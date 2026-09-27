Dorien Irving-Jones Runs for 208 Yards, 3 TDs as Venice Improves to 6-0

VENICE, Fla. – Venice scored 57 points, won by 24 and remained undefeated Friday night.

Coach John Peacock still found plenty to clean up.

The Indians improved to 6-0 with a 57-33 victory over Sarasota at Powell-Davis Stadium, powered by another huge performance from senior running back Dorien “Macho” Irving-Jones.

Irving-Jones rushed 18 times for 208 yards and three touchdowns, giving him 18 touchdowns through six games.

Sarasota made Venice work harder than it did in last year's 51-14 victory over the Sailors, pulling within 41-27 before the Indians eventually put the game away.

Peacock was particularly concerned with penalties that disrupted an offense that otherwise had another productive night.

“We did overcome a lot of them,” Peacock said, “but it did slow a couple offensive drives down.”

Dorien Irving-Jones Continues Huge Senior Season

When Venice needed offense, Irving-Jones continued doing what he has throughout the first half of the season.

His 208 yards came on 18 carries — an average of 11.6 yards per attempt — while his three touchdowns increased his season total to 18.

TOUCHDOWN: no. THREE for Macho 🔥



Easy to see why he’s one of the best RBs in the state. XP GOOD. 49-27 Venice. 8:06 remaining in the game. pic.twitter.com/k5EV1SMw4S — Jaret Rojas (@RojasTalksTampa) September 26, 2026

Irving-Jones and Ira Dale have given Venice a productive combination in the backfield, while the offensive line created enough room for the Indians to continue moving the ball despite the penalties.

“Obviously, the running backs, Macho and Dale, played well,” Peacock said. “Offensively, I thought the offensive line did well. We just had an awful, awful lot of holding calls.”

Irving-Jones credited Sarasota for making Venice earn the victory.

Appearing Saturday morning on The Florida Sports Scene's Saturday Morning Round-Up, Irving-Jones singled out the Sailors' quarterback play.

“Honestly, they definitely put up more of a fight than I thought they was,” Irving-Jones said. “Their quarterback realistically kept them in the game basically the whole game. Kudos to them. They definitely did a lot better than anybody thought they was gonna do, for sure.”

Hudson West Helps Sarasota Challenge Venice

The quarterback Irving-Jones referenced was Sarasota junior Hudson West.

West helped the Sailors continue answering against a Venice team that entered Friday having already survived close games against Rabun Gap and Lakeland.

Sarasota quarterback Hudson West looks toward the sideline during the Sailors' 57-33 loss to Venice on Friday night at Powell-Davis Stadium. | Jaret Rojas

Sarasota couldn't keep pace for four quarters, but its 33 points were a significant improvement from last season's meeting, when Venice rolled to a 51-14 victory.

The Sailors remained within two touchdowns at 41-27 before Venice eventually pulled away.

The Indians also received contributions throughout the offense.

Peacock said both Venice quarterbacks made plays and pointed to freshman receiver Mike Blakley and sophomore Bryce Bigelow among the skill players who contributed.

“Mike Mike made some catches,” Peacock said. “And then Bigelow made some plays as well.”

Mykell Crawford Makes an Impact for Sarasota

Sarasota sophomore defensive lineman Mykell Crawford produced one of the Sailors' defensive highlights with an interception.

At 6-foot-3 and 255 pounds, Crawford also consistently found himself around the football while Sarasota tried to slow a Venice offense that ultimately scored 57 points.

His performance drew additional attention Saturday morning when the game was discussed on The Florida Sports Scene's Saturday Morning Round-Up.

“That number 50 that they got — Crawford,” Chris Jones said. “He's a dog too.”

Crawford's performance gave Sarasota a bright spot against one of the state's more productive offenses, but Venice ultimately had too many ways to move the football.

Venice Turns Its Attention to Raines

Venice's unbeaten record remains intact.

The schedule isn't getting any easier.

The Indians travel to Jacksonville next week to face Raines in a game Peacock has viewed as particularly important to Venice's postseason positioning.

“It'll all work out,” Peacock said. “Like I said at the beginning of the year, I think it all comes down to Lakeland and Raines.”

Venice has already taken care of one of those games, beating Lakeland 25-22 in double overtime.

Now comes the other.

“We've got Raines next week, and so that'll be a huge challenge,” Peacock said. “I think if we take care of business there, we'll be in.”

Venice heads to Jacksonville at 6-0 after another explosive offensive performance.

But after scoring 57 points and still giving Peacock plenty to correct, the Indians know they'll need a cleaner performance against Raines.