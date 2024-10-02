Vote: Tampa Bay Florida high school football Player of the Week (10/2/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 6 of the regular season.
As such, we have 12 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Tampa Bay Football Player of the Week award from September 26-28, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Nate Austin, Keswick Christian
The junior defensive back made some plays in the Crusaders' 19-14 win over Trinity Christian, notching two interceptions.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
James Jolly, Tampa Bay Tech
The Titans' defensive tackle had a big night in their 42-7 win over Spoto, recording, nine tackles, five for loss and three sacks.
Noah Guenther, Newsome
Guenther fueled the Wolves' offense in a 44-0 win over Strawberry Crest, totaling 154 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns.
Austin Ho, Calvary Christian
The Warriors' senior wide receiver had a strong performance in a 28-23 win over Berkeley Prep, hauling in four passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns.
Ronnell Dubose, Jefferson
Dubose was the bellcow in the Dragons' 45-27 victory over Robinson, totaling 287 all-purpose yards and scoring four total touchdowns.
Jeff Jones, St. Petersburg
The dual-threat quarterback was electric in the Green Devils' 34-2 win over Southeast, accounting for 343 all-purpose yards and a touchdown.
Jordan Magwood, Carrollwood Day
The lone game played throughout the Tampa Bay area on Friday night was the Patriots' 31-17 win over Lakeland Christian. Magwood led the charge with 302 all-purpose yards and three scores.
Jershaun Newton, Clearwater Central Catholic
Newton was once again terrific in the Marauders' 42-0 win over Indian Rocks Christian, compiling 213 all-purpose yards and scoring five times.
Michael Ryan, Durant
The Cougars' signal caller accounted for 100 yards of offense and three touchdowns in a 41-7 win over Riverview.
Eric Archield Jr., Gaither
The Delaware commitment was a key factor in the Cowboys' 44-0 win over Wesley Chapel, totaling 158 yards and two touchdowns.
Jaxon Wilson, Palm Harbor University
Wilson carried the rock 24 times for 119 yards in the Hurricanes' 15-13 victory over Largo.
Eli Millian, East Lake
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl