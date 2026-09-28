Florida High School Football Playoff Rankings After Week 6: Open Division, Classes 1A-6A

Florida's new Open Division is beginning to take shape as the 2026 high school football season moves toward October.

If the postseason field were determined by the statewide rankings through games of Sept. 27, St. Thomas Aquinas would hold the No. 1 position in the eight-team Open Division, followed by Columbus and West Boca Raton.

But the most interesting race might be at the cutoff.

Armwood currently occupies the eighth and final Open Division position with an 81.69 rating, just 0.74 points ahead of unbeaten Tampa Bay Tech (80.95). The two Tampa-area programs are scheduled to meet Oct. 9 in a game that could have significant implications for the Open Division race.

The rankings remain fluid with several weeks of the regular season remaining.

Under the FHSAA's new postseason format, the eight highest-ranked eligible teams from Classes 1A-6A will advance to the Open Division. The remaining Classes 1A-6A playoff fields will include four district champions and four at-large teams in each region.

Here's how the Open Division race and individual classifications stand following Week 6.

Projected Open Division Field

1. St. Thomas Aquinas, Class 5A (5-0) — 103.81

2. Columbus, Class 6A (5-1) — 95.13

3. West Boca Raton, Class 5A (4-1) — 90.95

4. Chaminade-Madonna, Class 2A (4-1) — 86.73

5. Cardinal Newman, Class 2A (4-1) — 82.67

6. Cardinal Mooney, Class 3A (4-1) — 81.96

7. Miami Central, Class 3A (4-1) — 81.92

8. Armwood, Class 5A (5-1) — 81.69

First two out: Tampa Bay Tech (80.95), The First Academy (80.86)

Cardinal Mooney and Miami Central strengthened their positions with dominant Week 6 victories. Mooney defeated Braden River 62-7, while Miami Central rolled past Miami Northwestern 52-10.

Armwood also made a statement with a 56-0 victory over Plant, but the Hawks have little separation from the teams immediately behind them.

Only 0.83 points separate No. 6 Cardinal Mooney from No. 9 Tampa Bay Tech.

Class 1A

1. Hawthorne (6-0) — 72.45

2. Carrollwood Day (6-0) — 72.16

3. Lakeland Christian (6-0) — 57.15

4. Trinity Christian Academy, Jacksonville (3-3) — 54.17

5. True North Classical Academy (2-3) — 53.36

6. St. John Neumann (5-1) — 52.40

7. John Carroll Catholic (4-1) — 52.19

8. Melbourne Central Catholic (4-1) — 50.22

9. University Christian (4-2) — 50.13

10. Madison County (3-3) — 49.22

Class 2A

1. Chaminade-Madonna (4-1) — 86.73

2. Cardinal Newman (4-1) — 82.67

3. The First Academy (4-1) — 80.86

4. Clearwater Central Catholic (5-0) — 77.10

5. Bolles (4-1) — 71.76

6. Miami Carol City (3-2) — 61.37

7. Berkeley Prep (3-2) — 57.70

8. Bradford (6-0) — 56.77

9. Tampa Catholic (4-2) — 56.38

10. Immaculata-La Salle (5-0) — 55.13

Class 3A

1. Cardinal Mooney (4-1) — 81.96

2. Miami Central (4-1) — 81.92

3. Raines (5-0) — 78.05

4. Merritt Island (6-0) — 72.41

5. Godby (4-2) — 72.18

6. Eau Gallie (4-2) — 72.11

7. Cardinal Gibbons (3-2) — 64.63

8. Bishop Kenny (1-3) — 57.45

9. Bishop Verot (3-1) — 55.92

10. Dillard (3-2) — 54.24

Class 4A

1. American Heritage, Plantation (3-3) — 79.19

2. Columbia (6-0) — 76.95

3. Port Charlotte (3-2) — 74.02

4. Bishop Moore (4-2) — 72.44

5. Jones (3-1) — 72.44

6. Mosley (6-0) — 72.20

7. St. Augustine (6-0) — 70.61

8. Choctawhatchee (3-2) — 70.26

9. Lake Wales (5-1) — 70.05

10. McArthur (3-3) — 68.97

Class 5A

1. St. Thomas Aquinas (5-0) — 103.81

2. West Boca Raton (4-1) — 90.95

3. Armwood (5-1) — 81.69

4. Tampa Bay Tech (6-0) — 80.95

5. Lakeland (4-1) — 79.46

6. Mandarin (4-1) — 78.02

7. Buchholz (6-0) — 71.94

8. Archbishop McCarthy (2-3) — 71.11

9. Sumner (3-3) — 69.94

10. Manatee (4-2) — 68.54

Class 6A

1. Columbus (5-1) — 95.13

2. Venice (6-0) — 79.53

3. DeLand (4-1) — 78.88

4. Vero Beach (5-1) — 77.57

5. Miami Palmetto (5-1) — 77.47

6. Seminole (6-0) — 75.31

7. Edgewater (3-2) — 72.24

8. Mainland (2-2) — 69.81

9. Cypress Bay (6-0) — 64.53

10. Western (3-2) — 64.52