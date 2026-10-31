Carrollwood Day Beats Cardinal Newman 28–14, Strengthens Case For Open Division

Carrollwood Day arrived at Cardinal Newman with a perfect record and a chance to strengthen its case for Florida’s first Open Division football playoffs. Behind Kameron Battle and a defense that delivered key stops, the Patriots left with a win that could shake up the field.

Battle scored twice on the ground in the second half, including a run of over 50 yards in the fourth quarter, as Carrollwood Day beat Cardinal Newman 28–14 on Friday night to finish the regular season 10–0.

The Patriots controlled much of the game with their physical play and ability to run the ball. When Newman pulled within a touchdown, Carrollwood Day answered with a defensive stop and another long scoring run from Battle.

The result strengthens the Patriots’ Open Division case while leaving Newman’s position in doubt. Neither team’s destination will be settled until the final rankings are released.

A Win That Could Reshape the Open Division Race

Cardinal Newman entered the week inside the projected eight-team field, while Carrollwood Day was trying to work its way in. Friday’s result gives the Patriots a road win over one of the teams they were chasing and leaves the Crusaders vulnerable to being passed.

The outcome does not guarantee a direct exchange of playoff spots. The eight highest-ranked eligible teams from Classes 1A–6A will enter the Open Division based on the final regular-season FHSAA playoff rankings. Results elsewhere and the updated ratings will determine whether Carrollwood Day climbs high enough and how far Newman falls.

Still, the Patriots added a strong result to their case. They completed an unbeaten regular season by beating a projected qualifier and controlled the closing stretch after Newman cut the margin to seven.

An Open Division berth would pull Carrollwood Day out of the Class 1A championship bracket. Newman could return to the Class 2A field if it falls outside the top eight.

Battle Gives Carrollwood Day Breathing Room

Myles McDonald threw two first-quarter touchdown passes to Derrell Hines Jr. to give Carrollwood Day a 14–0 lead. Janarro Sumpter answered with a touchdown run of more than 40 yards, cutting Newman’s deficit to 14–7, where it remained at halftime.

Battle gave the Patriots more room with a short touchdown run late in the third. His score with 3:03 left in the third quarter pushed the lead to 21–7 after the extra point.

Newman responded with a touchdown on the final play of the quarter, setting up a tense finish.

Pedro Martinez threw to Logan Stepp, with Carrollwood Day’s Luke Anderson contesting the catch.

The ball appeared to come loose during the play, but officials ruled it a touchdown. After the extra point, Newman trailed 21–14 heading into the fourth.

@pedro15martinez to @logan_stepp5209 is ruled a TOUCHDOWN despite an apparent breakup by @LukeAnderso15. Crazy play to end Q3.@CNHSFootball cuts @CDS_FBall’s lead to 21–14 heading into the fourth.



What do yall think? TD or incompletion? pic.twitter.com/K7OBAzXWiT — Florida Prep Report (@FloridaPrepRep) October 31, 2026

The Crusaders carried that momentum into the next possession, stopping Carrollwood Day on fourth down and taking over near midfield with 10:34 remaining.

Their chance to tie the game ended quickly. Carrollwood Day forced a three-and-out and took over with 8:41 left.

Battle delivered again on the ensuing possession. He broke loose for a touchdown run of more than 50 yards with 7:01 remaining, restoring the Patriots’ two-score lead at 28–14.

Brown’s Interception Helps Seal It

Martinez picked up a first down with his legs on Newman’s next drive, but the Crusaders could not turn that possession into points.

Alfonso Brown intercepted a pass near the goal line and went the length of the field for an apparent touchdown. The return touchdown was called back, but the interception stood, giving Carrollwood Day possession with 5:31 remaining.

@Al_2shifty picks it off in the end zone and takes it 100+ yards to the house, but the touchdown is called back. @CDS_FBall keeps possession with 5:31 left in Q4, leading @CNHSFootball 28–14. pic.twitter.com/8Ny05eHDQm — Florida Prep Report (@FloridaPrepRep) October 31, 2026

The Patriots did not need another score. They needed to keep the ball, and Cort Collett picked up another first down with two minutes left to help close out the win.

Carrollwood Day finished the night with a perfect regular season and a stronger case for an Open Division berth. Newman now faces a wait to see whether its final ranking keeps it in the eight-team field.

What's Next?

Carrollwood Day: The Patriots finish the regular season 10–0 and await the FHSAA’s playoff bracket reveal on Friday, Nov. 6, at 5 p.m.

Cardinal Newman: The Crusaders (6–3) are scheduled to host West Broward on Monday, Nov. 2, at 6 p.m.