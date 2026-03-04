2026 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds: Jahmyr Gibbs Opens as Favorite to be OPOY
In this story:
Super Bowl 60 was only a month ago, but that doesn't stop the NFL world from spinning.
DraftKings Sportsbook has already released odds to win most awards next season, including Offensive Player of the Year. Usually, it's the defending winner of the award that opens as the favorite the following season, but that's not the case this year. Instead, it's Detroit Lions' running back, Jahmyr Gibbs, who's set as the betting favorite.
Let's take a look.
NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds
- Jahmyr Gibbs +700
- Ja'Marr Chase +900
- Bijan Robinson +900
- Puka Nacua +1000
- Christian McCaffrey +1000
- Jaxson Smith-Njigba +1100
- Saquon Barkley +1400
- Justin Jefferson +1400
- CeeDee Lamb +1400
- Jonathan Taylor +1800
- James Cook +1800
- Amron-Ra St. Brown +1800
- Malik Nabers +2000
- Derrick Henry +2000
- Rashee Rice +2200
- Nico Collins +2800
- De'Von Achane +2800
- Tetairoa McMillan +4000
- Omarion Hampton +4000
- Kenneth Walker +4000
- Drake London +4000
- Ashton Jeanty +4000
- Josh Allen +4500
- Jeremiyah Love +5000
- George Pickens +5000
- Bucky Irving +5000
Gibbs is set as the betting favorite at +700 odds, an implied probability of 12.5%. The Lions' running back has already put up Offensive Player of the Year-esque numbers through the first three years of his career, averaging 5.3 yards per carry and 29.6 receiving yards per game, but that's not the reason he's the favorite. Detroit recently shipped fellow running back, David Montgomery to the Houston Texans.
While the duo of Gibbs and Montgomery, AKA Sonic and Knuckles, was one of the most feared backfield duos in football, Montgomery's presence took away from Gibbs' production. Now, Gibbs has the backfield to himself, which will lead to a significant increase in touches in 2026. If he can still average 5.3 yards per carry but now has a full workload, you can easily see how he'd win the award.
Another running back is tied for second on the odds list, Bijan Robinson. The Falcons' All-Pro running back led the NFL last year in scrimmage yards with 2,298, but he finished just fourth in Offensive Player of the Year voting. If he puts together another strong 2026 campaign, he'll be in the running once again.
Ja'Marr Chase is also listed at +900, followed by Puka Nacua and Christian McCaffrey at +1000, and then the 2025 OPOY, Jaxson Smith-Njigba, comes in at +1100. We haven't seen back-to-back Offensive Player of the Year winners since Marshall Faulk won the award in three straight seasons from 1999-2001.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets