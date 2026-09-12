Florida High School Football Final Scores - September 11
The Florida high school football had an action-packed Friday night, and High School On SI has final scores.
Florida High School Football Final Scores - September 11
Windermere Prep 19, Faith Christian 15
Santa Fe Catholic 26, Palmer Trinity 7
Wewahitchka 26, True Institute 20
Wolfson 37, KIPP Bold City 0
PSFAS 51, Stanton 0
Sandalwood 49, Atlantic Coast 26
(#17) Columbia 49, Ribault 0
Geneva 17, All Saints' Academy 0
Baldwin 47, Impact Christian Academy 0
Fletcher 30, Bartram Trail 7
Walton 50, Taylor County 13
Spruce Creek 34, Deltona 8
St. Cloud 50, Lake Minneola 13
Citrus 31, Weeki Wachee 16
Evangelical Christian 46, Marathon 14
Creekside 38, Tocoi Creek 17
Christ's Church Academy 49, Duval Charter 20
Indian Rocks Christian 21, Keswick Christian 0
Gateway 34, Harmony 7
(#11) DeLand 33, Lake Mary 0
Northeast 40, Hollins 8
Palm Harbor University 26, Parrish Community 7
Forest 42, Matanzas 13
Northview 35, Port St. Joe 0
Mulberry 7, Cypress Lake 6
Aucilla Christian 19, Rocky Bayou Christian 17
Countryside 20, Dunedin 8
Heritage 48, Legacy 0
Ponte Vedra 24, Beachside 7
The Villages Charter 28, Zephyrhills Christian Academy 11
Tohopekaliga 48, Celebration 0
Titusville 46, Palm Bay 6
Blountstown 38, Baker 22
Cottondale 56, Vernon 0
St. Petersburg Catholic 37, SFA 20
South Walton 31, Pensacola 12
(#13) Vero Beach 56, Centennial 0
St. Augustine 48, Middleburg 6
ESJ 61, Westside 6
Brookwood 41, Bishop Snyder 26
Baker County 14, Yulee 13
Saint Francis Catholic Academy 56, Cornerstone Academy 6
Marianna 43, FAMU DRS 30
Holmes County 59, Graceville 0
(#15) Lakeland 40, Osceola 6
Somerset Academy - Canyons 20, Northside Christian 14
Bishop Verot 59, Williston 0
(#18) Bolles 35, Bishop Kenny 13
Bayshore 35, Southeast 21
Maclay 35, Chipley 0
John Carroll Catholic 50, Somerset Prep 0
Calvary Christian Academy 35, Clewiston 0
Cornerstone Charter Academy 55, Legacy Charter 0
Bishop Moore 35, Seabreeze 7
Foundation Academy 20, CFCA 14
Foundation Christian Academy 38, Geneva Classical Academy 14
Boca Raton Christian 61, Parkridge Christian 0
Lincoln 26, Rickards 25
Dixie County 57, Zarephath Academy 28
Fort Walton Beach 28, Milton 0
Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy 43, Port St. Lucie 0
Tate 28, Crestview 7
Flagler Palm Coast 38, First Coast 15
Lake Weir 44, Mount Dora 3
Bradenton Christian 55, Donahue Catholic 0
Archbishop McCarthy 49, Community School of Naples 12
Hernando Christian Academy 42, Ocala Christian 36
Niceville 58, Navarre 29
Mosley 36, Chiles 0
Fleming Island 46, Ridgeview 0
Sarasota Christian 35, Cambridge Christian 26
Pace 37, Wakulla 29
Freeport 49, North Florida Christian 33
Escambia Academy 49, Munroe 20
St. Edward's 30, Okeechobee 24
Palmetto 40, IMG Academy Junior National 0
Nature Coast Tech 7, Crystal River 0
Calvary Chapel Academy 36, Lake Mary Prep 0
Bell Creek Academy 14, Riverview Academy 0
(#22) Mandarin 32, Nease 14
Clay 63, Orange Park 18
Father Lopez 29, Orangewood Christian 28
Cocoa Beach 40, Inlet Grove 26
First Coast Christian 26, Eagle's View 22
Tradition Prep 26, Palm Beach Christian Prep 22
Winter Haven 27, Davenport 0
Trenton 49, Umatilla 20
Cape Coral 48, East Lee County 0
South Sumter 42, East Ridge 28
Interlachen 59, Bronson 7
Land O' Lakes 35, Cypress Creek 0
Dunnellon 35, North Marion 0
Bonita Springs 26, DeSoto County 8
Zephyrhills 31, Springstead 7
Hardee 29, Lake Placid 0
Port Charlotte 35, Dunbar 6
Fort Meade 14, Tenoroc 7
Lakewood 20, Boca Ciega 6
River Ridge 29, Fivay 0
Newberry 49, Halifax Academy 6
Sebring 21, Lake Gibson 14
Madison County 22, University Christian 16
Riverdale 35, North Fort Myers 14
Fort Myers 21, Mariner 13
Haines City 32, George Jenkins 20
Oasis 28, Palmetto Ridge 27
Tarpon Springs 24, Gibbs 10
Suwannee 20, Palatka 6
Gulf 45, Pasco 12
Hernando 34, Central 13
Seminole 54, Anclote 14
Chiefland 25, Lafayette 10
Cornerstone Classical Academy 35, Seven Rivers Christian 20
Eastside 13, Belleview 9
Ida Baker 28, Gateway 16
Neumann 53, Lemon Bay 13
Jesuit 52, Blake 7
Gainesville 34, Lecanto 27
Frostproof 23, Avon Park 0
Camden County 39, Godby 36
Clearwater 38, St. Petersburg 3
Fort White 33, Union County 0
Clearwater Central Catholic 42, Calvary Christian 7
Bradford 49, Trinity Catholic 0
Franklin County 20, Liberty County 9
Lowndes 42, Blanche Ely 0
Mount Dora Christian Academy 42, Lake Highland Prep 14
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917