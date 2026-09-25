Undefeated Palm Beach Central Faces Palm Beach Lakes in Key District 13 Showdown

Palm Beach Lakes came within one quarter of handing undefeated Jupiter its first loss last week.

Now the Rams get another opportunity against an unbeaten Palm Beach County opponent — this time with district implications.

Palm Beach Central visits Palm Beach Lakes on Friday night in a Class 6A District 13 matchup featuring one of the county's stingiest defenses against one of its highest-scoring offenses.

Central enters 4-0 overall and 2-0 in district play. The Broncos have allowed only 42 points through four games, an average of 10.5 per contest.

Palm Beach Lakes is 3-1 and averaging 35.3 points.

Something will have to give Friday night.

Palm Beach Central's Defense Has Led a 4-0 Start

Central hasn't overwhelmed opponents offensively during its undefeated start.

It hasn't needed to.

The Broncos opened with a 14-9 victory over Glades Central before beating Park Vista 13-7, Dr. Joaquin Garcia 24-12 and Wellington 21-14.

None of those victories came by more than 12 points, but no opponent has scored more than 14 against Central.

Several seniors have led the defensive effort.

Defensive tackle Tyler Alexander has recorded four sacks, while Nazier Watkins has intercepted four passes. Linebacker Joe Sykes leads the Broncos with 6.5 tackles per game.

That defense will face a different challenge against a Palm Beach Lakes team that has shown it can score quickly.

The Rams opened their season with a 49-7 victory over Seminole Ridge and later scored 58 points in a road victory over Sarasota.

Even in last week's loss, Lakes put itself in position to hand Jupiter its first defeat.

The Rams carried a 14-0 advantage into the fourth quarter before Jupiter scored 15 unanswered points to escape with a 15-14 victory.

Broncos Have Playmakers on Offense, Too

Central's defense has driven its undefeated start, but the Broncos have several offensive players capable of creating problems for Palm Beach Lakes.

Sophomore running back Brandon Pendergrass II is averaging 105.7 rushing yards per game.

Junior receiver Logan Lindsey Hartwig has averaged 86.3 receiving yards and leads Central with six touchdowns.

Hartwig was particularly important in last week's 21-14 victory over Wellington.

Sophomore quarterback Isaiah Hamilton threw for 184 yards and two touchdowns, with Hartwig catching both scoring passes.

If Central's defense can contain the Rams, Pendergrass and Hartwig could provide the offensive production necessary to keep the Broncos unbeaten.

Palm Beach Lakes Trying to Reverse Recent Rivalry History

Palm Beach Central has controlled this series recently.

The Broncos have won five consecutive meetings, including a 45-6 victory last season and a 54-6 win in 2024. Central also defeated Lakes 80-0 in 2022.

Palm Beach Lakes' most recent victory in the series came in 2019.

But the Rams who take the field Friday have been trending in a much different direction.

After finishing 2-8 in 2024, Lakes improved to 6-5 last season and has opened this fall 3-1.

The opportunity Friday is significant.

A victory would end Palm Beach Central's undefeated start, snap the Rams' five-game losing streak in the series and strengthen Lakes' position in the Class 6A District 13 race.

For Central, another victory would keep the Broncos perfect while adding an important district win against a rapidly improving rival.

And after Lakes came within a point of undefeated Jupiter last week, the Rams have another opportunity to show just how far their program has come.

Palm Beach Central (4-0) at Palm Beach Lakes (3-1)

When: Friday, Sept. 25, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Palm Beach Lakes High School, West Palm Beach