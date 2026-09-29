St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Chaminade-Madonna: Florida High School Football Game of the Week

Few high school football programs in Florida can match the recent success of St. Thomas Aquinas.

Chaminade-Madonna is one of them.

The Broward County powers, located roughly 10 miles apart, renew their rivalry Friday night when unbeaten St. Thomas Aquinas visits Chaminade-Madonna at Vince Zappone Field in Hollywood.

There is plenty at stake.

St. Thomas Aquinas enters 5-0 with a 19-game winning streak and currently holds the No. 1 position in Florida's projected eight-team FHSAA Open Division field. Chaminade-Madonna is 4-1 and sits No. 4 in the Open Division race.

The past two meetings have been decided by a combined 13 points, and another close game would hardly be surprising.

Two Florida Powers Meet Again

St. Thomas Aquinas has won seven consecutive state championships and hasn't lost to a Florida opponent since October 2024.

The Raiders have shown few signs of slowing down this season, outscoring their first five opponents 200-45.

Chaminade-Madonna's only loss came against California power Sierra Canyon, 24-7. The Lions have responded with three consecutive victories, defeating American Heritage, True North Classical Academy and Saint Andrew's while scoring at least 42 points in each game.

Chaminade-Madonna has outscored its five opponents 192-106.

Recent history suggests there isn't much separating the Broward County rivals.

Chaminade-Madonna won 29-22 when the series resumed in 2024, handing Aquinas one of its two losses that season.

The Raiders answered in 2025, overcoming a seven-point second-half deficit to defeat the Lions 27-21.

Friday provides the rubber match between two programs that have spent much of the past decade collecting championships.

Open Division Implications Add to the Stakes

This year's meeting carries additional significance because of Florida's new Open Division playoff format.

The eight highest-rated eligible teams from Classes 1A-6A will advance to the Open Division postseason bracket regardless of classification.

St. Thomas Aquinas currently sits comfortably atop the projected field with a 103.81 rating.

Chaminade-Madonna is fourth at 86.73.

With several weeks remaining in the regular season, neither team's postseason position is settled. But a head-to-head matchup between two of the current top four gives Friday's result the potential to reshape the Open Division race.

For Chaminade-Madonna, already carrying one loss, an opportunity to beat the team currently sitting atop the standings could be particularly significant.

St. Thomas Aquinas Defense Faces Its Biggest Test

St. Thomas Aquinas has built its 5-0 start around a defense that has rarely allowed opponents to generate much offense.

The Raiders opened the season with a 42-0 shutout of Western and later blanked Dillard 49-0. Archbishop McCarthy managed only seven points in Aquinas' most recent game, a 40-7 Raiders victory.

Through five games, St. Thomas Aquinas has surrendered just 45 points — an average of nine per game — and three opponents have been held to seven points or fewer.

Ohio State commit Wyatt Smith provides pressure off the edge, while Notre Dame commit Zayden Gamble helps lead the secondary.

Chaminade-Madonna could provide that defense with its most significant challenge yet.

The Lions have scored at least 42 points in each of their four victories and enter Friday coming off a 48-3 win over Saint Andrew's.

Junior quarterback Brady Quinn directs an offense featuring several talented underclassmen, including 2028 prospects Tromon Isaac, Peter Pierre and Armani Strong.

Something will have to give Friday night: a Chaminade-Madonna offense averaging more than 38 points per game or a St. Thomas Aquinas defense allowing just nine.

Game Information

Matchup: St. Thomas Aquinas (5-0) at Chaminade-Madonna (4-1)

When: Friday, Oct. 2, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Vince Zappone Field, Hollywood, Florida