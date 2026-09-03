Vote: Who is the Alabama High School Football Player of the Week? (Aug. 24-29)

As we enter week three of the high school football season in Alabama, it is time for us to recognize some of the outstanding individual performances from week two of the season.

There were tremendous offensive and defensive performances across the entire state, and some of these performances our outlined here in our weekly poll.

We had quarterbacks that pushed the ball downfield en route to dominating wins, running backs who proved tough to bring down and defensive playmakers that turned the tide of the game.

Congratulations to last week's winner: KarMoniy Gibbs of LeFlore

Voting will close on September 6 at 11:59 PT. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Will McKay, Prattville

In the 68-14 win over Stanhope Elmore, McKay completed 80% of his passes for 376 yards and four touchdowns. He averaged 23.5 yards per completions, and his quarterback rating was 139.6.

Darion Moseley, Thompson

Moseley was virtually unguardable in the 37-13 win over Clay-Chalkville. He finished the game with nine receptions for 154 yards and one touchdown.

Jacobi Harris, Hillcrest

Harris exploded for 244 yards on the ground with three touchdowns on just 15 carries in the win over Hewitt-Trussville. He also caught one pass out of the backfield for a 20-yard gain.

Khonor Latham, Hoover

Latham was a tackling machine in the 21-7 win over Opelika. He finished the game with 10 solo tackles, 15 total tackles and three tackles for a loss.

Elijah Malone, Gulf Shores

In the 34-10 win over St. Paul's Episcopal, Malone finished with three solo tackles, four total tackles and one tackle for a loss. He also recorded one sack, forced one fumble, deflected one pass and intercepted one pass that he took back for a touchdown. Malone also provided a spark on offense in the win. He completed one pass for 24 yards and caught two passes for 32 yards.

Mason Moates, Enterprise

Moates wrecked havoc on the opposing offense in the 58-12 win over Crestview (FL). He finished with seven solo tackles, eight total tackles and three and a half sacks.

Elijah Roberts, Addison

In the 35-0 win over Lynn, Roberts completed 57% of his passes for 82 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 206 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries.

Tripp Sivley, Priceville

Sivley was a lockdown corner in the 39-16 win over Springville. He finished with three solo tackles, six total tackles and two interceptions. He also deflected one pass, recovered one fumble and blocked one punt in the victory.

Ryion Austin, LeFlore

Austin put together one of the top performances from the receiver position in the entire state last week. He caught eight passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns in the 28-27 win over Davidson.

Robert Taylor lll, Parker

In the 34-7 win over James Clemens, Taylor tallied three solo tackles, five total tackles and three sacks. His play on defense helped the Thundering Herd dictate the game and tempo to the opposition which led to their dominant performance.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School On SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.



Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.



Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.