Florida High School Football Top 25 State Rankings: Sept. 1, 2026

Florida high school football teams last week flexed their muscle in Week 2 of the 2026 season, scoring big victories against local rivals and nationally ranked powers.

IMG Academy remained on top of the High School On SI Florida Football Top 25 rankings after smashing Cornerstone Christian (TX), 59-10.

Not to be outdone, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas held onto the No. 2 spot after running away from DeSoto (TX) in a nationally ranked showdown in the Broward Showcase.

In another Broward Showcase game, Miami Columbus stunned nationally ranked Bishop Gorman (NV), 33-28, to make its debut this week at No. 3. The Explorers are ranked No. 17 nationally by High School On SI.

Further north in Orlando, The First Academy held off Edgewater, 21-14, in a battle between two of Central Florida’s best teams. With the win, TFA (2-0) made its debut at No. 25, while Edgewater (1-1) dropped out.

The High School On SI Top 25 Florida Football State Rankings are compiled by reporter Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources.

Rankings are fluid and we welcome input. Please send a direct message to Jeff on X @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com

High School On SI

1. IMG Academy (2-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: IMG Academy 59l Cornerstone Christian (TX) 10

Next: vs. St. Louis (HI) (0-2), Sept. 5, 5 p.m.

IMG Academy scored 59 points for the second consecutive week, rolling past Cornerstone Christian (TX) 59-10. The Ascenders, also No. 1 in the High School On SI national rankings, have outscored their first two opponents 118-13.

2. St. Thomas Aquinas (2-0)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: St. Thomas Aquinas 38, DeSoto (TX) 14

Next: vs. Miami Columbus (2-0), Sept. 4, 7 p.m.

St. Thomas Aquinas led nationally ranked DeSoto (TX) 38-0 at halftime before finishing a 38-14 victory in the Broward Showcase. Zayden Gamble's 65-yard punt return touchdown highlighted the first-half surge. The seven-time defending state champions now host No. 3 Columbus in one of this week's biggest national matchups.

3. Miami Columbus (2-0)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Columbus 33, Bishop Gorman (NV) 28

Next: at St. Thomas Aquinas (2-0), Sept. 4, 7 p.m.

No team made a bigger statement last week than Columbus, which enters the rankings all the way at No. 3 after beating Bishop Gorman (NV) 33-28. A'mir Sears caught two touchdown passes and intercepted three passes in the victory. The Explorers, now No. 17 nationally by High School On SI, get an immediate opportunity to validate their lofty debut Friday at No. 2 St. Thomas Aquinas.

4. West Boca Raton (1-0)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Idle

Next: at Spanish River (1-1), Sept. 4, 6:30 p.m.

West Boca Raton moves up two spots during an idle week, benefiting from losses elsewhere in the Top 10. The Bulls' 24-7 season-opening victory over defending Class 4A champion American Heritage Plantation remains an impressive early result, particularly after American Heritage's victory over nationally ranked East St. Louis (IL).

Trey Moran passed for two TDs and ran for another score for the Bulls.

5. Chaminade-Madonna (1-1)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Sierra Canyon (CA) 24, Chaminade-Madonna 7

Next: vs. American Heritage Plantation (1-1), Sept. 4, 6:30 pm.

Chaminade-Madonna falls two spots after a 24-7 loss to Sierra Canyon (CA), but the Lions forced four turnovers and remain inside the Top 5. They get another major test Friday against No. 9 American Heritage Plantation.

6. Miami Central (1-0)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Idle

Next: vs. St. Brendan (0-2), Sept. 3, 7 p.m.

Miami Central rises three spots during an idle week as teams ahead of the Rockets stumbled. Their 23-22 victory over Orange Lutheran (CA) remains one of Florida's strongest interstate wins through the opening two weeks.

7. Cardinal Newman (2-0)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Cardinal Newman 47, Cardinal Mooney 46

Next: vs. John Carroll Catholic (2-0), Sept. 4, 6:30 p.m.

Defending Class 2A state champ Cardinal Newman led defending Class 1A state titlist Cardinal Mooney, 40-20, after three quarters but then was outscored 26-7 in the fourth quarter and barely escaped. Pedro Martinez passed for 232 yards and three TDs and Janarro Sumpter rushed 19 times for 190 yards and two TDs for the Crusaders.

John Carroll defeated Bishop Verot, 17-0, and Glades Central, 42-27, in the first two weeks.

8. Raines (2-0)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Raines 52, Baldwin 14

Next: at Ed White High (1-0), Sept. 4, 6:30 p.m.

Raines drops three spots despite a 52-14 victory over Baldwin, largely because Columbus surged into the Top 3 and Miami Central and Cardinal Newman strengthened their positions. The defending Class 3A champions have won 16 consecutive games.

9. American Heritage Plantation (1-1)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: American Heritage 35, East St. Louis (IL) 28, OT

Next: at Chaminade-Madonna (1-1), Sept. 4, 6:30 p.m.

American Heritage Plantation makes one of the week's biggest jumps, climbing seven spots after a 35-28 overtime victory over nationally ranked East St. Louis (IL). Niemann Lawrence passed for 371 yards and four touchdowns as the Patriots rebounded from their season-opening loss to West Boca Raton.

10. Lakeland (1-0)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Idle

Next: vs. Venice (2-0), Sept. 4, 7:30 p.m.

The defending Class 5A state runner-up Dreadnaughts face their first serious test against Venice, which is averaging 53 points per game. Senior quarterback Kelin Hendrix completed 11 of 14 passes for 193 yards and two TDs in leading Lakeland past Kathleen in its season-opener.

11. Venice (2-0)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Venice 64, SESA (SmartEn Sports Academy) 8

Next: at Lakeland (1-0), Sept. 4, 7:30 p.m.

Mike Blakely III led the Indians past SESA. But they face a much stiffer opponent this week in Lakeland.

12. Vero Beach (2-0)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Vero Beach 45, Atlantic Delray Beach 30

Next: vs. St. Frances Academy (MD) (1-0), Sept. 4, 7 p.m.

The Indians have been dominant behind the passing of Notre Dame quarterback commit Champ Monds, but they face a serious challenge this week playing St. Frances, ranked No. 2 nationally by High School On SI. St. Frances, however, found itself pushed to the limit last week against DeLand and its Single-Wing offense, prevailing late, 49-35.

13. Northwestern (2-0)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Northwestern, 42, Miami Jackson 0

Next: at Hialeah (0-2), Sept. 4, 7 p.m.

The defending Class 3A state runner-up Bulls got eight carries for 115 yards and one TD from Marquez Fleming in rolling past Jackson. Hialeah has been outscored 107-0 in its first two games.

14. Buchholz (2-0)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Buchholz 43, Gainesville 6

Next: at Eastside (0-2), Sept. 4, 7:30 p.m.

Junior quarterback Andrew Whittemore had another stellar game, completing 12 of 12 passes for 148 yards and two TDs in beating its crosstown rival. The Bobcats face an Eastside team that is averaging just 14 points per game.

15. DeLand (1-1)

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: St. Frances Academy (MD) 49, DeLand 35

Next up: Idle

DeLand climbs six spots despite a 49-35 loss to nationally ranked St. Frances Academy (MD), after pushing the Panthers deep into the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs' Single-Wing offense repeatedly troubled St. Frances before the national power pulled away late.

16. Jones (0-1)

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Idle

Next: at Evans (1-1), Sept. 5, 4 p.m.

The two-time defending Class 4A state runner-up lost to Santa Margarita (CA), 27-0, in its season-opener. The Tigers face another stiff test this week when they play Orlando rival Evans. Brian Dillard has played well for the Trojans.

17. Armwood (1-1)

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Don Bosco Prep (NJ), 38, Armwood 14

Next: at Plant City (1-0), Sept. 4, 7:30 p.m.

The Hawks hope to get back on track after falling to nationally ranked Don Bosco Prep. Junior Rondai Dile leads Armwood. Plant City is coming off a 27-25 victory against Fletcher. Ta’Vare Miller passed for 256 yards and three TDs to lead Plant City past Fletcher.

18. Lake Mary (1-0)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Lake Mary 24, Oviedo 23

Next: vs. Kissimmee Osceola (1-1), Sept. 4, 7:30 p.m.

The defending Class 7A state champ Rams opened their season by nailing a last-second field goal to edge Oviedo in a Seminole County showdown. Lake Mary takes on an Osceola team that bounced back from an 18-15 loss to rival St. Cloud by trouncing Poinciana, 34-7.

19. Lake City Columbia (1-0)

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Lake City Columbia 24, Lakewood 6

Next: vs. Madison County (2-0), Sept. 4, 7:30 p.m.

Junior quarterback Amari Green passed for 124 yards and two TDs to lead the Tigers past Lakewood in a hard-fought battle. Columbia takes on a talented Madison County team, led by quarterback Chad Mitchell and athlete Michael Pride.

20. Mandarin (2-0)

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Mandarin 50, Atlantic Coast 0

Next: Idle

The Jacksonville school is fast making a case for being a postseason contender after overwhelming Atlantic Coast. Shaunqueze Foster ran 15 times for 112 yards and two TDs to lead the Mustangs.

21. St. Augustine (2-0)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: St. Augustine 28, Nease 22

Next: at St. Augustine Menendez (1-1), Sept. 4, 7 p.m.

Senior Cash Downey completed 12 of 18 passes for 214 yards and two TDs to lead the Yellow Jackets past Nease. Menendez beat Ridgeview, 32-13, last week.

22. Carrollwood Day School (2-0)

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Carrollwood Day 45, River Ridge 0

Next: vs. St. Petersburg Northside Christian (0-2), Sept. 4, 7 p.m.

The Tampa school is off to a strong start, outscoring its first two opponents, 86-7. Myles McDonald completed 10 of 19 passes for 140 yards and three TDs to lead CDS past River Ridge.

23. Miami Carol City (1-1)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Lee County (GA) 23, Miami Carol City 20

Next: vs. Miami Norland (1-1), Sept. 4, 7:30 p.m.

The Chiefs entered the Lee County game ranked No. 21 nationally by High School On SI and took a 20-8 halftime lead before falling late. Za’Kari Johnson, Santana Blount and Malik Leonard lead Carol City. Norland fell to Ocala Vanguard, 21-6, last week.

24. Cardinal Mooney (1-1)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Cardinal Newman 47, Cardinal Mooney 46

Next: at True North Classical Academy (0-1), Sept. 4, 7 p.m.

Mooney’s Connail Jackson ran wild again, rushing 27 times for 274 yards and two TDs against Cardinal Newman. He has rushed for nearly 500 yards and five TDs in two games. Senior quarterback Davin Davidson, a Florida commit, passed for 278 yards and three TDs for the Cougars. TNCA lost to Coconut Creek, 33-32, last week.

25. The First Academy (Orlando) (2-0)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: The First Academey 21, Edgewater 14.

Next: at Port Charlotte (1-1), Sept. 4, 7:30 p.m.

Freshman Jaylen Johnson intercepted a late pass and scored a first-quarter TD to lead the Royals past Edgewater in an Orlando showdown. Port Charlotte is coming off a 43-24 loss to Clearwater Central Catholic.

Dropped Out

No. 20 Edgewater

No. 22 Jesuit

Under Consideration

Tampa Bay Tech

Cocoa

Clearwater Central Catholic

Bolles

Atlantic Delray Beach

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962