Jayvan Boggs could break state single season receiving record in Thursday's Class 2A state championship
From one record to possibly breaking another is one of the tasks at hand for Cocoa wide receiver Jayvan Boggs heading into this week's Class 2A state championship game.
Boggs, a Florida State signee, needs 140 yards to break Jaivin Heiligh (Venice) record of 2,159 set back in the 2017 season. This season for the Tigers, Boggs has hauled in 93 passes for 2,020 yards and 20 touchdowns.
In 2017, Heiligh caught 131 passes for 2,159 yards and 32 touchdowns for the Indians.
Jayvan Boggs officially sets Florida record for receiving yards in a single game
Cocoa wide receiver Jayvan Boggs goes off for 300-plus yards in state semifinal win
Last week, Boggs officially surpassed Lake Nona's Ryan Sousa 2013 mark of 358 yards with 378 on 17 catches and three touchdowns in a 31-21 victory over Cardinal Mooney in a Class 2A state semifinal on Friday night.
Just earlier last week, Boggs officially signed with Florida State, flipping from the UCF Knights over to the Seminoles.
Here's what 247Sports has to say about the Cocoa senior wide receiver:
Thick-cut wide receiver that racks up chunks of yardage after the catch. Assembled a historic junior campaign, totaling just under 1,500 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns for Florida’s 2M champs. Displays suddenness as a route runner and will set defensive backs up with dynamic cuts and slick head fakes as he attacks leverage. Quick to locate the football and has proven to be rather sure-handed. Makes his money working the smaller numbers of the route tree as he makes it extremely difficult for would-be tacklers to get him on the ground with his advanced vision and impressive contact balance. More of a build-speed prospect at this stage, but still finds ways to make an impact and get into the end zone. Should be viewed as a potential zone-coverage beater that can handle a high-volume of targets in an offense that features West Coast concepts. Has multi-year Power Four starter upside and could work his rotation sooner rather than later as he doesn’t lack polish.
Cocoa will face Gadsden County on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. for the Class 2A state championship at Pitbull Stadium in Miami. The Jaguars defeated Miami Booker T. Washington, 47-27.
2024 FHSAA high football state championship projections
Predicting the winner of the 2024 Florida high school football 1A state championship
Predicting the winner of the 2024 Florida high school football 2A state championship
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl