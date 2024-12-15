Photos: Miami Northwestern wins eighth state championship in program history in rout of Raines
MIAMI, FLORIDA- The Miami Northwestern Bulls are state champions once again.
Teddy Bridgewater and the Bulls returned to the mountain top on Saturday night, as Miami Northwestern cruised to a 41-0 dismantling of Raines on South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium for the Class 3A state championship game.
Teddy Bridgewater wins state championship in first season as Miami Northwestern head coach
3 takeaways from Miami Northwestern's dominating Class 3A state title victory over Raines
It became the program's eighth state championship and the Bulls received a strong performance from quarterback Leon Strawder, who completed 19-of-27 passes for 361 yards and four touchdowns.
Here are photos from Saturday night's game at Pitbull Stadium:
All photos by Zilla Photos
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi