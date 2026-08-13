Florida's high school softball hitters stepped to the plate in 2026, compiling big statistics, leading their teams to winning records and successful playoff finishes, and earning college scholarships.

We looked at athletes in multiple classifications and nominated 10 for Florida High School Softball Offensive Player of the Year. We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 30, PT. The winner will be announced the following week. Here are the nominees:

Alannah Lord, SS, Columbia

The Florida Dairy Farmers Class 4A Player of the Year had a stellar season for the state champs. The fearless freshman batted .446 with nine doubles, two triples, five home runs, 41 runs scored and 35 RBI. She also had 11 stolen bases for the Tigers.

Mattingly Klein, SS, Hagerty

Fantastic freshman was named Florida Dairy Farmers Class 7A Player of the Year after batting 500 with eight doubles, one triple, six home runs, 40 runs scored and 26 RBI. She helped lead the Huskies to their first state championship.

Lauren Daugherty, C, Winter Springs

Stellar junior and Kentucky commit played a key role in powering the Bears to their second consecutive Class 5A state championship. The Florida Dairy Farmers Class 5A Player of the Year batted .400 with 11 doubles, six home runs, nine runs scored and 35 RBI.

Emily Cancio, SS/C/OF, Braddock

The Miami senior was one of the state’s best all-around players, batting .793 with 11 doubles, five triples, four home runs, 29 runs scored and 32 RBI with a 0.797 on-base percentage and 1.362 slugging percentage. She also stole 41 bases and earned Miami Herald All-Dade First Team honors.

Parker Stubbs, INF/OF/UTIL, Wakulla

The senior finished her career in style, batting .489 with seven doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 44 runs scored and 45 RBI in leading the War Eagles to the Class 3A state semifinals. She also had a 0.565 on-base percentage, 1.098 slugging percentage and 17 stolen bases.

Khrystin Gil, SS, Miami Springs

Senior batted .783 with 38 stolen bases, 1.348 slugging percentage and 0.848 on-base percentage.

Julianne Severson, SS/C/CF, Berean Christian

Named National Christian School Athletic Association National Hitter of the Year, the junior enjoyed a good season for the West Palm Beach school. She batted .769 with a 1.333 slugging percentage and 0.833 on-base percentage. Berean advanced to the Class 1A regional quarterfinals.

Paityn Donalson, OF/UTIL, Lakeland Christian

Super sophomore batted .693 with 11 home runs, 52 runs scored, 50 RBI, 35 stolen bases, 1.364 slugging percentage and a 0.748 on-base percentage. LCS finished 19-9 and advanced to the Class 1A regional semifinals.

Cha’miya Williams, P/OF, Liberty County

Senior and Northwest Florida State commit batted .473 with a whopping 13 home runs, 58 runs scored and 38 RBI to lead the Bulldogs to a Rural Division state runner-up finish.

Luna Taboas, SS/UTIL, The First Academy

The senior and Georgia signee ended her career by batting a blistering .686 with nine doubles, six triples, two home runs, 43 runs scored, 32 RBI, 33 stolen bases, 0.711 on-base percentage, and a 1.000 slugging percentage. The Royals finished 21-4 and advanced to the Class 2A regional semifinals.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962