How to watch, follow the 2025 Florida girls flag football state championships

The 2025 Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) girls flag football state championships concludes on today at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa, Florida.

You can watch the live stream online on NFHS Network. NFHS Network will broadcast all of the state championship games.

Today's state championship schedule:

Class 4A championship: Alonso vs. Wellington, 9:15 p.m.

Class 3A championship: Chiles vs. Seminole Ridge, 5:45 p.m.

Class 2A championship: Choctawhatchee vs. Robinson, 7:30 p.m.

Class 1A championship: Miami Edison vs. Wildwood, 4 p.m.

You can follow @SBLiveFL and @Andy_Villamarzo on X for live coverage and content.

