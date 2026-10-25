How Many Undefeated Florida High School Football Teams Are Left? The Updated List by Class for Week 11

Vanguard’s 43-0 win over Lake Weir and ED White’s 19-18 victory at Bradford helped trim Florida’s unbeaten high school football list from 29 to 24 after Week 10. Seffner Christian, Fort Lauderdale and Jay also suffered their first losses.

Twenty-three of the remaining teams have perfect records. Lakeland Christian remains unbeaten at 8-0-1 after a 41-7 win over Victory Christian Academy, making the Vikings the only team on the list with a tie.

Bradford’s loss leaves Immaculata-La Salle as the only unbeaten team in Class 2A. Classes 1A, 3A, and 4A each have four teams remaining, while Hawthorne and Dunnellon are scheduled to meet in a matchup of unbeatens next week.

Here is the updated list by classification. Records, results, and next opponents reflect reported results and posted schedules as of Saturday, Oct. 24

Teams That Suffered Their First Loss in Week 10

Bradford (9-1): Lost 19-18 to ED White on Friday.

Lake Weir (8-1): Lost 43-0 to Vanguard on Friday.

Seffner Christian (9-1): Lost 43-24 to Mount Dora Christian Academy on Friday.

Fort Lauderdale (8-1): Lost 9-7 to South Plantation on Thursday.

Jay (6-1): Lost 29-28 in overtime to Liberty County on Friday.

Independent

IMG Academy (8-0)

The Ascenders remain 8-0 after a week off, following their 42-40 win over NFL Academy on Oct. 16. IMG returns to action at home against the Hun School on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Innovation (9-0)

Innovation shut out Nova Lakes 56-0 on Friday to improve to 9-0. The Bulls next visit Lake Nona on Friday, Oct. 30.

Hilliard (9-0)

Hilliard survived a 60-55 shootout at Cornerstone Classical Academy on Friday to reach 9-0. The Flashes next travel to Taylor on Friday, Oct. 30.

SSAA

Episcopal School of Jacksonville (10-0)

Episcopal completed a perfect regular season with a 20-15 victory over Fernandina Beach on Friday. The Eagles enter the postseason 10-0 after scoring 442 points through their first 10 games.

SSAA Atlantic

King’s Academy (10-0)

The Lions finished their regular season 10-0 with a 35-3 win at Boynton Beach on Thursday. King’s Academy allowed just three points in its final two games, following a 21-0 shutout of Inlet Grove.

Satellite (9-0)

Satellite beat Tradition Prep 53-0 on Thursday to improve to 9-0. The Scorpions have allowed just 28 points all season and recorded five shutouts.

Cottondale (8-0)

Cottondale returned from a week off with a 24-12 win at Sneads on Friday, improving to 8-0. The Hornets next host Union County on Friday, Oct. 30.

Class 1A

Hawthorne (9-0)

Hawthorne remains 9-0 after a week off, following its 38-3 win over Hardee on Oct. 16. The Hornets host unbeaten Dunnellon on Friday, Oct. 30, in a matchup between two teams still on this list.

Carrollwood Day (9-0)

Carrollwood Day beat St. Petersburg Catholic 50-3 on Friday to reach 9-0. The Patriots have outscored opponents 517-54 and next visit Cardinal Newman on Friday, Oct. 30.

Lakeland Christian (8-0-1)

The Vikings beat Victory Christian Academy 41-7 on Friday to improve to 8-0-1. Lakeland Christian remains the only team on the list with a tie and next hosts Northside Christian on Friday, Oct. 30.

Maclay (9-0)

Maclay rolled past Rocky Bayou Christian 61-3 on Friday to reach 9-0. The Marauders have scored 108 points in their past two games, following a 47-19 win at First Baptist Academy.

Class 2A

Immaculata-La Salle (9-0)

Immaculata-La Salle beat Monsignor Pace 41-9 on Thursday to improve to 9-0. With Bradford suffering its first loss, the Royal Lions are the only unbeaten team remaining in Class 2A. They have outscored their past three opponents 152-22.

Class 3A

Raines (9-0)

Raines went to Cocoa and won 35-20 on Friday to improve to 9-0. The Vikings next host rival Ribault on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Merritt Island (9-0)

Merritt Island shut out Rockledge 49-0 on Friday to reach 9-0 and finish 5-0 in district play. The Mustangs next travel to Viera on Friday, Oct. 30.

The Villages Charter (9-0)

The Villages beat South Sumter 33-10 on Friday to improve to 9-0 and finish its district schedule 3-0. The Buffalo next host Hudson on Friday, Oct. 30.

Dunnellon (8-0)

Dunnellon held off Niceville 41-35 on Friday to improve to 8-0. The Tigers have won four straight games by six points or fewer and next visit unbeaten Hawthorne on Friday, Oct. 30.

Class 4A

Columbia (9-0)

Columbia shut out Yulee 42-0 on Friday to improve to 9-0 and finish 4-0 in district play. The Tigers next host Suwannee on Friday, Oct. 30.

Mosley (8-0)

Mosley shut out Leon 31-0 on Friday to reach 8-0. The Dolphins next travel to Bay on Saturday, Oct. 31.

St. Augustine (9-0)

St. Augustine beat Fleming Island 42-7 on Friday to improve to 9-0. The Yellow Jackets next visit Mandarin on Friday, Oct. 30.

Clearwater (9-0)

Clearwater beat Osceola of Seminole 54-7 on Friday to reach 9-0. The Tornadoes have allowed just 56 points all season and next visit Clearwater Central Catholic on Friday, Oct. 30.

Class 5A

St. Thomas Aquinas (9-0)



St. Thomas Aquinas beat Flanagan 56-12 on Friday to improve to 9-0. The Raiders have scored 127 points in their past two games and next visit West Broward on Friday, Oct. 30.

Buchholz (9-0)

Buchholz beat Oakleaf 37-22 on Friday to reach 9-0 and finish its district schedule 4-0. The Bobcats next visit Bolles on Friday, Oct. 30.

Class 6A

Seminole (9-0)

Seminole stayed unbeaten with a 14-7 win at Lake Brantley on Friday, improving to 9-0. The Seminoles next travel to Oviedo on Friday, Oct. 30.

Cypress Bay (9-0)

Cypress Bay beat Doral Academy 38-14 on Friday to improve to 9-0. The Lightning next host Northeast on Thursday, Oct. 29, with a chance to finish the regular season unbeaten.