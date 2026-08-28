How to Watch The First Academy vs. Edgewater: Florida High School Football

Two of Central Florida's top high school football programs meet Friday night when The First Academy visits Edgewater at Frank E. Lough Stadium in Orlando.

How to Watch The First Academy vs. Edgewater

Date: Friday, Aug. 28, 2026

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Frank E. Lough Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Matchup: The First Academy at Edgewater

Streaming: NFHS Network

The game is scheduled to stream live on the NFHS Network.

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an NFHS Network affiliate and may earn a commission from subscriptions.

Both Teams Roll Into Matchup at 1-0

Both teams enter the matchup 1-0 after dominant season-opening performances. The First Academy rolled past Dr. Phillips 58-7, while Edgewater defeated Ocoee 34-6.

The matchup also comes with some recent history.

Recent History Between Edgewater and The First Academy

The First Academy rallied to defeat Edgewater 28-24 in the 2024 season opener, snapping what had been a 27-game regular-season winning streak for the Eagles. The result was later changed to a forfeit victory for Edgewater after the FHSAA found The First Academy committed rules violations.

Edgewater has continued its regular-season success under second-year head coach Patrick Browning. The Eagles are 11-0 in regular-season games since Browning took over the program and finished 12-1 as a Class 5A region runner-up in his first season.

This year's Edgewater offense features transfer quarterback Cruz James, who arrived from Jacksonville.

What to Know About The First Academy vs. Edgewater

Friday's game provides an early test for two teams coming off lopsided victories.

The First Academy's offense produced 58 points against Dr. Phillips in its opener, while Edgewater allowed just six points against Ocoee.

Edgewater entered the season as a perennial state championship contender after going 12-1 in Browning's first year. The Eagles now compete in Class 6A District 6, which also includes West Orange.

The stakes extend beyond an early-season win. Edgewater will try to remain unbeaten in regular-season play under Browning, while The First Academy has an opportunity to knock off the Eagles on the field for the second time in three seasons. The Royals are also seeking to reestablish themselves as a playoff team after missing the last two postseasons because of FHSAA ban.

WATCH THE FIRST ACADEMY VS. EDGEWATER LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

High School On SI will provide coverage of Florida high school football throughout the 2026 season, including scores, schedules, rankings, recruiting news and more.