The Florida high school football season continues on Thursday and Friday, and you can follow the action throughout the night with the scoreboards below.

The big game in Florida are Legacy School of Sport Sciences vs. No. 1 IMG Academy, Saint Andrew's vs. No. 5 Chaminade-Madonna, and Braden River vs. No. 7 Cardinal Mooney.

Stay on High School On SI for coverage throughout the Florida high school football season.

Florida High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - Sept. 18

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 SCOREBOARD (select to view full scoreboard)

CLASS 6A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 5A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 4A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 3A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 2A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 1A SCOREBOARD