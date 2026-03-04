2026 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds: Jahmyr Gibbs Opens as Favorite to be OPOY

Super Bowl 60 was only a month ago, but that doesn't stop the NFL world from spinning.

DraftKings Sportsbook has already released odds to win most awards next season, including Offensive Player of the Year. Usually, it's the defending winner of the award that opens as the favorite the following season, but that's not the case this year. Instead, it's Detroit Lions' running back, Jahmyr Gibbs, who's set as the betting favorite.

Let's take a look.

NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

Jahmyr Gibbs +700

Ja'Marr Chase +900

Bijan Robinson +900

Puka Nacua +1000

Christian McCaffrey +1000

Jaxson Smith-Njigba +1100

Saquon Barkley +1400

Justin Jefferson +1400

CeeDee Lamb +1400

Jonathan Taylor +1800

James Cook +1800

Amron-Ra St. Brown +1800

Malik Nabers +2000

Derrick Henry +2000

Rashee Rice +2200

Nico Collins +2800

De'Von Achane +2800

Tetairoa McMillan +4000

Omarion Hampton +4000

Kenneth Walker +4000

Drake London +4000

Ashton Jeanty +4000

Josh Allen +4500

Jeremiyah Love +5000

George Pickens +5000

Bucky Irving +5000

Gibbs is set as the betting favorite at +700 odds, an implied probability of 12.5%. The Lions' running back has already put up Offensive Player of the Year-esque numbers through the first three years of his career, averaging 5.3 yards per carry and 29.6 receiving yards per game, but that's not the reason he's the favorite. Detroit recently shipped fellow running back, David Montgomery to the Houston Texans.

While the duo of Gibbs and Montgomery, AKA Sonic and Knuckles, was one of the most feared backfield duos in football, Montgomery's presence took away from Gibbs' production. Now, Gibbs has the backfield to himself, which will lead to a significant increase in touches in 2026. If he can still average 5.3 yards per carry but now has a full workload, you can easily see how he'd win the award.

Another running back is tied for second on the odds list, Bijan Robinson. The Falcons' All-Pro running back led the NFL last year in scrimmage yards with 2,298, but he finished just fourth in Offensive Player of the Year voting. If he puts together another strong 2026 campaign, he'll be in the running once again.

Ja'Marr Chase is also listed at +900, followed by Puka Nacua and Christian McCaffrey at +1000, and then the 2025 OPOY, Jaxson Smith-Njigba, comes in at +1100. We haven't seen back-to-back Offensive Player of the Year winners since Marshall Faulk won the award in three straight seasons from 1999-2001.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.