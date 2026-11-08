Breaking Down the Florida Class 4A Football Playoff Bracket 2026: First-Round Matchups Revealed
American Heritage remains in the Florida Class 4A football championship field, joining unbeaten Columbia, Bishop Moore and Port Charlotte as the four No. 1 regional seeds.
The FHSAA released the bracket Friday, Nov. 6. All 32 teams begin in the regional quarterfinals Nov. 13, with no first-round byes.
All seeds below are regional, with the host listed second.
Region 1: Unbeaten Columbia Takes the Top Seed
Columbia (10-0) hosts Clay, with the Choctawhatchee–Mosley winner next if the Tigers advance.
St. Augustine is seeded second and Ed White third. Both host Tallahassee opponents, with the winners meeting Nov. 20.
- No. 8 Clay at No. 1 Columbia
- No. 5 Mosley at No. 4 Choctawhatchee
- No. 7 Lincoln at No. 2 St. Augustine
- No. 6 Rickards at No. 3 Ed White
Region 2: Bishop Moore Takes No. 1
Bishop Moore (8-2) opens against River Ridge. A victory would send the Hornets into a regional semifinal against Vanguard or Zephyrhills.
Jones holds the No. 2 seed and hosts Lake Weir, while No. 3 Lake Wales faces New Smyrna Beach on the same side.
- No. 8 River Ridge at No. 1 Bishop Moore
- No. 5 Zephyrhills at No. 4 Vanguard
- No. 7 Lake Weir at No. 2 Jones
- No. 6 New Smyrna Beach at No. 3 Lake Wales
Region 3: Port Charlotte Opens Against Gulf Coast
Port Charlotte (7-2) begins at home against Gulf Coast. No. 4 Dunbar travels to No. 5 Clearwater, with that winner potentially facing the Pirates in the second round.
Jesuit is seeded second and Naples third. They could meet in the regional semifinals Nov. 20.
- No. 8 Gulf Coast at No. 1 Port Charlotte
- No. 4 Dunbar at No. 5 Clearwater
- No. 7 Estero at No. 2 Jesuit
- No. 6 South Fort Myers at No. 3 Naples
Region 4: American Heritage Heads South Florida Field
American Heritage (6-3) hosts Blanche Ely, while No. 4 Miami Norland travels to No. 5 Atlantic in Delray Beach.
Miami Northwestern is seeded second and opens against Miramar. No. 3 McArthur also begins on the road, visiting No. 6 Jensen Beach.
- No. 8 Blanche Ely at No. 1 American Heritage
- No. 4 Miami Norland at No. 5 Atlantic
- No. 7 Miramar at No. 2 Miami Northwestern
- No. 3 McArthur at No. 6 Jensen Beach
Class 4A Playoff Schedule
Regional semifinals are Nov. 20, followed by regional finals Nov. 27 and state semifinals Dec. 4. The Class 4A championship will be played during the Dec. 9-12 finals at South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium in Miami.
Jon Van Hoozer is a South Florida-based sportswriter covering high school athletics, with a primary focus on football, basketball, and recruiting. A graduate of the University of Tennessee, Van Hoozer provides on-site coverage throughout South Florida, including game reporting, player and coach interviews, and recruiting coverage. His coverage focuses on the athletes, programs, and storylines shaping one of the nation's most competitive high school sports markets. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2026.