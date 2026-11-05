Florida High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Nov. 4, 2026)

Florida’s best high school football teams remained in the same spot or close in the final Florida High School On SI Top 25 regular season rankings.

Schools from across the Sunshine State now have this week off while awaiting their postseason fate. The top eight teams, regardless of classification, earn a berth in the inaugural FHSAA Open Division based on computer rankings, while the rest gain a spot in their respective classification playoff.

Most postseason games get underway on Friday, Nov. 13.

IMG Academy (9-0) remained at No. 1 – both nationally and in Florida – after trouncing Hun out of Princeton, N.J., 42-14. The Ascenders, however, are not eligible for the FHSAA playoffs.

Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas (10-0) remained at No. 2 in the state and nationally after crushing West Broward, 49-8. The Raiders have won the last seven state titles.

Columbus (9-1), a Catholic school power in Miami, was idle last week and stayed at No. 3. The Explorers are ranked No. 14 nationally.

South Florida power Chaminade-Madonna (7-2) remained in the No. 4 spot after beating Coconut Creek, 34-7.

Unbeaten Carrollwood Day School (10-0) out of Tampa continued its meteoric rise, climbing three more spots to No. 7 after beating defending Class 1A state champ Cardinal Newman, 28-14.

Rankings are fluid and we welcome input. Please send a direct message to Jeff on X @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com

HIGH SCHOOL ON SI TOP 25 FLORIDA FOOTBALL STATE RANKINGS

1. IMG Academy (9-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Def. Hun (Princeton, N.J.), 42-14.

Next up: at St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) (6-2), Saturday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m.

The Ascenders, also ranked No. 1 nationally by High School On SI, got seven receptions for 124 yards and one TD from Osani Gayles in beating Hun. IMG has a week off before hitting the road to take on perennial national power St. Frances, which earlier this season was ranked No. 2 nationally before suffering two losses. IMG Academy is not eligible for the FHSAA playoffs.

2. St. Thomas Aquinas (10-0)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Def. West Broward, 49-8.

Next up: vs. opponent TBA, FHSAA Open Division, Friday, Nov. 13.

The seven-time defending state champ Raiders, also ranked No. 2 nationally by High School On SI, have won 24 straight games. Ryan Mathis ran for two TDs against West Broward.

3. Miami Columbus (9-1)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Idle

Next up: vs. opponent TBA, FHSAA Open Division, Friday, Nov. 13.

The Explorers stay put at No. 3 after finishing the regular season with a seven-game win streak. Columbus, which also is ranked No. 14 nationally by High School On SI, now await its postseason destiny.

4. Chaminade-Madonna (7-2)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Def. Coconut Creek, 34-7.

Next up: vs. opponent TBA, FHSAA Open Division, Friday, Nov. 13.

The Lions stay put at No. 4 after rolling past Coconut Creek victory for their seventh victory in their last eight games. Senior Amos Bradford ran 19 times for 166 yards and four TDs.

5. West Boca Raton (9-1)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Def. Delray Beach Atlantic, 35-0; and was awarded a 17-10 victory against The First Academy (Orlando) after the Royals opted not to play the game that was a continuation of an earlier contest that was suspended because of lightning.

Next: vs. opponent TBA, FHSAA Open Division, Friday, Nov. 13.

The two-time defending Class 6A state champ Bulls remain at No. 5 after shutting out Delray Beach Atlantic. Quarterback Trey Moran passed for 167 yards and two TDs.

6. Raines (10-0)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Def. Ribault, 52-13.

Next up: vs. opponent TBA, FHSAA Open Division, Friday, Nov. 13.

The defending Class 3A state champ Vikings remain at No. 6 after dispatching rival Ribault in the annual Northwest Classic. Raines has won 25 consecutive games.

7. Carrollwood Day School (10-0)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Def. Cardinal Newman, 28-14.

Next up: vs. opponent, likely FHSAA Class 1A playoffs, Friday, Nov. 13.

The Tampa private school moved up three more spots after beating defeating Class 1A state champion Cardinal Newman. Quarterback Myles McDonald passed for 302 yards and two TDs.

8. Venice (9-1)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Idle

Next up: vs. opponent TBA, likely FHSAA Open Division, Friday, Nov. 13.

The Indians moved up three spots despite being off last week. Running back Dorien Irving-Jones leads Venice, which now awaits its postseason fate.

9. Lakeland (9-1)

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Def. The First Academy (Orlando), 35-0.

Next up: vs. opponent TBA, likely FHSAA Open Division, Friday, Nov. 13.

The defending Class 5A state runner-up Dreadnaughts have won eight straight. Quarterback Kelin Hendrix passed for 133 yards and one TD and rushed for 84 yards against TFA.

10. Miami Central (7-3)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Lost to Carol City, 27-10.

Next up: vs. opponent TBA, likely FHSAA Open Division, Friday, Nov. 13.

The Rockets dropped three spots after falling to Carol City in a Miami showdown. Quarterback James Perrone leads Central.

11. Lake City Columbia (10-0)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Def. Suwannee, 48-0.

Next up: vs. opponent TBA, FHSAA Class 4A playoffs, likely Friday, Nov. 13.

The Tigers move up a spot after beating Suwannee for the Old Oaken Bucket. They finished the regular season unbeaten for the first time since 1997. Quarterback Amari Green completed 19 of 24 passes for 333 yards and five TDs.

12. Cardinal Newman (7-3)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Lost to Carrollwood Day School, 28-14; Def. West Broward, 13-0, after Oct. 16 game was declared official.

Next up: vs. opponent TBA, FHSAA Class 2A playoffs, likely Friday, Nov. 13.

Defending Class 1A state champ Cardinal Newman moved up three spots. The Crusaders got 96 yards rushing and one TD from Janarro Sumpter against CDS.

13. American Heritage Plantation (6-3)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Idle

Next up: vs. opponent TBA, FHSAA Class 4A playoffs, likely Friday, Nov. 13.

The defending Class 4A state champ Patriots jumped three spots despite being off last week. Now, they await their postseason fate.

14. Cardinal Mooney (9-1)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Def. SmartEn Sports Academy (Miami), 62-0.

Next up: vs. opponent TBA, FHSAA Class 3A playoffs, Friday, Nov. 13.

The defending Class 2A state champ Cougars dropped five spots, despite winning their eighth straight game. Sophomore quarterback Walker Beach passed for two TDs and ran for another score.

15. Armwood (9-1)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Def. Tampa Jefferson, 48-6.

Next up: vs. opponent TBA, FHSAA Class 5A playoffs, likely Friday, Nov. 13.

The Hawks slipped a spot despite winning their eighth consecutive game. Junior Rondai Dile passed for 103 yards and two TDs and rushed for 50 yards and two scores.

16. Mandarin (9-1)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Def. St. Augustine, 32-31, OT.

Next up: vs. opponent TBA, FHSAA Class 5A playoffs, likely Friday, Nov. 13.

The Mustangs continue to climb after edging St. Augustine in overtime for their sixth straight victory. Junior Knox Annis passed for 308 yards and two TDs.

17. The First Academy (Orlando) (7-3)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Lost to Lakeland, 35-0; and opted not to finish its earlier game against West Boca Raton, which led 17-10 before lightning suspended play.

Next: vs. opponent TBA, FHSAA Class 2A playoffs, likely Friday, Nov. 13.

The consecutive losses dropped the Royals nine spots and out of contention for an FHSAA Open Division spot.

18. DeLand (9-1)

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Def. Spanish River, 44-13.

Next up: vs. opponent TBA, FHSAA Class 6A playoffs, likely Friday, Nov. 13.

The Bulldogs won their eighth consecutive game as Kaveon Jackson rushed nine times for 188 yards and two TDs.

19. Sanford Seminole (10-0)

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Def. Oviedo, 30-29.

Next up: vs. opponent TBA, FHSAA Class 6A playoffs, likely Friday, Nov. 13.

The Seminoles moved up two spots after edging Oviedo and finishing the regular season unbeaten for the first time since 2020. Quarterback Daniel Proenza completed 11 of 16 passes for 84 yards and two TDs.

20. Buchholz (9-1)

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Lost to Bolles, 31-28.

Next up: vs. opponent TBA, FHSAA Class 5A playoffs, likely Friday, Nov. 13.

The Bobcats remained at No. 20 after losing to Bolles in the final minute, snapping their 17-game consecutive regular-season winning streak. Joshua Menefee rushed 15 times for 124 yards and two TDs.

21. Merritt Island (10-0)

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Def. Viera, 37-0.

Next up: vs. opponent TBA, FHSAA Class 3A playoffs, likely Friday, Nov. 13.

The unbeaten Mustangs moved up a spot after blanking Viera for their third shutout. Junior running back Zaylan Chapple rushed 21 times for 202 yards and one TD, and caught three passes for 27 yards.

22. St. Augustine (9-1)

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Lost to Mandarin, 32-31, overtime.

Next up: vs. opponent TBA, FHSAA Class 4A playoffs, likely Friday, Nov. 13.

The Yellow Jackets move up two spots after barely losing to Class 5A Mandarin in overtime. Cash Downey passed for 110 yards and two TDs, and rushed for 46 yards for St. Augustine.

23. Tampa Bay Tech (9-1)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Idle

Next up: vs. opponent TBA, FHSAA Class 5A playoffs, likely Friday, Nov. 13.

The Titans remained at No. 23 despite being off last week. Tampa Bay Tech now awaits its postseason fate.

24. Carol City (7-3)

Previous ranked: Unranked

Last week: Def. Miami Central, 27-10.

Next up: Regular season complete, ruled ineligible for FHSAA playoffs. Quarterback Malik Leonard had a stellar season.

25. Clearwater Central Catholic (8-2)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Def. Clearwater High, 44-0.

Next up: vs. opponent TBA, FHSAA Class 2A playoffs, likely Friday, Nov. 13.

The Class 2A Marauders dropped six spots despite shutting out previously unbeaten Clearwater High.

Dropped out:

No. 25 Bolles

Under Consideration:

Miami Palmetto

Bolles

Trinity Christian Academy

True North Classical Academy

Vero Beach

Berkeley Prep

Eau Gallie

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962