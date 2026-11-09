Breaking Down the Florida Class 6A Football Playoff Bracket 2026: First-Round Matchups Revealed
With Columbus and Venice in Florida's inaugural Open Division football playoffs, Seminole, Vero Beach, Sarasota Riverview and Miami Palmetto lead the Class 6A playoff field.
The FHSAA released the 32-team bracket Friday, Nov. 6. All 16 regional quarterfinals are scheduled for Nov. 13, with no first-round byes.
All seeds below are regional, with the host listed second.
Region 1: Unbeaten Seminole Takes No. 1
Seminole (10-0) hosts Lake Brantley, with the Creekside–Lake Mary winner next if the Seminoles advance.
No. 2 DeLand hosts Spruce Creek, while No. 3 Mainland travels to No. 6 Winter Park.
- No. 8 Lake Brantley at No. 1 Seminole (Sanford)
- No. 5 Lake Mary at No. 4 Creekside
- No. 7 Spruce Creek at No. 2 DeLand
- No. 3 Mainland at No. 6 Winter Park
Region 2: Vero Beach Opens Against Fort Pierce Central
Vero Beach (9-1) hosts Fort Pierce Central to begin its postseason. A victory would set up a regional semifinal against West Orange or Dr. Phillips.
No. 2 Edgewater and No. 3 Lake Nona could meet in the regional semifinals.
- No. 8 Fort Pierce Central at No. 1 Vero Beach
- No. 5 Dr. Phillips at No. 4 West Orange
- No. 7 Ocoee at No. 2 Edgewater
- No. 6 East Ridge at No. 3 Lake Nona
Region 3: Sarasota Riverview Begins on the Road
Sarasota Riverview (8-2) earned the top seed but travels to No. 8 Haines City. The Rams would face Plant City or Durant if they advance.
No. 2 Alonso and No. 3 Lennard both open at home, with the winners meeting in the regional semifinals.
- No. 1 Sarasota Riverview at No. 8 Haines City
- No. 5 Durant at No. 4 Plant City
- No. 7 Newsome at No. 2 Alonso
- No. 6 Sarasota at No. 3 Lennard
Region 4: Miami Palmetto Travels to Jupiter
Miami Palmetto (8-2) earned the top seed but opens at Jupiter. The Panthers would face West Broward or South Dade if they advance.
Second-seeded Cypress Bay hosts Palm Beach Central, while No. 3 Western travels to No. 6 Spanish River.
- No. 1 Miami Palmetto at No. 8 Jupiter
- No. 5 South Dade at No. 4 West Broward
- No. 7 Palm Beach Central at No. 2 Cypress Bay
- No. 3 Western at No. 6 Spanish River
Class 6A Playoff Schedule
Regional semifinals are Nov. 20, followed by regional finals Nov. 27 and state semifinals Dec. 4. The Class 6A championship will be played during the Dec. 9-12 finals at South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium in Miami.
Jon Van Hoozer is a South Florida-based sportswriter covering high school athletics, with a primary focus on football, basketball, and recruiting. A graduate of the University of Tennessee, Van Hoozer provides on-site coverage throughout South Florida, including game reporting, player and coach interviews, and recruiting coverage. His coverage focuses on the athletes, programs, and storylines shaping one of the nation's most competitive high school sports markets. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2026.