Breaking Down the Florida Class 6A Football Playoff Bracket 2026: First-Round Matchups Revealed

With Columbus and Venice in Florida's inaugural Open Division football playoffs, Seminole, Vero Beach, Sarasota Riverview and Miami Palmetto lead the Class 6A playoff field.

The FHSAA released the 32-team bracket Friday, Nov. 6. All 16 regional quarterfinals are scheduled for Nov. 13, with no first-round byes.

All seeds below are regional, with the host listed second.

Region 1: Unbeaten Seminole Takes No. 1

Seminole (10-0) hosts Lake Brantley, with the Creekside–Lake Mary winner next if the Seminoles advance.

No. 2 DeLand hosts Spruce Creek, while No. 3 Mainland travels to No. 6 Winter Park.

No. 8 Lake Brantley at No. 1 Seminole (Sanford)

No. 5 Lake Mary at No. 4 Creekside

No. 7 Spruce Creek at No. 2 DeLand

No. 3 Mainland at No. 6 Winter Park

Region 2: Vero Beach Opens Against Fort Pierce Central

Vero Beach (9-1) hosts Fort Pierce Central to begin its postseason. A victory would set up a regional semifinal against West Orange or Dr. Phillips.

No. 2 Edgewater and No. 3 Lake Nona could meet in the regional semifinals.

No. 8 Fort Pierce Central at No. 1 Vero Beach

No. 5 Dr. Phillips at No. 4 West Orange

No. 7 Ocoee at No. 2 Edgewater

No. 6 East Ridge at No. 3 Lake Nona

Region 3: Sarasota Riverview Begins on the Road

Sarasota Riverview (8-2) earned the top seed but travels to No. 8 Haines City. The Rams would face Plant City or Durant if they advance.

No. 2 Alonso and No. 3 Lennard both open at home, with the winners meeting in the regional semifinals.

No. 1 Sarasota Riverview at No. 8 Haines City

No. 5 Durant at No. 4 Plant City

No. 7 Newsome at No. 2 Alonso

No. 6 Sarasota at No. 3 Lennard

Region 4: Miami Palmetto Travels to Jupiter

Miami Palmetto (8-2) earned the top seed but opens at Jupiter. The Panthers would face West Broward or South Dade if they advance.

Second-seeded Cypress Bay hosts Palm Beach Central, while No. 3 Western travels to No. 6 Spanish River.

No. 1 Miami Palmetto at No. 8 Jupiter

No. 5 South Dade at No. 4 West Broward

No. 7 Palm Beach Central at No. 2 Cypress Bay

No. 3 Western at No. 6 Spanish River

Class 6A Playoff Schedule

Regional semifinals are Nov. 20, followed by regional finals Nov. 27 and state semifinals Dec. 4. The Class 6A championship will be played during the Dec. 9-12 finals at South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium in Miami.