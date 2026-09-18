Undefeated Raines, Mandarin Meet for First Time Since 2018

Defending Florida Class 3A state football champion Raines and unbeaten Mandarin have spent much of the past several seasons dominating Jacksonville competition. On Friday night, they'll finally play each other.

Raines (4-0) puts an 18-game overall winning streak on the line when it hosts Class 5A Mandarin (3-0) at 6:30 p.m. at Earl S. Kitchings Stadium, better known as “The Graveyard.” It will be the first meeting between the programs since 2018.

Both teams also bring lengthy winning streaks against Gateway Conference opponents into the matchup. Raines has won 22 consecutive games against conference opponents, while Mandarin has won 20 straight.

Two Unbeaten Jacksonville Powers

Raines has outscored its first four opponents 137-41. The Vikings opened the season with a 21-7 victory over Oakleaf before defeating Baldwin 52-14, Ed White 21-12 and Parker 43-8.

Mandarin has scored 120 points while allowing 35 through three games. The Mustangs opened with a 38-21 victory over McArthur before shutting out Atlantic Coast 50-0. They opened district play last week with a 32-14 road victory over Nease.

Mandarin's offense is led by junior quarterback and Miami commit Knox Annis, who has thrown for 418 yards and five touchdowns through three games. Senior running back Shaunqueze Foster has rushed for 482 yards, while five-star junior receiver Brysen Wright has 311 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Raines counters with sophomore quarterback Sa'Mon Ellison-Morgan, who has thrown for 273 yards, and running back TJ Williamson, who has rushed for 332 yards on 43 carries.

The Vikings also feature four-star junior defensive back Zion Green, creating a potential matchup with Wright between two highly regarded prospects in the Class of 2028.

Rivalry Renewed

Despite being two of Jacksonville's most successful public school programs, Raines and Mandarin have never been annual opponents. The series has been played intermittently since the early 1990s, with Raines holding a 13-5 advantage.

Their most recent meeting came in 2018, when Raines defeated Mandarin 27-24. Future NFL first-round draft pick Carson Beck was the Mustangs' quarterback.

Former Mandarin quarterback Carson Beck (18) drops back to pass as Raines defender Davon Pinkney (40) closes in during the teams' 2018 meeting. Raines won 27-24. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The series also includes a game with a familiar storyline.

Raines had won 38 consecutive games against Jacksonville public schools from 1987 through 1991 before Mandarin ended the streak with a 3-0 victory in 1992.

Thirty-four years later, Mandarin has another opportunity to end a lengthy Raines winning streak — while protecting one of its own.

Raines enters Friday with 18 consecutive victories overall and 22 straight against Gateway Conference opponents. Mandarin brings a 20-game conference winning streak to The Graveyard.

This time, both teams are undefeated.

Game Information

Mandarin (3-0) at Raines (4-0)

When: Friday, Sept. 18, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Earl S. Kitchings Stadium (“The Graveyard”).