Florida High School Football Playoffs: Oak Ridge Stuns University, 36-13

Seven Central Florida high school football teams advanced Thursday night as the newly formed Independent League opened its inaugural postseason with regional semifinal games across the state.

The biggest surprise came from Oak Ridge, which entered its matchup against University High of Orlando with a losing record but delivered a convincing 36-13 victory over the Cougars.

Windermere and Innovation also recorded dominant victories in Independent League A, while Mount Dora Christian, Holy Trinity Episcopal and Central Florida Christian were among the winners in Independent League B.

The opening round featured several impressive individual performances, including a 268-yard rushing effort by Jay Youngblood of Jay and three touchdown passes from Holy Trinity quarterback Jackson Bo Mobley.

Here's a look at the regional semifinal results and standout performances from Thursday, Nov. 12.

Oak Ridge Pulls Off Major Upset Against University

Oak Ridge entered the Independent League A regional semifinals with a 4-6 record and faced a University High team that had lost only once.

The Pioneers turned the tables with a 36-13 victory, improving to 5-6 and ending University's season at 9-2.

Junior quarterback Antonio Fields passed for 173 yards and two touchdowns to lead Oak Ridge.

Fellow junior Da'Ron Newton Caster was his favorite target, catching 13 passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns.

The victory was one of the most notable results of the Independent League's opening playoff round.

Windermere, Innovation Roll to Lopsided Victories

Windermere continued its successful season with a 42-0 shutout of Pine Ridge.

Senior quarterback Dean Monroe threw two touchdown passes as the Wolverines improved to 8-3.

Pine Ridge finished its season at 1-9.

Innovation was equally impressive, defeating Freedom of Orlando 45-8.

The Bulls improved to 10-1 and advanced to the next round, while Freedom ended its season at 5-6.

Umatilla also survived a close contest, edging Port Orange Atlantic 21-20.

The Bulldogs improved to 7-4, while Atlantic closed its season at 8-3.

Mount Dora Christian Advances Behind Issac Farling

Mount Dora Christian continued its strong season with a 52-27 victory over Master's Academy of Oviedo in Independent League B.

Junior running back Issac Farling rushed 15 times for 141 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs.

Quarterback Landen Jorgensen added 54 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Mount Dora Christian improved to 9-1, while Master's Academy finished 3-8.

Holy Trinity Episcopal Dominates Foundation Academy

Holy Trinity Episcopal quarterback Jackson Bo Mobley delivered another strong performance in a 45-6 victory over Foundation Academy.

The sophomore completed 14 of 20 passes for 164 yards and three touchdowns as the Tigers improved to 8-2.

Foundation Academy finished its season at 6-4.

The convincing victory sends Holy Trinity into the next round of the Independent League B playoffs.

Central Florida Christian Edges Orangewood Christian

Central Florida Christian earned one of the evening's more competitive victories, defeating Orangewood Christian School 18-10.

Freshman quarterback Gavin Pritzkau completed 19 of 30 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns.

Senior running back Josiah Arrington added 104 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries.

The Eagles improved to 8-2, while Orangewood Christian finished its season at 9-2.

Jay Youngblood Rushes for 268 Yards in Jay Victory

One of the biggest individual performances of the opening round came from Jay running back Jay Youngblood.

Youngblood carried 30 times for 268 yards and three touchdowns as Jay defeated Geneva 48-6.

Jay improved to 8-2.

Geneva senior quarterback Luke Gilmartin threw for 120 yards and a touchdown, but the Knights finished their season at 7-4.

Florida Independent League Regional Semifinal Scores

All games played Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026.

Independent League A

Windermere 42, Pine Ridge 0

Umatilla 21, Port Orange Atlantic 20

Innovation 45, Freedom (Orlando) 8

Oak Ridge 36, University (Orlando) 13

Fort Lauderdale 14, Oasis 9

Somerset Academy 48, Belen Jesuit 35

Cooper City 49, Ida Baker 12

South Broward 45, Pembroke Pines Charter 0

Independent League B

Mount Dora Christian 52, Master's Academy (Oviedo) 27

Bozeman 47, Oak Hall 14

Jay 48, Geneva 6

Hilliard 35, Providence School 7

Holy Trinity Episcopal 45, Foundation Academy 6

Central Florida Christian 18, Orangewood Christian School 10

Santa Fe Catholic 52, St. John Paul Academy 20

Evangelical Christian 35, Fort Myers Canterbury 14

The winners advance to the next round of the inaugural Independent League postseason as teams continue their pursuit of the league's first football championships.

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962