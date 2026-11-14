Florida’s Class 1A–6A football playoffs opened Friday, Nov. 13, with teams across the state competing for spots in the regional semifinals.



Carrollwood Day scored 70 points against First Baptist Academy in Class 1A, while Port Charlotte put up 73 against Gulf Coast in Class 4A. American Heritage shut out Blanche Ely 38–0, and Columbia kept its unbeaten season going with a 35–0 victory over Clay.



Close finishes included Westminster Christian’s 35–34 victory over Gulliver Prep, Dr. Phillips’ 20–19 win against West Orange and Lake Mary’s 28–25 victory over Creekside. Miami Norland edged Atlantic 23–20 in overtime.



Below are the reported final scores, organized by classification. Games without a reliable final remain listed separately. This roundup covers the Class 1A–6A state championship brackets.

Class 1A Playoff Scores

–Archbishop Carroll 28, Benjamin 0

–Pahokee 42, Palmer Trinity 0

–St. Petersburg Catholic 67, Community School of Naples 34

–Trinity Christian 41, Father Lopez 0

–Melbourne Central Catholic 38, Williston 6

–Fort White 49, Baker 7

–Hawthorne 44, Chiefland 7

–Madison County 36, Chipley 6

–Carrollwood Day 70, First Baptist 19

–St. John Neumann 36, Victory Christian 21

–Lakeland Christian 54, Zephyrhills Christian 6

–Blountstown 40, Marianna 0

–Holmes County 40, Taylor County 20

–John Carroll 1, Somerset Prep 0 (forfeit; recorded Nov. 10)

–University Christian 56, Wildwood 13

Class 2A Playoff Scores

–Westminster Christian 35, Gulliver Prep 34

–The First Academy 35, Calvary Christian 7

–Bolles 49, Freeport 7

–Florida High 42, Andrew Jackson 6

–Berkeley Prep 35, Bradford 7

–Clearwater Central Catholic 48, Lakewood 13

–Ransom Everglades 35, Somerset Charter 6

–Walton 39, Gadsden County 6

–Pensacola Catholic 41, Destin 8

–Tampa Catholic 32, Cocoa 16

Class 3A Playoff Scores

–Cardinal Mooney 49, Dunedin 0

–Nature Coast 27, Gibbs 7

–Godby 42, Palatka 0

–Bishop Verot 47, Key West 7

–North Miami Beach 27, Glades Central 10

–Wakulla 53, Bay 33

–Braden River 17, Jefferson 14

–Miami Springs 25, Dillard 22

–Santa Fe 35, Dunnellon 7

–The Villages 42, South Sumter 7

–Baker County 28, South Walton 7

–Tarpon Springs 20, Robinson 13

–Merritt Island 63, Tenoroc 0

–Eau Gallie 25, Titusville 10

–Pine Forest 34, Bishop Kenny 31

–Cardinal Gibbons 53, Miami Jackson 18

Class 4A Playoff Scores

–Miami Norland 23, Atlantic 20 (OT)

–Rickards 28, Ed White 24

–American Heritage (Plantation) 38, Blanche Ely 0

–St. Augustine 42, Lincoln 7

–Bishop Moore 45, River Ridge 13

–Columbia 35, Clay 0

–Dunbar 42, Clearwater 12

–Jesuit 47, Estero 14

–Port Charlotte 73, Gulf Coast 17

–Jones 31, Lake Weir 9

–McArthur 21, Jensen Beach 14

–Miramar 42, Miami Northwestern 7

–Lake Wales 44, New Smyrna Beach 14

–South Fort Myers 32, Naples 27

–Vanguard 47, Zephyrhills 0

–Choctawhatchee 48, Mosley 18

Class 5A Playoff Scores

–Mandarin 35, Oakleaf 7

–Evans 26, Bartram Trail 13

–Archbishop McCarthy 55, Flanagan 8

–Buchholz 37, Ponte Vedra 6

–Oviedo 57, Bartow 30

–Armwood 41, Cape Coral 7

–Gaither 16, Lake Gibson 9

–Sumner 14, Manatee 7

–Monarch 21, Mater Academy 14

–Tampa Bay Tech 40, Plant 10

–Palmetto 23, Royal Palm Beach 7

–Sebring 28, Wiregrass Ranch 8

–Nease 35, Pace 34

–Coconut Creek 35, Deerfield Beach 7

–Osceola (Kissimmee) 20, Melbourne 13



Final awaiting confirmation



–Piper vs. Miami Southridge — final not confirmed

Class 6A Playoff Scores

–Western 14, Spanish River 12

–Lake Nona 42, East Ridge 21

–Seminole (Sanford) 50, Lake Brantley 36

–Lake Mary 28, Creekside 25

–Miami Palmetto 42, Jupiter 9

–Edgewater 14, Ocoee 11

–Cypress Bay 17, Palm Beach Central 12

–Lennard 53, Sarasota 25

–West Broward 27, South Dade 21

–DeLand 42, Spruce Creek 7

–Dr. Phillips 20, West Orange 19

–Plant City 35, Durant 0

–Vero Beach 24, Fort Pierce Central 0

–Alonso 47, Newsome 28

–Riverview (Sarasota) 52, Haines City 28



Final awaiting confirmation



–Mainland vs. Winter Park — final not confirmed

What’s Next?

Regional semifinal games are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20, followed by regional finals Nov. 27 and state semifinals Dec. 4. The Class 1A–6A state championships are scheduled for Dec. 9–12 at South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium in Miami.