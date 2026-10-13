Senior-Led Palmetto Sets Sights on Championship Run Following Rivalry Win Over Manatee

For Palmetto senior quarterback Matthew Hennessey, Friday night's return to Manatee High School carried additional meaning.

The former Manatee quarterback helped lead the Tigers to a 37-14 victory over the Hurricanes on October 9, improving Palmetto's record to 6-1 entering the final stretch of the regular season.

Hennessey completed 18 of 22 passes for 221 yards and a touchdown without an interception. The victory marked Palmetto's second consecutive win over its Manatee County rival.

"It feels great, man," Hennessey said following the game. "Especially coming to this school, had a little chip on my shoulder coming into this field. I haven't played on this field in a while."

The rivalry victory also kept Palmetto moving toward its postseason goals, with an experienced senior class contributing on both sides of the ball.

Palmetto Controls the Line of Scrimmage

Palmetto's offensive line helped pave the way for senior running back Ashton Kelly, who scored three rushing touchdowns against Manatee.

The Tigers led 13-7 at halftime before scoring 17 points in the third quarter to extend their advantage. Palmetto finished with 37 points, its fourth consecutive game scoring at least 30.

Hennessey also found success through the air, connecting with Maurice Carter seven times for 90 yards, while senior wide receiver and defensive back Nazir Pitchford caught a touchdown pass.

Palmetto's passing attack also featured Appalachian State commit Jok Harris, who caught seven passes for 64 yards, and Bowling Green commit Ace Luther, who added two receptions for 24 yards. Both seniors provide Hennessey with additional options in an offense featuring several college-bound players.

TOUCHDOWN: Palmetto QB Matthew Hennesey throws another dime, this one to WR Naz Pitchford for the score 🔥



XP GOOD. 20-7 Palmetto. 11:12 remaining 3Q. @nazirpitchford1 pic.twitter.com/pOEzefR3BS — Jaret Rojas (@RojasTalksTampa) October 10, 2026

Palmetto led 13-7 at halftime before outscoring Manatee 24-7 over the final two quarters, holding the Hurricanes scoreless in the fourth.

Senior defensive lineman Maleek Lee helped lead the effort, recording seven tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

The Tigers finished with three sacks and 10 quarterback hurries against Manatee quarterback Nolan Downes.

Kymani Sellers added six tackles and a sack, while Isiah Tyson contributed four tackles and four quarterback hurries.

The defensive performance complemented Palmetto's offensive production, with the Tigers controlling the second half to secure their second consecutive victory over Manatee.

Pitchford Makes His Impact on Both Sides

Senior Nazir Pitchford played a key role in Palmetto's rivalry victory, contributing at both wide receiver and defensive back.

The North Carolina commit caught two passes for 43 yards, including a touchdown from Hennessey, while recording seven tackles and a pass breakup on defense.

Following the game, Pitchford credited the Tigers' preparation and execution against Manatee.

"We had a game plan on them, so we executed it," Pitchford said. "I'm proud of our defense."

Palmetto senior wide receiver and defensive back Nazir Pitchford carries the football during pregame warm-ups ahead of the Tigers' season opener against Clearwater Central Catholic. | Jaret Rojas

Palmetto held the Hurricanes to 14 points, including a scoreless fourth quarter.

Pitchford also discussed the Tigers' decision to use wide receiver Jok Harris on defense against the Hurricanes, a role the team introduced during its preparation for the rivalry matchup.

"We had installed that this week," Pitchford said. "We're gonna probably install him more on defense and let him do what he do."

With a district matchup against Sumner still ahead, Pitchford said the Tigers would quickly return their attention to preparation.

"Right back to it on Monday," he said.

Palmetto will have an opportunity to secure the District 5A-10 championship when it hosts Sumner on October 23. The Tigers have already defeated Parrish Community and Manatee in district play, and a victory over the Stingrays would complete an unbeaten district schedule.

Hennessey, Tigers Focused on Bigger Goals

For Hennessey, Palmetto's victory over Manatee represented another step toward the Tigers' postseason ambitions.

The senior quarterback has completed 80 of 108 passes for 1,421 yards and 14 touchdowns through seven games this season. He has thrown three interceptions while completing 74.1% of his passes.

Those numbers follow a 2025 season in which Hennessey threw for 2,187 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Despite his individual production, Hennessey emphasized the importance of discipline and teamwork as Palmetto approaches the final weeks of the regular season.

"Stay focused. Discipline is our biggest thing, I'd say," Hennessey said. "And just working as a team, being a family, and we have a chance to make it, make history."

Palmetto will travel to Winter Park on October 16 before hosting Sumner in a district matchup on October 23.

Asked what he hopes to demonstrate during the remainder of his senior season, Hennessey pointed to consistency, leadership and winning.

"Week by week, just a guy who'll stay focused, deliver the throws, stand tall in the pocket," Hennessey said. "Just win football games, win a championship."