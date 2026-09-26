Palm Beach Central Stays Unbeaten, Shuts Down Palm Beach Lakes in 13-7 Win

Palm Beach Central entered Friday night's district showdown with one of Palm Beach County's stingiest defenses.

Palm Beach Lakes brought an offense averaging more than 35 points per game.

The Broncos won that matchup decisively.

Palm Beach Central held Lakes scoreless in the second half and limited the Rams to a season-low seven points in a 13-7 road victory, improving to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in Class 6A District 13.

Palm Beach Lakes fell to 3-2 overall and 1-2 in district play.

Central didn't need its offense to get on the field before taking the lead.

Senior Nazier Watkins fielded the opening kickoff at his own 8-yard line and raced 92 yards for a touchdown, immediately putting the Broncos ahead 7-0.

From there, Central's defense took care of the rest.

Palm Beach Lakes Answers Before Turnovers Prove Costly

Palm Beach Lakes responded by leaning on its running game.

Senior running back Clyde Ward and senior quarterback Jordan Johnson helped move the Rams down the field before Johnson scored on a 4-yard keeper, tying the game 7-7 with 7:23 remaining in the second quarter.

Lakes had opportunities to take control but lost two first-half fumbles.

Central eventually turned field position into points.

Senior running back Jamarlo Rawls broke a 65-yard run that put the Broncos in scoring position. Alejandro Flores Cardona followed with a 30-yard field goal with 2:31 remaining in the half, giving Central a 10-7 advantage.

After the Broncos forced a Lakes three-and-out, Central got another opportunity before halftime.

Flores Cardona converted a 21-yard field goal with four seconds remaining to send the Broncos into the locker room leading 13-7.

Those were the final points of the night.

Palm Beach Central Controls the Line of Scrimmage

Central's size up front helped the Broncos control possession and shorten the game.

Senior offensive tackle and Colorado commit Zaquan Linton, listed at 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds, anchored the offensive line as Central leaned on its running game and worked the clock.

Lakes' defense still produced important stops, including stopping the Broncos on fourth down in the third quarter.

The Rams couldn't turn those opportunities into points.

Central's defense, which had not allowed more than 14 points in any of its first four games, kept Lakes off the scoreboard throughout the second half.

Palm Beach Lakes' Final Opportunity Falls Short

The Rams got another opportunity in the fourth quarter when Michael Kelly intercepted Central quarterback Isaiah Hamilton and returned the ball approximately 15 yards, putting Lakes near the red zone.

Palm Beach Lakes moved closer before facing a critical fourth down.

Johnson kept the ball and followed his blockers but was stopped about a yard short of the first-down marker, turning possession back to Central with 4:27 remaining.

The Rams still had an opportunity to get the ball back.

After the two-minute timeout, Central faced third-and-12 with Lakes needing one more defensive stop.

Hamilton instead delivered the Broncos' biggest offensive play of the fourth quarter.

He connected with junior receiver Logan Lindsey Hartwig for approximately 16 yards and a first down.

Palm Beach Lakes never got the ball back.

Central ran out the remaining time to complete the 13-7 victory and remain undefeated.

The result was another impressive performance from a Broncos defense that has now allowed only 49 points through five games — fewer than 10 per contest.

Palm Beach Central will try to improve to 6-0 when it faces Royal Palm Beach on Friday, Oct. 2.

Palm Beach Lakes will look to rebound on the road against Dr. Joaquin Garcia on Oct. 2.