Raines Dominates Mandarin 31-13, Extends Winning Streak to 19 Games

Raines absorbed Mandarin's opening punch Friday night. Then the defending Florida Class 3A state champions took control.

The Vikings overcame an early 7-0 deficit to defeat previously unbeaten Mandarin 31-13 at Earl S. Kitchings Stadium, improving to 5-0 and extending their winning streak to 19 games.

Raines' defense set the tone, repeatedly pressuring Mandarin quarterback Knox Annis and recording six sacks in the first half. The Vikings held the Mustangs to six points after their opening possession and scored 31 of the game's final 37 points.

The loss snapped Mandarin's 20-game winning streak against Duval County public schools, a run that dated to a 30-0 loss to Sandalwood on Nov. 4, 2021.

Raines' Defense Takes Control

Mandarin struck first, scoring on its opening possession. Annis used his legs to help move the Mustangs down the field before connecting with junior receiver Brysen Wright for a 17-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead.

Raines' defense responded immediately.

The Vikings consistently pressured Annis, recording six sacks in the first half. Senior defensive end Troy Butler and defensive tackle Chenaniah Doran were among the Raines defenders who repeatedly found their way into the backfield.

Raines tied the game with 7:31 remaining in the second quarter on a 10-yard touchdown run by senior running back TJ Williamson.

The Vikings then forced a Mandarin three-and-out and took the lead before halftime. Quarterback Sa'Mon Ellison-Morgan kept the ball on a read-option play and scored from 5 yards out, sending Raines into halftime with a 14-7 advantage.

Raines extended its lead with a 22-yard field goal early in the third quarter, making it 17-7 with 8:47 remaining.

Mandarin wasn't finished.

Mandarin Pulls Within Four

Senior running back Shaunqueze Foster helped move the Mustangs into Raines territory before Annis connected with Will Jones for a 30-yard completion that put Mandarin inside the 10-yard line.

Backup running back Emmanuel Cole finished the drive with a 4-yard touchdown run. The extra-point attempt was unsuccessful, leaving Raines ahead 17-13.

That was as close as Mandarin would get.

Williamson opened Raines' next possession with a 15-yard run before Ellison-Morgan connected with senior receiver Marquez Hicks for 37 yards.

Then came the game's most memorable play.

With 1:20 remaining in the third quarter, Ellison-Morgan's pass intended for Perry Boyd was tipped into the air. Hicks reacted to the deflection, bobbled the ball and secured it with one hand before breaking free for a 30-yard touchdown.

The play gave Raines a 24-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Raines Finishes It Off

After another short Mandarin possession, a short punt gave Raines the ball at the Mustangs' 40-yard line.

The Vikings leaned on their rushing attack to drain the clock before Ellison-Morgan connected with Williamson for 21 yards on third-and-long. Ellison-Morgan eventually finished the drive with a 7-yard touchdown run, his second rushing score of the night, to extend the lead to 31-13 with 3:26 remaining.

Mandarin had scored on its opening possession and briefly threatened again in the third quarter, but Raines' defense controlled much of the night.

The Vikings improved to 5-0 and extended their overall winning streak to 19 games. Mandarin fell to 3-1 and lost to a Duval County public school for the first time in nearly five years.

Mandarin will look to bounce back Sept. 25 when it hosts Fletcher in a District 5A-2 matchup at 6:30 p.m.

Raines has next week off before returning home to face Venice on Oct. 2 at 6:30 p.m.