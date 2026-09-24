Florida's longest high school football winning streaks belong to two defending state champions, but three other powers aren't far behind. Raines and St. Thomas Aquinas enter Week 6 riding 19-game winning streaks, while IMG Academy, Hawthorne and Venice have each won 13 straight. Raines has an even longer run during the regular season, winning 30 consecutive games since its last regular-season loss in September 2023.

At least one of the state's five longest streaks won't survive much longer. Raines and Venice meet Oct. 2 in Jacksonville, guaranteeing that either a 19-game streak or a 13-game run — potentially longer by then — will come to an end.

Here are the five longest active winning streaks in Florida high school football entering Friday, Sept. 25.



13 Straight: Venice

Few teams on this list have been as explosive as Venice. The Indians are 5-0 and have scored 270 points, averaging 54 per game. They have scored at least 42 points in four of their five victories, including a 69-0 shutout of Lehigh and a 63-21 win over Cape Coral last Friday.

Venice's current streak began late last season. A 42-40 overtime win over Rabun Gap-Nacoochee in this year's opener extended it to nine, and four more wins have pushed the streak to 13.



The Indians host Sarasota (4-1) on Friday before traveling to Jacksonville on Oct. 2 to face Raines (5-0).

13 Straight: Hawthorne

Hawthorne has taken a much different path to 13 straight wins. The Hornets have survived an overtime game against Bishop Moore and a four point battle with Miami Northwestern this season. They followed those wins with their most dominant offensive performance of the year, beating Bayshore 50-15 last Friday. Its defense has also shut out Newberry and Hernando.

The Hornets' current streak dates back to Oct. 3, 2025.



Hawthorne hosts Williston (1-3) on Friday (Sept. 25), looking to extend its run to 14 games.

13 Straight: IMG Academy

IMG Academy's streak looked to be in danger last Friday. The Ascenders trailed The First Academy 24-7 before taking over in the second half and winning 48-27. The comeback pushed IMG's winning streak to 13 games and elevated the Ascenders to 4-0 on the season. IMG has scored 207 points in four games, including 59 against Lone Peak, 59 against Cornerstone Christian, and 41 in a shutout of St. Louis.



The Ascenders will try to add to their streak when they host Legacy School of Sport Sciences (0-3) on Friday (Sept. 25).

19 Straight: Raines

Raines is building two separate winning streaks at once. The Vikings have won 19 straight games overall, dating back to the start of their undefeated 2025 Class 3A state championship season. They have also won 30 consecutive regular-season games, with their last regular-season loss coming against Mainland on Sept. 15, 2023. Raines is 5-0 this season after beating previously unbeaten Mandarin 31-13 last Friday. The Vikings have outscored Oakleaf, Baldwin, ED White, Parker, and Mandarin 168-54.



The Vikings have this week off before hosting Venice (5-0) on Oct. 2.

19 Straight: St. Thomas Aquinas

St. Thomas Aquinas has not lost a game since early in the 2025 season. The Raiders ended last season with 14 consecutive victories and have added five more this fall, improving to 5-0 with a 40-7 win over Archbishop McCarthy. The streak includes last year's Class 5A state championship run and gives STA 19 straight victories overall.

The Raiders are off this week before returning Oct. 2 for a road test against Chaminade-Madonna (3-1).