How to watch, follow the 2025 Florida girls flag football state championships
The 2025 Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) girls flag football state championships concludes on today at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa, Florida.
You can watch the live stream online on NFHS Network. NFHS Network will broadcast all of the state championship games.
Today's state championship schedule:
Class 4A championship: Alonso vs. Wellington, 9:15 p.m.
Class 3A championship: Chiles vs. Seminole Ridge, 5:45 p.m.
Class 2A championship: Choctawhatchee vs. Robinson, 7:30 p.m.
Class 1A championship: Miami Edison vs. Wildwood, 4 p.m.
You can follow @SBLiveFL and @Andy_Villamarzo on X for live coverage and content.
Here is more coverage of the state semifinals:
12 impact players to watch for on Day 3 of the FHSAA girls flag football state championships
Florida girls flag football Class 1A-4A state semifinals preview/predictions 2025
FHSAA Class 3A/1A girls flag football state semifinals: Chiles, Edison, Seminole Ridge, Wildwood advance
10 impact players to watch for on Day 2 of the FHSAA girls flag football state semifinals/championships
10 impact players to watch for on Day 1 of the FHSAA girls flag football state semifinals/championships
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi