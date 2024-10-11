High School

Chaminade-Madonna vs. St. Thomas Aquinas: How to get live score updates

See how to get live score updates as Chaminade-Madonna battles nationally-ranked St. Thomas Aquinas in a Broward County showdown

Andy Villamarzo

St. Thomas Aquinas quarterback Andrew Indorf, who lacks major college offers thus far, showed is worthiness with 198 yards passing and two touchdowns against national power Bishop Gorman on Aug. 24, 2024.
St. Thomas Aquinas quarterback Andrew Indorf, who lacks major college offers thus far, showed is worthiness with 198 yards passing and two touchdowns against national power Bishop Gorman on Aug. 24, 2024. / Matt Christopher

Two of the best teams in the Sunshine State go head-to-head on Friday night at Florida International's Pitbull Stadium when the Chaminade-Madonna Lions (5-2) clashes with nationally-ranked St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders (6-1) in Miami. 

If you can believe it, the last time these two teams met, St. Thomas Aquinas squashed Chaminade-Madonna 71-7 back in 1981, but the Lions lead the all-time series, 7-4.

Pitbull Stadium to host Chaminade-Madonna/St. Thomas Aquinas tilt on Oct. 11th

Both teams have earned top spots in the national High School On SI Top 25, and Friday night could be a decider on who is the best team in South Florida, though were sure Miami Central and Miami Norland would like to have a word.

>>>LIVE SCORE UPDATES<<<

HOW TO GET LIVE SCORE UPDATES

What: The Chaminade-Madonna Lions take on the nationally-ranked St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders

When: 7 p.m. Eastern time on Saturday, October 11

Where: Florida International University's Pitbull Stadium | Miami, Florida

All-time series: Chaminade-Madonna leads 7-4 in 11 meetings against St. Thomas Aquinas

Live score updates: Follow the game on High School On SI for live updates

