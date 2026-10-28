Florida High School Football’s Longest Active Winning Streaks: Aquinas, Raines Reach 23

St. Thomas Aquinas and Raines enter Week 11 with matching 23-game winning streaks, extending runs that carried both programs to state championships last season.

IMG Academy follows with 18 consecutive victories, a streak that stretches across three seasons. Hawthorne has won 17 straight, while Cottondale enters the top five with 11.

Venice, featured in the September edition of this list, saw its run end with a 20-17 loss at Raines on Oct. 2.

The totals below count consecutive wins in regular-season and postseason games through Oct. 27. Independent and Sunshine State Athletic Association programs are included. Spring games and preseason exhibitions are excluded.

1 (tied). St. Thomas Aquinas: 23 straight wins

2026 record: 9-0

Next game: At West Broward, Friday, Oct. 30, 7 p.m. ET

St. Thomas Aquinas extended its streak with a 56-12 victory over Flanagan on Oct. 23, one week after beating Monarch 71-20.

The Raiders have not lost since a 26-23 defeat against Mater Dei in their 2025 season opener. They responded with 14 consecutive victories to close that season, including a 29-0 win over Lakeland in the Class 5A championship game, and have added nine more this fall.

The current season has included close calls against Columbus, which Aquinas beat 31-24, and Chaminade-Madonna, which fell 21-20. A win at West Broward would send the Raiders into the postseason with 24 straight victories.

The Raiders have won 23 consecutive regular-season and postseason games. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

1 (tied). Raines: 23 straight wins

2026 record: 9-0

Next game: Hosts Ribault, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2 p.m. ET

Raines kept pace with Aquinas by winning 35-20 at Cocoa on Oct. 23. The Vikings have also beaten Mandarin 31-13 and Venice 20-17 this season.

Their streak began with the first game of a 14-0 season in 2025 and includes a 23-22 victory over Miami Northwestern in the Class 3A state championship game. Raines has won nine more this year.

The Vikings’ last loss came against Northwestern in the 2024 state final. They now turn to rival Ribault in the Northwest Classic, with a perfect regular season and a 24th consecutive victory within reach.

The Vikings enter their rivalry game against Ribault with 23 straight victories. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

3. IMG Academy: 18 straight wins

2026 record: 8-0

Next game: Hosts the Hun School, Saturday, Oct. 31, 7 p.m. ET

IMG Academy’s streak began before either of its unbeaten seasons.

The Ascenders beat St. Thomas More 28-7 in their 2024 finale, won all nine games in 2025, and have added eight victories this season. That puts the national team’s run at 18 games.

Two of this year’s victories have required narrow escapes: 44-42 against the St. James Performance Academy on Oct. 3 and 42-40 against NFL Academy on Oct. 16.

After a week off, IMG hosts the Hun School before a Nov. 13 trip to St. Frances Academy — the opponent that handed the Ascenders their last loss on Nov. 1, 2024.

The Ascenders’ 18-game winning streak stretches across three seasons. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

4. Hawthorne: 17 straight wins

2026 record: 9-0

Next game: Hosts Dunnellon, Friday, Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m. ET

Hawthorne puts its streak against another unbeaten team when 8-0 Dunnellon visits Friday.

The Hornets have won 17 consecutive games since a 35-26 loss at Oakleaf on Sept. 12, 2025. They closed last season with eight straight victories, starting with a 41-0 win over Bayshore on Oct. 3, and have won their first nine this year.

Hawthorne’s most recent victory was a 38-3 win over previously unbeaten Hardee on Oct. 16. The Hornets were off last week and now face a Dunnellon team they beat 26-0 last season.

The Hornets carry a 17-game winning streak into their matchup with unbeaten Dunnellon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

5. Cottondale: 11 straight wins

2026 record: 8-0

Next game: Hosts Union County, Friday, Oct. 30, 7 p.m. CT

Cottondale’s win at Sneads on Oct. 23 extended a streak that began late last season.

The Hornets have not lost since a 38-14 defeat at Liberty County on Oct. 10, 2025. They finished that season with victories over North Bay Haven, Vernon and Graceville, then won their first eight games this fall.

Cottondale now takes that 11-game streak into the SSAA postseason. The Hornets host Union County in an Atlantic League North quarterfinal Friday, with a semifinal berth and a 12th consecutive victory at stake.