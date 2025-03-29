Everything to know about Mikey Williams transferring: BIG 12 school soon?
Mikey Williams announced he would be entering the transfer portal a few days ago, and would be leaving University of Central Florida (UCF). While he has not made a decision or even narrowed down his top choices, we took a crack at predicting what schools might be on his radar.
Things may not have gone quite the way people though they would for Mr. Williams, and thats okay. The 20-year-old still has plenty of time to fill out his game and work for his goal of making it to the NBA.
We have seen the flashes in high school, when he played at San Ysidro High (California), Lake Norman Christian Academy (North Carolina) and Vertical Academy (NC). The poster dunks, the acrobatic layups, the freak athleticism, and the energy that you couldn't help but love. He had some trouble with off the court, and things haven't panned out how he would have scripted them. He initially committed to Memphis, but before he could even move into his dorm, he decided to de-commit and take his talents to UCF.
Fast forward to today and Williams is hitting the transfer portal again. He also transferred twice in high school.
While it is fun to make predictions and hope he goes to a school that you are a fan of, there really should only be a few schools that make actually sense, and we have already covered those. Now it is time to take a look at all of the deciding factors that could effect his decision.
Starting off, Williams will 100% be searching for a place with increased playing time. In high school Williams was one of the most popular names not only in his time period, but in high school basketball history. He is a very skilled player, and likely feels like he didn't get the chance to showcase that with UCF. Unless he gets an offer from a school like UConn or Duke (which is highly unlikely) expect him to end up at a school where he is the main guy.
The next thing you need to understand is his willingness to compete. Remember that part where we mentioned he had unmatched energy? Well that has not gone away. He will absolutely be looking for a school that will have tough competitors, and it just so happens we know what that looks like.
Right now, seven of the top 20 ESPN 100 recruits are currently committed to a BIG 12 school. This is an incredible trend that we haven't seen before. Players like AJ Dybantsa going to BYU, Darryn Peterson to Kansas, Chris Cenac to Houston, and many more elite players. Finding a school in the Big 12 would be ideal for Williams so he can showcase his competitiveness and ability to play against some of the top basketball players in the world.
None of this matters though if he cannot find a school where he fits in the system and gets the right coaching staff around him. Williams likely dealt with problems like this at UCF, figuring out that maybe it wasn't the best system for him, and he wasn't being prioritized. As such a high caliber player who has shown so much potential he needs to feel like one. Finding the right fit and devlopment program for him will be crucial when thinking about his next team.
Lastly, which separates him from some of the other players who are on the same level as him, is his fame. It may not matter, but Williams has over 3.3 million followers on Instagram and such a large fanbase. With NIL deals in play this can not be understated. There is massive potential for a player like him to get to a team he may not deserve based on his skill alone. He will be searching for a school with a great environment that markets their players well and has already established connections.
Now this could all be for nothing, and Williams could end up at a low-major school like some are predicting. However, with a name like Mikey Williams and the business of NIL deals now in the mix, there could be a huge shock with his announcement that should be coming soon.
