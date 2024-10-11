Chaminade-Madonna vs. St. Thomas Aquinas: How to get live score updates
Two of the best teams in the Sunshine State go head-to-head on Friday night at Florida International's Pitbull Stadium when the Chaminade-Madonna Lions (5-2) clashes with nationally-ranked St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders (6-1) in Miami.
If you can believe it, the last time these two teams met, St. Thomas Aquinas squashed Chaminade-Madonna 71-7 back in 1981, but the Lions lead the all-time series, 7-4.
Pitbull Stadium to host Chaminade-Madonna/St. Thomas Aquinas tilt on Oct. 11th
Both teams have earned top spots in the national High School On SI Top 25, and Friday night could be a decider on who is the best team in South Florida, though were sure Miami Central and Miami Norland would like to have a word.
>>>LIVE SCORE UPDATES<<<
HOW TO GET LIVE SCORE UPDATES
What: The Chaminade-Madonna Lions take on the nationally-ranked St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders
When: 7 p.m. Eastern time on Saturday, October 11
Where: Florida International University's Pitbull Stadium | Miami, Florida
All-time series: Chaminade-Madonna leads 7-4 in 11 meetings against St. Thomas Aquinas
Live score updates: Follow the game on High School On SI for live updates
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl