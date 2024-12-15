High School

Photos: Miami Northwestern wins eighth state championship in program history in rout of Raines

Bulls' quarterback Leon Strawder threw for 361 yards and four touchdowns in the decisive championship victory

Andy Villamarzo

Robson Lopes

MIAMI, FLORIDA- The Miami Northwestern Bulls are state champions once again.

Teddy Bridgewater and the Bulls returned to the mountain top on Saturday night, as Miami Northwestern cruised to a 41-0 dismantling of Raines on South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium for the Class 3A state championship game.

It became the program's eighth state championship and the Bulls received a strong performance from quarterback Leon Strawder, who completed 19-of-27 passes for 361 yards and four touchdowns.

Here are photos from Saturday night's game at Pitbull Stadium:

Miami Northwestern defeated Raines, 41-0, in Saturday's FHSAA Class 2A state final
Robson Lopes
All photos by Zilla Photos

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

