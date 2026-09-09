Southwest Florida, Tampa Bay Recruiting Notebook: Alabama, FSU, Duke Among Latest Offers

Recruiting activity across Southwest Florida and the Tampa Bay area has picked up as the 2026 high school football season moves through its first month.

Several young prospects have added major college offers while continuing to produce on Friday nights, including Hardee edge rusher James Cherry, Cardinal Mooney cornerback Amarian McRae and Bayshore lineman Braylon Smith.

Others, including Sarasota wide receiver Evan Larrick and Armwood running back Rondai Dile, have added to already-growing offer lists.

Here are six area prospects whose recruitments have continued to develop early in the season.

James Cherry, Hardee, 2029 EDGE

Hardee sophomore James Cherry has seen his recruitment accelerate over the past two weeks.

Cherry added offers from Kentucky and Missouri on Aug. 31 before Ole Miss offered on Sept. 2. Syracuse followed on Sept. 3, and Alabama became the latest program to offer the 2029 edge rusher on Sept. 7.

The recruiting attention has come alongside a productive start to his sophomore season.

Through three games, Cherry has recorded 22 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and six sacks. He finished with four tackles for loss against Fort Meade and added another four against LaBelle.

Cherry’s emergence is also notable because it is happening at Hardee, a program that does not receive the same recruiting spotlight as some of the larger schools around the state.

Major programs are finding him anyway.

Evan Larrick, Sarasota, 2028 WR

Sarasota wide receiver Evan Larrick has continued adding offers while putting together one of the stronger statistical starts among area receivers.

Larrick received an offer from Ole Miss on Aug. 31 after previously receiving a game-day invitation to USF’s season opener against FIU.

Through three games, the junior has caught 15 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 18.6 yards per reception.

He opened the season with six catches for 107 yards and a touchdown against Bayshore, then followed with seven catches for 128 yards and another score against Palm Beach Lakes. Larrick added his third touchdown against Hudson.

The 2028 prospect now holds 10 offers, including Arizona, Ole Miss, Cal and Tulane.

His early-season production gives college programs additional varsity film to evaluate as his recruitment continues to grow.

Amarian McRae, Cardinal Mooney, 2029 CB

Cardinal Mooney cornerback Amarian McRae added Florida State to his growing offer list on Sept. 7.

McRae, rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals, already holds offers from programs including Miami, Notre Dame, Auburn, Nebraska, UCLA, Stanford, Georgia Tech and Boston College.

According to 247Sports, McRae has also taken an unofficial visit to Florida State.

The sophomore has already played significant varsity football despite being in the 2029 class.

Through three games this season, McRae has recorded 16 tackles, seven pass breakups and one tackle for loss.

As a freshman, he appeared in 13 games and finished with 35 tackles, two interceptions and 19 pass breakups.

That experience has given McRae a larger varsity sample than many prospects his age while his offer list continues to expand nationally.

Braylon Smith, Bayshore, 2028 OL/DL

Bayshore junior Braylon Smith added two more major college offers when Mississippi State and West Virginia offered on Sept. 1.

Those offers brought Smith’s total to 17 after USF also entered his recruitment on Aug. 22.

At 6-foot-5 and 280 pounds, Smith has developed into a heavily recruited lineman in Manatee County. His offer list also includes Miami, USC and Notre Dame.

Smith contributes on both sides of the ball for Bayshore, giving the Bruins size along the offensive and defensive lines.

Smith contributes on both sides of the ball for Bayshore, giving the Bruins size along both lines while college programs continue evaluating where he projects best at the next level.

Rondai Dile, Armwood, 2028 RB

Armwood running back Rondai Dile became the newest Tampa Bay-area prospect on this list to add an offer when Duke offered him on Sept. 8.

The offer was the eighth for Dile, a three-star prospect whose recruitment also includes Minnesota, Appalachian State and Florida Atlantic.

Dile has rushed for 297 yards and two touchdowns on 46 carries through Armwood’s first three games, averaging 6.5 yards per carry.

He opened the season with 126 yards on 20 carries in a 17-7 win over Lennard.

Against Don Bosco Prep, Dile rushed for 73 yards and a touchdown before adding 98 yards and another score in Armwood’s 35-0 victory over Plant City.

Armwood is 2-1 through three games, with its only loss coming on the road against Don Bosco Prep.

Dile’s early schedule has already provided college programs film against both local and out-of-state competition.

Wyatt Eagans, Riverview, 2027 TE

Not every recruiting story comes from a player already holding a major varsity role.

Riverview tight end Wyatt Eagans added an offer from Daytona Beach Christian University on Aug. 31 while continuing to develop in a crowded tight end room.

At 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, Eagans is currently playing behind senior Miles Prezkwas, a Navy commit.

That has limited his opportunities, though he continues to develop behind a senior Division I commit.

His situation is different from some of the nationally recruited underclassmen in this notebook, but it is another example of the recruiting process continuing even when immediate varsity opportunities are limited.

Recruiting Continues to Build Across the Area

The first month of the season has already given college staffs new film on several prospects across Southwest Florida and Tampa Bay.

For younger players such as Cherry and McRae, major programs are entering early. For Larrick, Smith and Dile, current production is reinforcing interest already established before the season. And for Eagans, development behind an experienced starter is still creating opportunities.

With most of the season still ahead, more offers and visits are likely as college staffs continue evaluating prospects across the region.