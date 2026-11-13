Central vs. Columbus Live Updates: Florida Open Division High School Football Playoff Game

Two of South Florida's most recognizable high school football programs are preparing for another showdown as Miami Central (7-3) visits Columbus (9-1) on Friday night in a FHSAA Open Division Pool B matchup.

The Explorers enter the contest as the No. 2 seed in the eight-team tournament, while the Rockets are seeded seventh. However, the two teams are already familiar with one another after meeting in the Greater Miami Athletic Conference championship game on Oct. 16.

Columbus appeared to be in control of that matchup, building a 28-3 advantage before lightning forced the game to be stopped in the third quarter. Now Miami Central gets another opportunity to prove it can compete with the Explorers.

Preview

Who: Central at Columbus

When: 7 p.m. EST local

Where: Tropical Park, Miami, Florida

Stream: NFHS Network

The Rockets face an additional challenge after starting quarterback James Perrone, a Pitt commit, was sidelined with an injury that is expected to keep him out for the remainder of the season.

That puts even more importance on the Central running game, led by senior Nino Joseph. Joseph has averaged 102.5 rushing yards per game, and the Rockets have been particularly effective on the ground, averaging 268.2 yards per contest.

Establishing that running attack could be the key to keeping Columbus' offense off the field and preventing the Explorers from controlling the tempo.

Columbus, meanwhile, has been one of the area's most productive offensive teams, averaging 40.1 points per game. Quarterback Kai Moore has averaged 181.9 passing yards per contest, helping lead an offense that has consistently found ways to put points on the board.

The Explorers also have the advantage of playing at home and enter the postseason having won nine of their 10 games.

Friday's meeting carries significant implications, although the Open Division tournament is structured differently from a traditional single-elimination playoff. The eight teams are divided into two four-team pools, with each program playing three games. The top two finishers in each pool advance to the state semifinals.

For Miami Central, the mission is clear: run the football, limit Columbus' offensive opportunities and take advantage of scoring chances.

The Rockets already know what the Explorers can do. Now they have another chance to change the narrative.