Atlantic

No. 7 Miramar at No. 2 Miami Northwestern

No. 3 McArthur at No. 6 Jensen Beach

Class 4A Playoff Schedule

Regional semifinals are Nov. 20, followed by regional finals Nov. 27 and state semifinals Dec. 4. The Class 4A championship will be played during the Dec. 9-12 finals at South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium in Miami.