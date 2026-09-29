Tampa Bay Tech vs. Lennard: Unbeaten Titans Face Surging Longhorns

Tampa Bay Tech hasn't lost. Lennard hasn't lost since opening night.

Something will change Friday when the Titans travel to Ruskin for a matchup between two of the Tampa Bay area's hottest teams.

Tampa Bay Tech enters 6-0 after a 41-0 victory over Bloomingdale, its third shutout of the season. Lennard is 5-1 and has won five consecutive games since a season-opening loss to Armwood, including a 19-14 victory over Plant City last week.

Both teams have productive offenses, but their defenses make Friday's matchup particularly intriguing.

Tampa Bay Tech has allowed just 44 points through six games and has recorded 24 sacks. Lennard has surrendered only 21 points during its past three games, holding each opponent to 14 points or fewer.

Both teams are 2-0 in their respective districts, making Friday's game a non-district test before each returns to league play next week.

Here are the key matchups to watch.

Can Lennard Protect Antonio Balaguer?

Few teams have been able to keep Tampa Bay Tech out of the backfield.

The Titans have recorded 24 sacks through six games, led by senior Connor Wills with 6.5. Junior Gabe Ceus has 4.5 sacks, while junior Devaris Daniels has three.

Senior linebacker Rome Freeman leads Tampa Bay Tech with 39 tackles.

That group will test a Lennard offense that leaned heavily on its passing game in last week's victory over Plant City.

Quarterback Antonio Balaguer completed 15 of 23 passes for 278 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning score to Chayse Brown. Brown finished with six catches for 167 yards and a touchdown.

Lennard managed only 31 rushing yards in the game, making protection particularly important if the Longhorns again need Balaguer to generate most of their offense through the air.

Lennard's Defensive Front Has Been Producing, Too

Tampa Bay Tech isn't the only team capable of pressuring quarterbacks.

Lennard has 15.5 sacks through six games, with senior Zyion Hall leading the Longhorns at 5.5.

Junior defensive tackle Trey Knight leads Lennard with 36 tackles and has added 2.5 sacks. Sophomore linebacker Ja'Khi Taylor is right behind him with 34 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Lennard coach K.B. Belton has singled out Knight for his play this season, and the Longhorns will need another strong performance from their defensive front against a Tampa Bay Tech offense that has scored at least 27 points in every game.

Running back Kesean Smith averages 107.3 rushing yards per game, while sophomore quarterback Martavius Conway Jr. has thrown 12 touchdown passes.

Carlos Lemons has been Conway's leading receiving threat, averaging 79.7 yards per game.

That balance gives Lennard a different challenge than it has faced during its recent defensive run.

The Longhorns defeated Newsome 28-7, shut out East Bay 35-0 and beat Plant City 19-14. Tampa Bay Tech's ability to attack through both the running and passing games will test that improvement.

Mekhi Williams Leads Lennard's Secondary

If Lennard's defensive front can pressure Conway, the Longhorns have an experienced playmaker behind it.

Senior defensive back Mekhi Williams, a Wisconsin commit, leads Lennard with six passes defended and has recorded 19 tackles through six games.

Williams had two passes defended against both Newsome and Plant City.

His matchup with Tampa Bay Tech's receivers could become particularly important if the Longhorns force Conway into obvious passing situations.

The challenge for Lennard will be creating those situations without allowing Smith and the Titans' running game to control the game on early downs.

Tampa Bay Tech's Defense Has Dominated

The Titans have outscored their six opponents 224-44.

Tampa Bay Tech opened with victories over Lake Gibson and Sumner before posting consecutive shutouts against Jefferson, 38-0, and Plant, 48-0.

Gaither provided the biggest challenge in a 35-28 Tampa Bay Tech victory. Quarterback Daniel Terry threw for 445 yards and four touchdowns against the Titans, but Tampa Bay Tech intercepted him twice and found a way to remain unbeaten.

The Titans responded by shutting out Bloomingdale 41-0.

Take away the Gaither game and Tampa Bay Tech has allowed just 16 points in its other five contests.

Lennard will try to become the first team to beat the Titans while extending its own winning streak to six games.

After Friday, both teams return to district play. Tampa Bay Tech hosts Armwood in a Class 5A, District 9 matchup on Oct. 9, while Lennard hosts Durant in Class 6A, District 10.

Game Information

Matchup: Tampa Bay Tech (6-0) at Lennard (5-1)

When: Friday, Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Lennard High School, Ruskin, Florida