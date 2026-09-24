Vote: Who is the Florida Panhandle High School Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 14 - 19)

As week six of the high school football season in Florida is set to begin this weekend, let us take a moment to recognize some of the outstanding individual performances from last week's games.

This week's nominees include quarterbacks, running backs, defensive playmakers and one wide receiver who all put on a show displaying their talent. These individuals are also leaders of their respective teams, and their leadership and skillset helped see their teams through to victory.

As the season progress, you can continue to count on these tremendous athletes to continue making plays for their teams as they are all gunning to make noise in the postseason this year.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sept. 27. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Samuel Chisolm, Mosley

In the 49-24 win over Gadsden County, Chisolm rushed for 194 yards and three touchdowns on 33 carries. He averaged 5.9 yards per carry, and his longest rush went for 27 yards.

JP Holsombake, Mosley

While Chisolm was running wild, Holsombake managed the game incredibly well as he completed 64% of his passes for 229 yards and four touchdowns. He averaged 14.9 yards per completion, and his longest completion was a 50-yard gain.

Montell Holmes, Florida High

In the 28-26 win over Madison County, Holmes finished the game with two tackles, one interception, one fumble recovery and a blocked field goal.

Landon Dougherty, Godby

Dougherty built upon his 416-yard performance from last week and threw for 303 yards in the win over Chiles. He completed 85% of his passes and tossed four touchdowns. He also rushed for an additional touchdown.

Randon Manausa, Leon

Manausa had a nose for the football in the 46-0 win over North Florida Christian. He tallied seven solo tackles, nine total tackles, three tackles for a loss and one sack. He also forced three fumbles and recovered one fumble.

Von'Tavius Keller, Choctawhatchee

In the 49-28 win over Niceville, Keller rushed for 195 yards and one touchdown on 13 carries. His longest rush went for 80 yards, and he averaged 15 yards per carry.

JD Brown, South Walton

In the dominant 50-12 win over Arnold, Brown completed 81.5% of his passes for 243 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 83 yards on 11 carries.

Noah Jones, Pensacola

Jones put together one of the best receiving performances in the state last week as the Tigers downed Escambia 27-24. He hauled in six receptions for 161 yards and three touchdowns. Jones also made plays on the defensive side of the ball as he tallied three tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.

Caleb Muszynski, North Bay Haven Academy

In the 50-49 win over Gulf Breeze, Muszynski completed 72% of his passes for 225 yards and four touchdowns. He also had his best rushing performance of the season in the win. He rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. It was Muszynski's second 100-yard game of the season.

Leon English, Tate

In the 34-7 win over West Florida, English was a key catalyst in the Aggies shutting down the Jaguars' offense. He finished with four tackles, and he took back an interception for a touchdown.

Ethan Crandall, Pensacola Catholic

Crandall continues to prove himself as one of the top running backs in the panhandle, this time at the expense of Navarre. He rushed for 182 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Crandall averaged 10.7 yards per rush, his longest rush went for 68 yards, and this was the fourth game where he has rushed for at least 100 yards this season.

Rodney Clinch, Walton

In the 47-24 win over Fort Walton Beach, Clinch rushed for 158 yards and three touchdowns on just nine carries. He averaged 17.6 yards per carry, and his longest rush of the night was a 65-yard gain.