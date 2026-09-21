12 Standout Florida High School Football Performances From Week 5

Florida high school football players filled the stat sheets in Week 5, with quarterbacks piling up passing yards and touchdowns, running backs delivering huge nights and playmakers making an impact in multiple phases. No performance was more eye-catching than Estero quarterback Maddox Stewart’s, as he accounted for seven touchdowns — all before halftime — in a 62-7 victory over Gateway.

12. Sa’Mon Ellison-Morgan, QB, Raines

Ellison-Morgan accounted for three touchdowns as Raines defeated previously unbeaten Mandarin 31-13. The sophomore quarterback ran for two scores and threw for another as the defending Class 3A state champions improved to 5-0 and extended their winning streak to 19 games.

Raines quarterback Sa'Mon Ellison-Morgan (11) warms up before a game. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

11. Fred Jackson, WR/KR, Dunbar

Jackson delivered two of the biggest plays in Dunbar's 34-27 victory over previously unbeaten Spruce Creek. The senior returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown and added a 67-yard touchdown reception.

10. Jaxon Lawhun, QB, Out-of-Door Academy

Lawhun completed 8 of 12 passes for 218 yards and four touchdowns as Out-of-Door Academy remained undefeated with a 50-21 victory over Sarasota Christian.

Out-of-Door Academy quarterback Jaxon Lawhun (3). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

9. Levi McKenzie, ATH, Riverdale

McKenzie accounted for 167 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns as Riverdale rolled to a 55-0 victory over Cypress Lake.

8. Michael Hills, ATH, Sandalwood

Hills caught four passes for 137 yards and three touchdowns in Sandalwood's 63-6 victory over Westside. The junior averaged more than 34 yards per reception as the Saints earned their fourth win of the season.

7. Dominick Sgambellone, QB, First Baptist Academy

Sgambellone threw six touchdown passes in First Baptist Academy's 69-0 victory over Bonita Springs. The junior finished with 155 passing yards as the Lions remained undefeated.

6. Gio Marenco, RB, Gulf Coast

One week after a record-setting performance, Marenco rushed for 189 yards and four touchdowns as Gulf Coast defeated Fort Myers 31-13.

Gulf Coast running back Gio Marenco (0) scores during a Week 5 game against Fort Myers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

5. King Boylston , QB, Ed White

Boylston did most of his damage on the ground in Ed White's 48-44 victory over Camden County (Ga.). The senior quarterback carried 19 times for 205 yards and four touchdowns as the Commanders improved to 3-1 with the road victory.

4. Kevin Verpaele, QB, Merritt Island

Verpaele accounted for five touchdowns as Merritt Island improved to 5-0 with a 45-23 victory over Bishop Kenny. The senior threw touchdown passes of 24, 37, 59 and 68 yards before adding a 15-yard touchdown run.

3. Caedon White, RB, Manatee

White rushed for more than 260 yards and three touchdowns, but Manatee came up just short in a 49-47 loss to Riverview. The junior running back's performance helped the Hurricanes score 47 points in the high-scoring matchup.

Manatee running back Caedon White scores a touchdown. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2. Daniel Terry, QB, Gaither

Terry threw for 445 yards and four touchdowns in Gaither's 35-28 loss to undefeated Tampa Bay Tech. The junior quarterback's 445 passing yards were the highest total among the performances on this week's list.

1. Maddox Stewart, QB, Estero

Stewart put together a remarkable first half in Estero's 62-7 victory over Gateway, throwing for 354 yards and six touchdowns while adding another score on the ground.