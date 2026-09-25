Florida High School Football Schedule, Scores, Live Updates - September 25
Follow the action from Friday's action from around Georgia
The Florida high school football season continues on Thursday and Friday, and you can follow the action throughout the night with the scoreboards below.
The big game in Florida are Legacy School of Sport Sciences vs. No. 1 IMG Academy, Saint Andrew's vs. No. 5 Chaminade-Madonna, and Braden River vs. No. 7 Cardinal Mooney.
Stay on High School On SI for coverage throughout the Florida high school football season.
Florida High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - Sept. 18
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 SCOREBOARD (select to view full scoreboard)
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JACK BUTLER
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917