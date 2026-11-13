Central vs. Columbus Live Updates: Florida Open Division High School Football Playoff Game
Two of South Florida's most recognizable high school football programs are preparing for another showdown as Miami Central (7-3) visits Columbus (9-1) on Friday night in a FHSAA Open Division Pool B matchup.
The Explorers enter the contest as the No. 2 seed in the eight-team tournament, while the Rockets are seeded seventh. However, the two teams are already familiar with one another after meeting in the Greater Miami Athletic Conference championship game on Oct. 16.
Columbus appeared to be in control of that matchup, building a 28-3 advantage before lightning forced the game to be stopped in the third quarter. Now Miami Central gets another opportunity to prove it can compete with the Explorers.
Preview
Who: Central at Columbus
When: 7 p.m. EST local
Where: Tropical Park, Miami, Florida
Stream: NFHS Network
The Rockets face an additional challenge after starting quarterback James Perrone, a Pitt commit, was sidelined with an injury that is expected to keep him out for the remainder of the season.
That puts even more importance on the Central running game, led by senior Nino Joseph. Joseph has averaged 102.5 rushing yards per game, and the Rockets have been particularly effective on the ground, averaging 268.2 yards per contest.
Establishing that running attack could be the key to keeping Columbus' offense off the field and preventing the Explorers from controlling the tempo.
Columbus, meanwhile, has been one of the area's most productive offensive teams, averaging 40.1 points per game. Quarterback Kai Moore has averaged 181.9 passing yards per contest, helping lead an offense that has consistently found ways to put points on the board.
The Explorers also have the advantage of playing at home and enter the postseason having won nine of their 10 games.
Friday's meeting carries significant implications, although the Open Division tournament is structured differently from a traditional single-elimination playoff. The eight teams are divided into two four-team pools, with each program playing three games. The top two finishers in each pool advance to the state semifinals.
For Miami Central, the mission is clear: run the football, limit Columbus' offensive opportunities and take advantage of scoring chances.
The Rockets already know what the Explorers can do. Now they have another chance to change the narrative.
Kendall began covering high school sports in East Texas as a high school student in the late 1980s. He served as the sports editor for the Gladewater Mirror early in his career while attending Kilgore College where he received an Associate of Arts with a major in journalism. He later completed his Bachelor of Journalism at The University of Texas at Austin. Webb later founded the College Football America Yearbook, publishing an annual edition every year from 2011 through 2022. Webb added a Master of Liberal Arts with a major in journalism from Harvard University in 2023, simultaneously completing a Graduate Certificate in Digital Storytelling. He has also written for The Sporting News and remains a passionate fan of sports at all levels. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2026.Follow RoadTripSports