There was little movement among the top 10 teams in this week’s High School On SI Florida Football Top 25 rankings, but other schools shuffled a tad from there.

IMG Academy (8-0) remained at No. 1 – both nationally and in Florida after battling past NFL Academy (Loughborough, England), 42-40. It was the third close call for the Ascenders this season.

St. Thomas Aquinas (8-0) remained at No. 2 after scoring a season-high 71 points against Monarch.

Columbus (8-1), a Catholic school power in Miami, beat Miami Central, 28-3, in a battle of 10 Florida teams to stay at No. 3. The Explorers are ranked No. 15 nationally.

South Florida power Chaminade-Madonna (6-2) remained in the No. 4 spot after beating Monarch for their fifth victory in their last six games.

New this week is No. 25 Clearwater Central Catholic, which powered into the Top 25 after shutting out Boca Ciega.

Rankings are fluid and we welcome input. Please send a direct message to Jeff on X @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com

High School On SI

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1. IMG Academy (8-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Def. NFL Academy (Loughborough, England), 42-40.

Next up: Idle

The Ascenders, also ranked No. 1 nationally by High School On SI, had to rally for the third time this season to win a game. Keith Smith rushed 20 times for 143 yards and two touchdowns.

2. St. Thomas Aquinas (8-0)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Def. Monarch, 71-20.

Next up: vs. Flanagan (1-7), Oct. 23, 7 p.m.

The seven-time defending state champ Raiders, ranked No. 2 nationally by High School On SI, posted their sixth blowout of the season. Collin Francis ran for 65 yards and two TDs.

3. Miami Columbus (8-1)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Def. Miami Central, 28-3.

Next up: at Northwestern (6-3), Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m.

The Explorers stay put at No. 3 after beating Miami Central in a battle of top 10 teams. Also ranked No. 15 nationally by High School On SI, Columbus next faces a Miami Northwestern team that last season finished Class 3A state runner-up.

4. Chaminade-Madonna (6-2)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Def. McArthur, 47-12.

Next up: at Cardinal Gibbons (6-2), Thursday, Oct. 22, 7 p.m.

The Lions stay put at No. 4 after beating Monarch for their fifth victory in their last six games. Quarterback Brady Quinn went wild, completing 14 of 21 passes for 385 yards and six TDs.

5. West Boca Raton (6-1)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: at The First Academy (Orlando), suspended until Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Next up: vs. Monarch (4-4), Thursday, Oct. 22, 6:30 p.m.

The two-time defending Class 6A state champ Bulls, who remain at No. 5, led TFA, 17-10, before lightning suspended the game. Quarterback Trey Moran leads the Bulls.

6. Armwood (7-1)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Def. Bloomingdale, 38-3.

Next up: vs. Leto (1-8), Friday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m.

The Hawks stayed put at No. 6 after recording their fifth blowout of the season. Junior Rondai Dile turned in another stellar performance, rushing for 84 yards and three TDs, and passing for 155 yards and two scores.

7. Raines (8-0)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Def. Riverside, 48-0.

Next up: at Cocoa (3-4), Friday, Oct. 23, 7 p.m.

The defending Class 3A state champ Vikings remained at No. 7 after posting their fifth blowout of the season. Quarterback Sa’mon Ellison-Morgan completed 14 of 21 passes for 226 yards and two TDs.

8. Miami Central (6-2)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Lost to Miami Columbus, 28-3.

Next up: vs. North Miami Beach (6-2), Thursday, Oct. 22, 7 p.m.

The Rockets stayed put at No. 8, despite their crosstown loss to Columbus. Senior quarterback James Perrone leads Central.

9. Venice (7-1)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Def. Riverview Sarasota, 41-32.

Next up: vs. North Port (2-6), Friday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m.

The Indians jumped three spots after battling past Riverside. Dorien Irving-Jones ran wild, rushing a whopping 41 times for 303 yards and five TDs.

10. The First Academy (Orlando) (6-1)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: vs. West Boca Raton, suspended until Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Next up: at Ambassador Christian School (Huntersville, N.C.) (6-2), Friday, Oct. 23, 7 p.m.

The Royals dropped a spot after their game against West Boca Raton was suspended because of lightning. Freshman quarterback Deuce Woods leads TFA.

11. Cardinal Mooney (7-1)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Def. Bradenton Southeast, 48-12.

Next up: at Palm Beach Central (6-2), Friday, Oct. 23, 7 p.m.

The defending Class 2A state champ Cougars won their sixth straight game. Running back Connail Jackson rushed 10 times for 174 yards and three TDs.

12. Lake City Columbia (8-0)

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Def. ED White, 42-22.

Next up: vs. Yulee (5-3), Friday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m.

The Tigers moved up a spot after rumbling past ED White. Quarterback Amari Green completed 12 of 15 passes for 227 yards and four TDs.

13. Lakeland (7-1)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Def. Bartow, 40-7.

Next up: vs. Lake Gibson (5-3), Thursday, Oct. 22, 7 p.m.

The defending Class 5A state runner-up Dreadnaughts have won six straight since falling to Venice in double overtime on Sept. 4. Quarterback Kelin Hendrix completed 11 of 13 passes for 252 yards and four TDs.

14. Carrollwood Day School (8-0)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Def. Community School of Naples, 63-6.

Next up: vs. St. Petersburg Catholic (5-3), Friday, Oct. 23, 7 p.m.

The Tampa private school moved up two spots after recording their eighth blowout of the season. Quarterback Myles McDonald passed for 166 yards and six TDs.

15. American Heritage Plantation (5-3)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Def. True North Classical Academy, 53-42.

Next up: at McArthur (3-6), Friday, Oct. 23, 7 p.m.

The defending Class 4A state champ Patriots moved up two spots after beating TNCA. Quarterback Neimann Lawrence completed 17 of 24 passes for 281 yards and four TDs.

16. Cardinal Newman (5-2)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: vs. West Broward (2-5), suspended until Monday, Nov. 2.

Next up: at Saint Andrew’s (4-3), Thursday, Oct. 22, 6:30 p.m.

Defending Class 1A state champ Cardinal Newman takes on a Saint Andrew’s team that has won two of its last three games.

17. Tampa Bay Tech (8-1)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Def. Leto, 57-0.

Next up: at Spoto (2-7), Friday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m.

The Titans slipped six spots despite recording their seventh blowout of the season. Kesean Smith ran just three times for 65 yards and three TDs.

18. Mandarin (7-1)

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Def. Beachside, 47-6.

Next up: vs. Bartram Trail (6-2), Friday, Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m.

The Mustangs moved up two more spots after romping past Beachside. Knox Annis passed for 278 yards and three TDs.

19. Sanford Seminole (8-0)

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Def. Spruce Creek, 43-0.

Next up: at Lake Brantley (4-4), Friday, Oct. 23, 7 p.m.

The Seminoles moved up more two spots after posting their first shutout of the season. Quarterback Daniel Proenza passed for 151 yards and one TD.

20. DeLand (7-1)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Def. Tavares, 73-0.

Next up: at Mainland (4-3), Friday, Oct. 23, 7 p.m.

The Bulldogs scored a season-high 73 points in routing Tavares for their fourth shutout. Quarterback Gardner Nordman passed for 110 yards and two TDs.

21. Buchholz (8-0)

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Idle

Next up: vs. Oakleaf (4-4), Friday, Oct. 23, 7 p.m.

The Bobcats moved up a spot despite being off last week. They have won 16 consecutive regular-season games.

22. Merritt Island (8-0)

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Def. Palm Bay, 56-12.

Next up: vs. Rockledge (1-7), Friday, Oct. 23, 7 p.m.

The unbeaten Mustangs continue their ascent in the Top 25, rising three spots after scoring a season-high 56 points against Palm Bay. Quarterback Kevin Verpaele completed 9 of 10 passes for 141 yards and four TDs.

23. St. Augustine (8-0)

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Def. Orange Park, 52-8.

Next up: vs. Fleming Island (4-3), Oct. 23, 7 p.m.

Cash Downey passed for 113 yards and three TDs to lead the Yellow Jackets past Ridgeview. Ry’Lend Williams caught five passes for 103 yards and two TDs.

24. Bolles (5-2)

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Lost to Jacksonville Trinity Christian Academy, 20-17.

Next up: at Andrew Jackson, Friday, Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m.

The Bulldogs dropped six spots after being stunned by TCA (4-4). Xander Edwards rushed 30 times for 105 yards and one TD for the Bulldogs.

25. Clearwater Central Catholic (6-2)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Def. Boca Ciega, 31-0.

Next up: at Lakewood (3-5), Friday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m.

Senior quarterback Khayse Barrett passed for 106 yards and one TD, and rushed 14 times for 84 yards against Boca Ciega.

Dropped out:

No. 24 Vero Beach

Under Consideration

Vero Beach

Mosley

Carol City

Miami Palmetto

Berkeley Prep

Trinity Christian Academy

True North Classical Academy

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962