The 2026 Florida high school football hit the midway point last week and more than a few schools turned in strong performances.

IMG Academy (4-0) remained at No. 1 – both nationally and in Florida by High School On SI – but had to rally to defeat feisty The First Academy of Orlando, 48-27.

St. Thomas Aquinas (5-0), ranked No. 3 nationally, held onto the No. 2 spot in Florida after overpowering Archbishop McCarthy, 40-7. The Raiders are off this week.

Columbus (4-1), a Catholic school in Miami, stayed at No. 3 after smashing past South Dade, 45-7. The Explorers are ranked No. 20 nationally.

Another South Florida school – Chaminade-Madonna (3-1) – moved up a spot to No. 4 despite having its game against Cardinal Gibbons canceled.

Making big moves in the rankings were Tampa Bay Tech (4-0), which jumped four spots to No. 8; and Armwood (4-1), which leapt eight spots to No. 9 after recording its third consecutive blowout.

Clearwater Central Catholic (4-0) and Seminole (5-0) are new to the rankings at numbers 24 and 25, respectively.

Rankings are fluid and we welcome input. Please send a direct message to Jeff on X @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com

High School On SI

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1. IMG Academy (4-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Def. The First Academy of Orlando, 48-27.

Next up: vs. Legacy School of Sport Sciences (Spring, Texas) (0-3), Sept. 25, 7 p.m.

The Ascenders, also ranked No. 1 nationally by High School On SI, looked beatable for the first time this season when they had to rally from a 24-7 halftime deficit to beat upset-minded TFA last week. Quarterback Jayden Wade passed for 162 yards and three TDs, and Eric McFarland III caught two passes for 91 yards and two scores for IMG. The Ascenders take on a Legacy School of Sport Sciences team that has lost two games by six points or less.

2. St. Thomas Aquinas (5-0)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Def. Archbishop McCarthy, 40-7.

Next up: Idle

The seven-time defending state champ Raiders, ranked No. 3 nationally by High School On SI, ran past fellow Catholic school, Archbishop McCarthy, to stay put at No. 2. Senior Ryan Mathis rushed seven times for 107 yards and two TDs for the Raiders. STA has this week off before visiting Chaminade-Madonna in a huge South Florida showdown on Oct. 2.

3. Miami Columbus (4-1)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Def. South Dade (Homestead), 45-7.

Next up: vs. Homestead High (1-3), Sept. 24, 6 p.m.

The Explorers remain at No. 3 after overwhelming South Dade. Kai Moore completed 15 of 23 passes for 274 yards and two TDs. They next take on a Homestead team that last week snapped a three-game losing streak with a 46-7 victory against Miami Southwest.

4. Chaminade-Madonna (3-1)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Game postponed vs. Cardinal Gibbons, then canceled.

Next up: vs. Saint Andrew’s (3-2), Sept. 25, 6:30 p.m.

The Lions moved up a spot despite not playing last week. Quarterback Brady Quinn has passed for 657 yards and 11 TDs, and Kelian Alexander has made 29 tackles, including 18 solo, for Chaminade-Madonna. The Lions face an improving Saint Andrew’s team this week. The Scots are led by Loukas Rettas, who has passed for 658 yards and seven TDs; Markese Vaughn, who has rushed for 451 yards and five TDs; and Jack Whelchel, who has caught 23 passes for 356 yards and four scores.

5. Venice (5-0)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Def. Cape Coral, 63-21.

Next up: at Sarasota (4-1), Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m.

The Indians continue their ascent in the rankings, bumping up a spot after overwhelming Cape Coral. Venice is averaging a whopping 54 points per game behind running back Dorien Irving-Jones and wide receiver Tyree Mannings. The Indians face a much tougher test this week in Sarasota, which is led by star quarterback Hudson West, a junior who has thrown for 1,351 yards and 19 TDs with only one interception.

6. West Boca Raton (3-1)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Lost to St. John’s (Washington, D.C.), 15-14.

Next up: vs. Olympic Heights (2-2), Sept. 24, 6:30 p.m.

The two-time defending Class 6A state champ Bulls drop two spot to No. 6 after narrowly losing to Washington, D.C., power St. John’s (4-0), snapping a 10-game winning streak. Quarterback Trey Moran leads West Boca Raton. The Bulls next take on Olympic Heights, which has lost two straight after a fast start.

7. Cardinal Newman (4-1)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Def. Jensen Beach, 22-7.

Next up: Idle

Defending Class 2A state champ Cardinal Newman remained at No. 7 after battling past Jensen Beach (3-2), a Class 4A school. Janarro Sumpter rushed 18 times for 81 yards and three TDs to lead the Crusaders.

8. Tampa Bay Tech (5-0)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Def. Gaither, 35-28.

Next up: vs. Bloomingdale (4-1), Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m.

The Titans continue their meteoric rise in the Top 25, climbing four more spots to break into the top 10 after beating Tampa Gaither in a big Hillsborough County showdown. It was the closest game all season for TBT, which got 19 carries for 109 yards and three TDs from Kesean Smith. It doesn’t get any easier for the Titans, who next face a Bloomingdale team that has lost one game by just two points. The Bulls blew out Brandon, 49-14, last week – their third rout of the season.

9. Armwood (4-1)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Def. Sumner, 43-6.

Next up: at Plant High (4-1), Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m.

The Hawks jumped eight spots after winning their third consecutive game in decisive fashion. Rondai Dile has passed for 221 yards and three TDs, and rushed for 484 yards and eight scores. Plant edged Durant, 13-7, last week, but has not won consecutive games all season.

10. DeLand (3-1)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Def. Deltona, 43-0.

Next up: at Spruce Creek (4-1), Sept. 25, 7 p.m.

The Bulldogs dropped a spot despite overwhelming Volusia County foe, Deltona, for their second consecutive shutout. Quarterback Gardner Nordman and athlete Taihj Moore lead the offense, and four players have 19 tackles on defense. They next face a Spruce Creek team that has been in four tight games this season, including a 34-27 loss to Dunbar last week. Dontez Culley has rushed for 565 yards and four TDs for the Hawks.

11. Lake City Columbia (5-0)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Def. Jacksonville Trinity Christian Academy, 27-20.

Next up: at Riverside (2-2), Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m.

The Tigers stayed at No. 11 after battling past TCA in a North Florida showdown. Quarterback Amari Green leads Columbia. Riverside was off last week.

12. The First Academy (Orlando) (4-1)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Lost to IMG Academy, 48-27.

Next up: Idle

The Royals moved up three spots after putting a big-time scare into top-ranked IMG. TFA led the Ascenders, 24-7, at halftime before falling late. Freshman Deuce Woods, Jr., passed for 154 yards and one TD for the Royals.

13. Raines (5-0)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Def. Mandarin, 31-13.

Next up: Idle

The defending Class 3A state champ Vikings moved up a spot after upending previously unbeaten Mandarin for their 19th consecutive victory. Running back TJ Williamson continues to lead Raines.

14. Cardinal Mooney (3-1)

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Idle

Next up: vs. Braden River (4-0), Sept. 25, 7 p.m.

The defending Class 2A state champ Cougars dropped a spot despite being off last week. They next face an unbeaten Braden River team that is coming off a 37-6 victory against North Port. Quarterback Louisen Desinor leads the Pirates with 520 yards passing and six TDs, and 228 yards rushing and one score.

15. Lakeland (3-1)

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Def. American Heritage Plantation, 21-16.

Next up: vs. Auburndale (3-1), Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m.

The defending Class 5A state runner-up Dreadnaughts jumped three spots after knocking off defending Class 4A state champ AHP. Xavion Mitchell rushed 16 times for 150 yards and a TD to lead Lakeland. The Naughts next face Auburndale, which last week beat Bartow, 27-9. The Bloodhounds have held three opponents to nine points or less, including two shutouts.

16. American Heritage Plantation (2-3)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Lost to Lakeland, 21-16.

Next up: vs. Miramar (2-3), Sept. 25, 7 p.m.

The defending Class 4A state champ Patriots plummeted eight spots after falling to Lakeland. Known for annually playing a tough schedule, AHP received solid performances from Neimann Lawrence, who passed for 143 yards and one TD, and Jonathan Bueno, Jr., who rushed for 104 yards. The Pats next play Miramar, which last week beat Flanagan, 36-12, but has not won consecutive games all season.

17. Miami Central (3-1)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Def. Miami Jackson, 54-18.

Next up: at Miami Northwestern (4-1), Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m.

The Rockets dropped seven spots despite beating Jackson in a Miami-Dade game. Senior quarterback James Perrone has passed for 620 yards, and Ninaud Joseph has rushed for 555 yards and four TDs. Central faces one of its toughest tests of the season in Northwestern, the defending Class 3A state runner-up. Dontavius Kinchens has passed for 442 yards and nine TDs, and Khavon Gipson has made a whopping 40 tackles, including 14 for loss, for the Bulls.

18. Vero Beach (3-1)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Def. Spanish River, 28-3.

Next up: vs. Fort Pierce Central (4-0), Sept. 25, 7 p.m.

The Indians slipped two spots despite defeating Spanish River. New quarterback Makai White, a freshman, completed 14 of 22 passes for 155 yards and two TDs, but threw four interceptions. Vero Beach next takes on a Fort Pierce Central team that has been dominant, defensively. The Cobras are allowing just 7.5 points per game.

19. Buchholz (5-0)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Def. Tampa Jesuit, 20-17.

Next up: vs. Ocala Forest (5-0), Sept. 24, 7 p.m.

The Bobcats remained at No. 19 after an impressive win against Jesuit. Junior quarterback Andrew Whittemore completed 15 of 27 passes for 151 yards and rushed 26 times for 132 yards. The Bobcats next take on unbeaten Ocala Forest, which is led by Caleb Sanford, who has passed for 750 yards and six TDs; Keziyrehun Rivers, who has rushed for 420 yards and five TDs; and Taj Graham, who has caught 17 passes for 302 yards and three scores.

20. Bolles (3-1)

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Def. Oakleaf, 42-24.

Next up: vs. Baldwin (1-3), Sept. 25, 7 p.m.

The Bulldogs moved up four spots after beating Oakleaf. Luke Toland passed for 129 yards and three TDs and star running back Xander Edwards rushed 12 times for 165 yards and three scores. Baldwin was off last week.

21. Jones (2-1)

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Game versus Edgewater postponed until Oct. 12.

Next up: at Lakeland Kathleen (0-4).

The two-time defending Class 4A state runner-up jumped two spots despite having its game against Edgewater postponed. The Tigers this week face a Kathleen team that has been shut out three times already this season.

22. St. Augustine (5-0)

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Def. Evans, 24-20.

Next up: vs. Clay (4-1), Sept. 24, 7 p.m.

The Yellow Jackets fell two spots to No. 20 despite beating a talented Orlando Evans team. Junior Chance Carter ran 25 times for 148 yards and two TDs. It doesn’t get any easier for St. Augustine, which faces a Clay team that has won four straight since falling to Baker County, 31-19, in the season-opener.

23. Carrollwood Day School (4-0)

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Def. Chamberlain, 67-0.

Next up: at Zephyrhills Christian Academy (1-3), Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m.

The Tampa private school continues to dominate opponents, led by quarterback Myles McDonald and running back Kameron Battle. The Patriots this week play ZCA, which has lost two straight, including a 28-11 defeat to The Villages Charter two weeks ago.

24. Clearwater Central Catholic (4-0)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Def. St. Petersburg Catholic, 35-11.

Next up: at Tampa Catholic (4-1), Sept. 25, 7 p.m.

The Marauders move into the Top 25 after beating St. Pete Catholic in a Gulf Coast game. Khayse Barrett rushed 21 times for 148 yards and one TD. They now play a Tampa Catholic team that had its four-game win streak snapped last week by Miami Killian, 27-10.

25. Sanford Seminole (5-0)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Def. Mainland, 27-21.

Next up: vs. Apopka (2-3), Sept. 25, 7 p.m.

The Seminoles roar into the Top 25 after knocking off longtime Volusia County power Mainland. Coached by Karl Calhoun, Seminole got 170 yards passing and 65 yards rushing and two TDs from quarterback Daniel Proenza. The Noles next face Apopka, which has struggled since coach Jeff Rolson resigned two years ago.

Dropped Out

22. Miami Carol City

25. Mandarin

Under Consideration

Mandarin

Miami Carol City

Lake Wales

Miami Palmetto

Merritt Island

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962